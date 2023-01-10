College Basketball Picks: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, January 9th

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Another profitable 2-1 Sunday brought my overall record to 19-15/+4 on the season! With the College Football Championship going tonight, today's slate is razor-thin, but I managed to dig REALLY deep to find a few plays worthy of a few pesos while we all watch UGA roll to another title.

North Carolina Central at Coppin State

NC Central comes into this the more desperate team after an OT loss to open MEAC play on Saturday. The Eagles are a talented group and while they have yet to win on the road, Coppin is the lowest rated team they have faced this year. Since 2020, this series has been incredibly competitive with both the betting lines and results being extremely tight. NCC has won and covered their last two trips to Coppin with 5 and 3-point wins. How about a nice 4-point win this year?



College Basketball Best Bet: North Carolina Central -2.5 (@ BetMGM)

New Mexico vs Oral Roberts

After being the last undefeated team in the country, the Lobos have been slapped in the face with a bit of reality with back-to-back conference losses and San Diego State looming on Saturday. ORU needed Max Abmas magic from halfcourt to beat lowly UMKC at home this weekend. This is an odd game sandwiched into both teams' conference schedules, but The Pit is still a very tough place to play if you don't play there regularly. Oral's most comparable road performance was a 10-point loss at Utah State in November. Since, they have rattled off 10 straight wins. Both streaks end tonight with an emphatic New Mexico win.



College Basketball Best Bet: New Mexico -5.5 (@ FanDuel)

New Mexico vs Oral Roberts TOTAL

As I mentioned above, this game is oddly placed amongst the conference schedules for both teams on a down day in the college basketball world overall. These teams are the 20th and 32nd fastest tempo teams in the nation and both can really score if involved in a free-flowing game. I think both teams and coaches will treat this game more like a mid-season scrimmage to keep their guys loose as opposed to trying to inflict their defensive will on each other. In the aforementioned ORU/Utah State contest, the score was 95-85 in a game with 80 possessions. I foresee something similar in this one tonight.



College Basketball Best Bet: New Mexico/Oral Roberts OVER 161 (@ PointsBet)

