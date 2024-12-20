College Basketball Pick'em Today: PrizePicks Plays for Friday, December 20

This article is part of our College Basketball Picks series.

Well, we had another 2-for-3 night on Thursday. I promise to you, at least for a while, that I am not playing the Under on another player. It's a shame to cheer against a guy because you select the Under, and it's even worse to be disappointed in a player because he has a successful night. I am done doing it. For a while. Let's stay positive and go Over. A lot. Let's go.

Jackson Threadgill, G, Appalachian State

This Sun Belt vs. AAC battle at 8 p.m. in Denton, Texas should see the points very hard to come by. We're going to see a lot of missed shots, and plenty of rebounding opportunities.

App State is a poor offensive team, going for 70.6 PPG this season, while ranking inside the Top 40 with 64.8 PPG allowed. The Mountaineers are 13th in both defensive field-goal percentage (38.0 percent) and defensive 3-pointer percentage (27.6 percent). On the flip side, North Texas is also a good defensive club, allowing just 56.8 PPG, while limiting teams to 41.1 percent from the field. A lot of missed shots mean a lot of rebound chances.

Threadgill has 10 rebounds in the past two games, and four or more boards in five of his previous six outings. He should be able to get to least four rebounds in this defensive slog.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jackson Threadgill, Over 3.5 Rebounds

Trevin Knell, G, BYU

The Cougars of BYU host the Rattlers of Florida A&M at Marriott Center in Provo. The Cougars are heavily favored against a Rattlers defense which allows 81.3 points per game with a 45.2 percent defensive field-goal percentage. Teams are also hitting 35.3 percent from behind the 3-point line against FAMU.

The concern with playing Cougars players, and going Over their point projections, is that this game could potentially be a blowout, where starters get rested early while reserves get a chance at some much-needed run.

Knell has been on fire lately, going for 18.5 PPG in the past two games, while hitting 14-of-18 (77.8 percent) from the field. Knell is a super accurate shooting, and he has three or more 3-pointers in the past three games, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Trevin Knell, Over 13 Points

Shaqir O'Neal, F, Florida A&M

The Rattlers aren't likely to produce much against a decent BYU defense allowing just 65.5 points per game this season. However, he has been a decent 3-point shooter, and the Cougars have allowed teams to hit 35.8 percent from the perimeter.

O'Neal doesn't need to do much, which is good, because the Rattlers are going to be overwhelmed. However, he is a good bet to get to at least nine total points and boards combined, especially on the off chance he hits a 3-pointer. O'Neal has averaged 7.0 PPG and 2.7 RPG in his past three games against Division I teams, so don't expect him to crush this one. It is going to be close, coming right down to the end.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Shaqir O'Neal, Over 8.5 Pts+Rebs

