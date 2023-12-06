College Hoops Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

Tamin Lipsey , G, Iowa State – The sophomore guard messed around and got a triple-double last week at DePaul, tallying 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 dimes in the resounding 99-80 win. In the previous game, Lipsey collected a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Lipsey has also displayed

With regard to the Arizona Wildcats, while Caleb Love 's transfer from North Carolina garnered the headlines, San Diego State transfer Keshad Johnson has had just as big of an impact. Johnson never averaged more than eight points per game during his tenure at San Diego State, but has stunningly managed 12.9 points per tilt as a member of the Wildcats so far this season. He is also averaging a career-best 6.6 rebounds per tilt. Johnson has played his best basketball against stiffer competition, collecting a double-double in a triumph over Michigan State, while compiling 14 points and eight rebounds in a win over Duke. Along with improved production from sophomore Kylan Boswell , the Wildcats are getting stellar play from new and perhaps unexpected faces.

The undefeated squads are beginning to dwindle. Arizona has ascended to the top spot with an unblemished record, while No. 3 Houston also remains without a loss at 8-0. Meanwhile, Baylor is the only other undefeated team in the top 10, though other schools outside the top 25 still remain in the undefeated group.

Let's take a peek at some other players making waves in this edition of the College Hoops Barometer.

UPGRADE

Tamin Lipsey, G, Iowa State – The sophomore guard messed around and got a triple-double last week at DePaul, tallying 15 points, 10 rebounds and 10 dimes in the resounding 99-80 win. In the previous game, Lipsey collected a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds. Lipsey has also displayed a particular penchant for thievery thus far this season, averaging three steals per contest. He is tied for eighth in the country in that category. Overall, the versatile playmaker is averaging 15.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and 6.3 assists per tilt. Lipsey is a bona fide stat sheet stuffer for the Cyclones.

Boogie Ellis, G, USC – Bronny James is expected to make his highly anticipated debut for the Trojans this weekend, and fellow freshman Isaiah Collier has made quite a splash, but Ellis is the catalyst for this team. The fifth-year senior is managing 22.4 points, which is eighth in the entire nation. Ellis has scored at least 22 points in four of the last five contests for the Trojans. Ellis has been especially potent from long distance, hitting 47.5-percent of his shots from three-point range, which is by far the highest percentage of his collegiate career. In addition, he is far from a one-trick pony, as he is also averaging 4.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.6 steals per contest. Ellis should continue to be the focal point for the Trojans regardless.

Tae Davis, F, Notre Dame – This season could be a struggle for the Irish, but the sophomore Davis is flexing his muscle nevertheless. Davis has recorded back-to-back double-doubles for Notre Dame, including a 19-point, 10-rebound performance in a win against Western Michigan on Tuesday. In the game prior to those double-doubles, he managed 15 points and eight rebounds in a loss to South Carolina. Davis leads the Irish in rebounding and is second on the squad in scoring. Notre Dame is likely going to have a tough year in the ACC, but Davis could provide the silver lining.

Brooks Barnhizer, G/F, Northwestern – Barnhizer has gone from a reserve role to the starting lineup and flourished with his expanded usage. After being more of a complementary piece last season, Barnhizer's inclusion in the starting five has resulted in averages of 14.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.7 steals per tilt as a junior. Barnhizer tallied double-doubles in Northwestern's opening two games of the season. He is playing nearly 36 minutes per game for the Wildcats. Barnhizer played 37 minutes in last week's overtime victory over then No. 1 Purdue, tallying eight points, five rebounds and two assists. Boo Buie leads the charge for the Wildcats, but Barnhizer is playing a pivotal role in the early-season success for Northwestern.

CHECK STATUS

Branden Carlson, C, Utah – Carlson missed Tuesday's narrow victory over Southern Utah due to a minor injury. While the injury is not considered serious, the Utes struggled without their big man on the interior, though did escape with the 88-86 victory. The fifth-year senior tested NBA Draft waters in the offseason but ultimately decided to return to the Utes for one final season. Carlson is averaging a career-best 17.3 points through seven contests. He should return this weekend for a crucial clash with a ranked Brigham Young squad, but be sure to check his status before safely deploying Carlson.

Marcus Domask, F, Illinois – The transfer from Southern Illinois poured in a career-high 33 points during Tuesday's upset win over a ranked Florida Atlantic squad. Domask was electric from the floor, shooting 15-of-21 from the field, including 2-of-6 from three-point range. He also contributed in other ways to the victory, tallying six rebounds and three assists. While this outing clearly shows Domask can erupt at any time, his production has been inconsistent as he adjusts to a new school, new teammates and a more complementary role. He has scored double-digits in just three of eight games thus far this season. He is an above-average rebounder for his size, and also has playmaking skills, though, so Domask is able to affect the game without scoring. A consistent Domask could make the Illini extremely dangerous come tourney time when paired with leading scorer Terrence Shannon.

Milos Uzan, G, Oklahoma – Uzan does a little bit of everything for the currently undefeated Sooners. The sophomore is averaging 8.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest. Uzon notched a double-double with 17 points and 12 rebounds in a lopsided win over Providence on Tuesday. He also stole a career-high four balls. Meanwhile, Uzan has also tallied at least eight dimes in two separate contests, and leads the squad in dishing. His outside shooting needs some work, as he is shooting just 26.7-percent from three-point land. Still, his role as floor general and catalyst for the offense allows him to find players like John Hugley, Otega Oweh and Javian McCollum, who posses more of a scoring acumen. Upcoming matchups with Arkansas and North Carolina will show just how good this squad can potentially be before diving into conference play.

DOWNGRADE

Justin Moore, G, Villanova – Moore suffered a knee sprain during Tuesday's 72-71 OT loss to Kansas State, playing just eight minutes before departing due to the injury. The severity of the ailment is unknown at this time. Moore missed the first 20 games of last season while recovering from right Achilles' tendon surgery, so unfortunately the injury bug has followed him around over the past two campaigns. When healthy, Moore has been a consistent double-digit scorer for the Wildcats, while also contributing 3.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists as well thus far this season. Forward Eric Dixon is the only other double-digit scorer currently on this squad, though, so if Moore is forced to miss any game action, the Wildcat offense could suffer tremendously. Jordan Longino and TJ Bamba would attempt to fill the void left by Moore if necessary.

Josiah Strong, G, Colorado State – Strong suffered a broken wrist over the weekend versus Washington and will likely be sidelined for at least six weeks. The timing is far from ideal for the Rams. CSU is off to a stellar start to the season, currently sitting at 8-0 with wins over rival Colorado as well as the Huskies, Creighton and Boston College on their resume. Strong tallied 16 points, five rebounds and five assists in the aforementioned triumph over UW. Fortunately, the Rams are deep and experienced, especially under the leadership of senior Isaiah Stevens, who leads the squad in scoring and dishing. In fact, Stevens is tied for second in the entire nation in assists, averaging 7.9 dimes per tilt. With Jalen Lake also out for a few weeks due to a finger injury, expect Stevens, Nique Crawford and perhaps Kyan Evans to attempt to pick up the slack in the backcourt.

Jamal Mashburn, G, New Mexico – Mashburn will miss his fourth-straight game Wednesday due to a lower body injury. The senior had been on a scoring tear prior to the injury, dismantling Texas-Arlington for 29 points, then following that performance up with 27 points against Toledo. Fortunately, the Lobos did recently get Jalen House back from injury; House responded with 28 points during a 106-61 thrashing of rival New Mexico State. With Donovan Dent, Jemarl Baker and freshman Tru Washington in the fold, New Mexico is more than capable of treading water until leading scorer Mashburn returns.