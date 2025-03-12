College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Wednesday, March 12

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's Wednesday, and we're going to focus on the big dogs. The mid-major teams just don't have enough information surrounding their teams until it is too late. For example, Tuesday, Bryant head coach Phil Martelli Jr. indicated just before lunchtime that Rafael Pinzon believes he had food poisoning, and that is what knocked him out of Tuesday's game completely. And, who knows what happened to Jamal West Jr. of Nicholls. He was offered on PrizePicks, there is no mention in the recap of why he did not suit up, but the Colonels were forced to play Lamar a man short.

Jaden House, G, Rhode Island

This might be the final time we get to pick on ol' Fordham, a familiar punching bag this season in this column.

The Rams have allowed 77.9 points per game (PPG) to rank 322nd in the nation, while teams are hitting 47.2 percent (337th) from the field, and 34.9 percent (270th) from behind the 3-point line.

These teams played in the regular-season finale, and House was good for 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting, while adding 2-of-4 from behind the 3-point line, in the 86-67 victory at URI. It's a bit of a roll of the dice to go 'more' here, as House has been a bit inconsistent, posting single-digit point totals in four of his past eight outings. Still, it's our last chance to pick on Fordham, most likely.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jaden House, Over 13.5 Points

Dawson Garcia, F, Minnesota

Garcia led the Golden Gophers this season with 19.1 PPG, and he was fourth in the Big Ten conference, while ranking 40th in the nation, in scoring.

In the regular-season finale at Rutgers he went for 19 points on 8-of-19 shooting, while adding eight rebounds and a 3-pointer in 32 minutes. It wasn't much, but it was night and day compared to his previous two games against Nebraska and Wisconsin when he averaged just 11.5 PPG and 7.0 RPG.

Garica got into a shooting match with Northwestern's Nick Martinelli in the most recent meeting on Feb. 25 in the Twin Cities, with Garcia going for 26 points on 9-of-20 shooting, while firing in three 3-pointers. He also grabbed nine rebounds in the 40-minute effort against the Wildcats.

The Wildcats allow a reasonable 69.3 PPG (96th), while teams hit 43.5 percent (166th) against them from the field. However, Northwestern allows 33.9 percent (208th) from behind the arc, and that has to have Garcia excited about Wednesday's Big Ten Tournament first-round game.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dawson Garcia, Over 26.5 Pts+Rebs

Micah Peavy, G-F, Georgetown

Like Fordham above, this might be our final chance to pick on PrizePicks column punching bag DePaul for the final time this season.

DePaul's defense is abysmal, allowing 74.1 PPG (246th), while teams hit 45.5 percent (273rd) from the field, and 35.0 percent (275th) from downtown against the Blue Demons.

Peavy scorched the Blue Demons for 29 points on 11-of-19 shooting in 40 minutes in the regular-season finale at Wintrust Arena in suburban Chicago Saturday. He also grabbed 10 rebounds for the double-double, while dropping four 3-pointers. He had 10 rebounds in the first meeting Jan. 17 in the nation's capital, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Micah Peavy, Over 27.5 Pts+Rebs

