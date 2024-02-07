College Hoops Barometer: Risers & Fallers

This article is part of our College Hoops Barometer series.

The best player in the country, Zach Edey , was on both of those squads, and the reigning National Player of the Year finally appears poised for a deep run in March. He leads the Big Ten in both scoring and rebounding. Improved three-point shooting around Edey could be the key to success come tourney time, though, as the Boilermakers boast a staggering six players shooting over 40-percent from three-point land this season. And that does not include second-leading scorer Lance Jones , a transfer from Southern Illinois. Sophomore point guard Braden Smith has taken his playmaking skills to new heights and is tied for third in the country in assists. The Purdue backcourt is deep, and Edey cures a lot of ills at the center spot. Purdue could finally be in a position to exorcise its March demons.

Is this the year Purdue finally gets its due? The Boilermakers have not been to the Final Four since 1980, and have been victim to a series of brutal upsets during the NCAA Tournament, particularly in recent years. Purdue has been ranked No. 1 at some point during each of the last three seasons. However, the Boilermakers lost to No. 15 seed Saint Peter's during that Cinderella run in 2022, then became just the second No. 1 seed to lose to a No. 16 seed in 2023, succumbing to Fairleigh Dickinson.

Here are some players in the headlines in this week's College Hoops Barometer.

UPGRADE

Caleb Love, G, Arizona – Love's transfer from North Carolina received much fanfare, but he is exceeding expectations. He is averaging career highs virtually across the board, including points, rebounds and assists. This despite averaging more than four fewer minutes per game as compared to last season. To that end, Love's efficiency has been tremendous; he is also shooting a career-best 44.3-percent from the field. Arizona has won five of its last six games, vaulting into first place in the Pac-12 Conference. Love's inspired play of late is certainly among the chief reasons for the ascension. Love poured in a career-high 36 points at Oregon two weeks ago, then came fairly close to tallying a triple-double this past Sunday with 18 points, eight rebounds and seven assists in another victory. Love has scored at least 20 points in 10 of the last 15 games for the Wildcats. Arizona has not been to the Final Four since 2001, but Love's elite play has the Wildcats legitimately dreaming of cutting down the nets.

Nick Davidson, F/C, Nevada – The Wolfpack have beaten ranked two of the last three ranked opponents they've faced, and Davidson played a monstrous role in ending Utah State's 13-game home winning streak Tuesday. Davidson tallied his second-straight double-double with 25 points and 10 rebounds in the 77-63 thrashing of the Aggies. In fact, Davidson set career-highs in points in back-to-back games for Nevada. He poured in 22 points in a 30-point drubbing of San Jose State last Friday. Davidson gained 30 pounds in the offseason in order to better withstand the rigors of playing on the interior, and his efforts finally appear to be paying dividends.

Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest – Sallis played a complementary role at Gonzaga during huis first two seasons of collegiate basketball, appearing in a combined 69 games exclusively off the bench. Sallis transferred to Wake Forest in the offseason, and has parlayed a starting role in a starring role for the Demon Deacons. Sallis is averaging 17.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. Sallis has scored in double figures in every game this season. His improvement from three-point range is particularly noteworthy. Sallis barely shot above 25-percent from long distance over his first two seasons. This year, he is hitting 39-percent of his treys. Sallis leads the Demon Deacons in scoring and is one of the key reasons why this squad could be just the program's second team to make the NCAA Tournament over the past decade.

CHECK STATUS

Kyshawn George, F, Miami – The 'Canes have lost so much talent over the past two seasons after runs to the Elite Eight and then the Final Four, respectively. Norchad Omier and Nijel Pack remain, but FSU transfer Matt Cleveland has not quite been the impact player expected, and Wooga Poplar's development has been solid but unspectacular. That has led Miami to a .500 record in the ACC. Despite the continued presence of upperclassmen, the freshman George has played his way into the rotation for the 'Canes, and even started the last six games for Miami. He hit double figures in scoring in four of five contests before leaving Monday's dismal loss to Virginia with an ankle injury. George's early departure was one of the many factors that led to the Hoos crushing Miami by a score of 60-38. Yes, you read that correctly. George's status is currently unknown, and his health could be crucial as Miami attempts to return to the big dance.

Kadary Richmond, G, Seton Hall – Richmond was not needed much in Seton Hall's last game, a 72-39 dismantling of lowly DePaul. Richmond played just 18 minutes after missing two contests with an undisclosed issue, though, and tallied six points, seven rebounds and six turnovers for the game. When healthy, Richmond can provide elite production. In fact, in the outing prior to his injury, he managed a triple-double with 21 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists versus Creighton. In total, Richmond is averaging 15.9 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game on the season. Richmond has led the Pirates to victories over Marquette, Providence and Connecticut. It may take Richmond a few games to get back into the swing of things, though.

Tyler Burton, F, Villanova – Burton was a focal point for the last three seasons at Richmond, but his shift to the Wildcats in the Big East has negatively impacted his scoring. Burton is still averaging seven rebounds for the fourth-straight season, but his offensive numbers have taken a nosedive. Not only is Burton taking less than half as many shots as he did a season ago with the Spiders, but he has been inefficient even with the shots he has been getting. Burton is shooting a career-low 37.9-percent from the field. Add in fewer minutes and a step up in competition, and Burton has not had quite the statistical showcase as in prior campaigns.

DOWNGRADE

AJ Cajuste, G, Stephen F. Austin – The Lumberjack guard will miss the remainder of the season due to a wrist injury. Cajuste had started 10-straight games for Stephen F. Austin prior to that, averaging 9.1 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest. Junior Latrell Jossell has come on strong lately in Cajuste's absence, averaging 21.7 points over the last three outings. Still, the Lumberjacks faced an uphill battle to make the NCAA Tournament even with Cajuste in the lineup, so the odds are stacked even more heavily against them in a WAC conference where Grand Canyon currently sits at 11-1 in conference action.

D.J. Jeffries, F, Mississippi State – In an odd twist, Jeffries is a fifth-year senior who has actually seen his points per game average decrease each and every season, which includes a prior stop at Memphis. In three seasons with the Bulldogs, Jeffries has started 87 of the 90 games he's appeared in. However, he is averaging a career-low 6.3 points per tilt, including a putrid 23.6-percent from three-point range. Jeffries has contributed in other categories, though, averaging 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists per tilt. However, he left this past Saturday's loss to Alabama due to a leg injury, and is expected to be sidelined for a significant period. The Bulldogs did get big man Tolu Smith back from injury about a month or so ago, but the loss of Jeffries is still going to be felt. Look for Cameron Matthews and Jimmy Bell to attempt to pick up the slack.

D.J. Wagner, G, Kentucky – From one DJ to another, Wagner has missed the last three games for the Wildcats due to an ankle issue. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Kentucky lost to both Florida as well as Tennessee without the services of its starting point guard, before flattening lowly Vandy in the last game Tuesday. Wagner has started every game he's played in this season for the Wildcats en route to averages of 12.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per tilt. After a 12-2 start, the Wildcats are just 4-4 in their last eight games, so health is paramount. The Wildcats find themselves currently in fifth place in the SEC. Fellow freshman Robert Dillingham is averaging 25 points per game in the three contests without Wagner.