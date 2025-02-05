College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Wednesday, February 5

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Wednesday night, and we're flying high after another 3-for-3 night on Tuesday. San Jose State C Robert Vaihola still cashed less on his points projection despite the Spartans going to double overtime against the Fresno State Bulldogs, so we had to sweat that last pick out late into the night. Thankfully, the Spartans won by three points, which was just enough, too. Anyway, it was a nice bounce back after missing the trifecta last time out on Sunday, missing by just a single bucket. Let's keep standing on the gas and building that bankroll.

If you're unfamiliar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Caleb Grill, G, Missouri

Grill and the Tigers look to solve the Tennessee Volunteers at Food City Center, and the SEC clash tips off at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on SEC Network.

The Tennessee defense has been stout, allowing just 58.6 points per game (PPG), which ranks third in the nation. The Vols are No. 1 in the country in both defensive field-goal percentage (36.1 percent) and defensive 3-pointer percentage (26.0 percent), too.

Grill certainly has his work cut out, but if anybody is going to figure out the combination to the Tennessee defense, it's the Mizzou star. He steams in with a ton of confidence, scoring 22 points against Ole Miss Jan. 25, while putting up 20 points at Mississippi State on Saturday, both against ranked opponents. He has 11 3-pointers in the past two outings, too. He simply needs to get to 12 points, slightly below his season average of 13.2 PPG to cash here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Caleb Grill, Over 11.5 Points

Simas Lukosius, G-F, Cincinnati

The Cincinnati Bearcats head to Central Florida to battle the Knights, who have one of the leakiest defenses in the Big 12. UCF allows 78.8 PPG to rank 335th in the nation, while teams are hitting 46.6 percent from the field, and 35.1 percent from behind the arc. Each of those marks are in the bottom third of the country, too.

UCF has allowed 81 or more points in five of the past seven games, and you can expect the Bearcats to add to the woes of the Knights.

The swingman Lukosius is coming off a dismal 1-of-7 shooting night against West Virginia, but he still ended up getting to the free-throw line six times, ending up with eight points and three boards in 26 minutes. He is averaging 11.3 PPG in the past six games, while averaging 3.5 RPG. He should be able to do 'more' than his Pts+Rebs projection.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Simas Lukosius, Over 14.5 Pts+Rebs

Filip Borovicanin, F, New Mexico

The Lobos host the Colorado State Rams in a Mountain West Conference clash at The Pit in the ABQ, and Borovicanin is hoping to replicate the numbers he had in the first meeting.

New Mexico won 76-68 in Fort Collins back on Dec. 28, with the Serbian junior instrumental in the slight road upset. He was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, including 2-for-2 from behind the 3-point line, while finishing with 10 points, four rebounds, four steals, an assist and a blocked shot. The steals and blocked shots don't matter to what we're doing here, but the points, 3-point shooting and boards are what we're really focused on.

Colorado State allows teams to hit 33.9 percent from downtown, which is in the bottom third in the nation, and one of the worst marks in the MWC. Borovicanin should be able to exceed projections against the Rams in this rematch.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Filip Borovicanin, Over 11.5 Pts+Rebs

Wednesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Wednesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.