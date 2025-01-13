College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Zackery was a nice addition for Clemson to run the show after three very solid seasons as a starter with Boston College. It seemed like it really took him awhile to find his flow in the offense, but Zackery has turned into a viable fantasy

Addae-Wusu has been a player that has contributed across the board throughout his career and this season has been no different. He is in the mix of his best stretch of the year averaging 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers over the last five games. At 6-4 and nearly 240 pounds, Addae-Wusu is a big matchup problem for other point guards in the Big East.

After five years with Iowa, McCaffery left his dad's team and is having the best season of his career with Butler. He is averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 boards and 2.5 three-pointers per contest. McCaffery is coming off his third 20-point game of the season against Creighton and is one of the top shooters in the Big East at 41.3 percent from deep. Butler has lost nine games in a row, but McCaffery still makes for a solid fantasy addition.

Another week in the books as conference player continues to heat up. This week's top pickups takes a look at both experienced players having career seasons and young players who are on the verge of full breakout status.

Another week in the books as conference player continues to heat up. This week's top pickups takes a look at both experienced players having career seasons and young players who are on the verge of full breakout status.

Power Conferences

Patrick McCaffery, F/C, Butler

After five years with Iowa, McCaffery left his dad's team and is having the best season of his career with Butler. He is averaging 13.2 points, 4.9 boards and 2.5 three-pointers per contest. McCaffery is coming off his third 20-point game of the season against Creighton and is one of the top shooters in the Big East at 41.3 percent from deep. Butler has lost nine games in a row, but McCaffery still makes for a solid fantasy addition.

Dylan Addae-Wusu, G, Seton Hall

Addae-Wusu has been a player that has contributed across the board throughout his career and this season has been no different. He is in the mix of his best stretch of the year averaging 13.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers over the last five games. At 6-4 and nearly 240 pounds, Addae-Wusu is a big matchup problem for other point guards in the Big East.

Jaeden Zackery, G, Clemson

Zackery was a nice addition for Clemson to run the show after three very solid seasons as a starter with Boston College. It seemed like it really took him awhile to find his flow in the offense, but Zackery has turned into a viable fantasy option the last few weeks. Over his last five games the 6-1 point guard is putting up 12.4 points, 4.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 1.2 three-pointers per contest.

Joseph Tugler, F/C, Houston

Tugler was Houston's highest rated recruit in the 2023 cycle. He didn't make much of an impact as a freshman last year, but he's starting to come into his own. Tugler has been starting over Ja'Vier Francis and has been one of the top shot blockers in the Big 12 conference at 2.5 BPG. Tugler is coming off his first double-double of the season against Kansas State and may very well be the secret weapon for a Houston team with Final Four aspirations.

Alston Mason, G, Arizona State

Mason has found a nice groove for an Arizona State team hoping to be competitive in the Big 12. Over the last five games he is putting up 12.4 points, 4.2 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers per contest. Mason was a big-time contributor at Missouri State last season where he put up 17.5 points and 3.6 assists per game. Coach Bobby Hurley appears to have given Mason the green light to play free and run the offense as he sees fit.

Moustapha Thiam, F/C, Central Florida

Thiam has been one of the best freshman in the Big 12 to this point in the season. The 7-2 big man is such an intimidating presence in the paint. He is averaging 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.0 blocks over the last eight games. What's also impressive is that Thiam is averaging 26.6 MPG over that stretch, which is quite a bit for a player of that size, let alone a freshman. I anticipate his stock continuing to trend up as we work through Big 12 play.

Other Conferences

Dane Erikstrup, F/C, Washington State

The 6-11 big man is one of the most unique players in the WCC. Erikstrup's ability at his size to stretch the defense and his defensive numbers make him an interesting pickup. Erikstrup is averaging 2.2 three-pointers per contest and is shooting 39 percent from deep. He is also averaging north of a steal and block per game. The Eastern Washington transfer started only two games last season and should continue to get better for the Cougars.

Robert Vaihola, F/C, San Jose State

Vaihola ranks top-five in the Mountain West Conference at 1.3 BPG this season. The 6-8 center is averaging 9.7 points, 8.2 boards, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 assists over his last nine contests. Vaihola has had a few duds during that stretch, but also a trio of games north of 30 fantasy points. San Jose State is going to be in a lot of higher scoring games because their team defense is so poor, which bodes well for Vaihola going forward.

Trey Campbell, G, Northern Iowa

Let's take a trip to the Missouri Valley Conference for this pickup. Northern Iowa is the best offensive team in the MVC and is looking to book a trip back to the NCAA Tournament. Campbell has been having a breakout campaign as a junior. His numbers continue to rise and he is now putting up 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games. Campbell is also shooting a sizzling 49 percent from deep over that stretch.

Owen Aquino, F/C, Liberty

Another NCAA Tournament hopeful is Liberty out of Conference-USA. They have a lot of smart, experienced players who really know how to defend and share the ball on the offensive end. Aquino has been a nice addition to the squad as a JUCO transfer. He has started all 17 games at center and has continued to get more confident as the season rolls along, averaging 10.0 points, 8.4 boards, 2.6 assists and 1.3 blocks over the last eight games.