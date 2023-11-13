DFS College Basketball: Monday Preview & Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Monday isn't normally a day big enough for a slate that warrants a column, but the early-season schedule is a bit unorthodox, with DraftKings offering a 10-game set with $2k. So, let's take a look at some of the key DFS plays to dial in on.

Top Players

Norchad Omier, F, Miami ($9,700 DK)

The Hurricanes have the night's highest implied total, going up against an FIU squad ranked No. 14 in KenPom's pace metric. FIU is also a great matchup for opposing big men, ranking 345th in the nation in defensive rebounding rate. Omier should double-double in the first half, and after that, his production will be dependent on how close FIU can keep it.

Zach Edey, F, Purdue ($10,800 DK)

In these early-season slates, there's still enough value and mispricing for Edey's price to not be cost-prohibitive, and maybe even enough to pair him with Omier in lineups (though I do like Omier's circumstances a hair better). Edey had fine warmup games of 40.3 and 37.5 DK points to start the season, only playing 20 and 24 minutes in both 30+ point victories. Now, he gets a Xavier team with more ammo to keep it close (despite a 17.5-point spread).

Middle Tier

Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas ($5,200 DK)

Get Brazile at this price point while you can. He's started both games for Arkansas, logging 22.5 and 27.8 DK points over 22 and 24 minutes, respectively. This game won't be much tighter, with Arkansas entering as 20+ point favorites, but the Monarchs don't appear to have anyone who will truly challenge Brazile down low. He's had enough time to shake off rust after last year's season-ending knee injury, so the breakout could come any time.

Dug McDaniel, G, Michigan ($6,800 DK)

While Miami/FIU has the highest over/under, Michigan/St. John's is next in line. However, the former has a 23-point spread, while just 2.5 points separates the latter, making it a close game you want to get a piece of. I'm priced out on a lot of the St. John's option, but McDaniel jumps out as a starter, usage rate leader and 33.1 fppg scorer over the first two games. Nkamhoua has to deal with Soriano down low, but McDaniel will see a mid-major backcourt on a team that ranks No. 285 in offensive turnover rate. Sign me up.

Value Plays

Bensley Joseph, G, Miami ($4,200 DK)

Joseph has started both games for Miami. He logged 17.8 DK points in 25 minutes in the opener, a blowout over NJIT. A much closer contest against UCF was in the cards Friday, and Joseph ended up logging 36 minutes and 46.3 DK points. We know he's a starter and the minutes will be there, and with Miami holding the slate's highest implied total, Joseph becomes your free square of the night.

Fede Federiko, F, Pittsburgh ($4,500 DK)

Like Joseph above, this is a misprice. Federiko is Pitt's starting center who has logged 35.0 and 23.3 DK points in the season's first two games. FGCU is a far superior opponent than Pitt's first two that plays at a much slower tempo, but Federiko should walk into 4x just by being on the court.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Jake Letarski plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: rotojakeski, DraftKings: RotoJakeSki.