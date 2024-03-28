DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Friday, March 29

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The Sweet 16 will have been pared down to a Dandy Dozen prior to Friday's four contests, and four more teams will get an airplane ride home, leaving us with an Elite Eight after the dust settles. We get action from the American Airlines Center in Dallas and Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, with two No. 1 seeds in action and the tournament's last remaining double-digit seed, too. We have plenty of solid options to choose from to build that bankroll at PrizePicks. Let's make some money together!

Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette

Kolek made his triumphant return in the first round against Western Kentucky after missing nearly a month of game action, including the Big East Tournament, due to an oblique injury.

Kolek has made it through the two games pain-free, but the same can't be said for his opponents. He has inflicted tremendous pain on WKU, going for 18 points and 11 assists in 38 minutes last Friday. On Sunday, he dropped 21 points with 11 more dimes on 10-of-14 shooting against Colorado, helping the Golden Eagles advance to the Sweet Sixteen.

Kolek is an interesting play. His Pts+Asts target is 25.5, while his points are just 16.5. There is more value in shedding the dimes and just playing the Over on points straight up. He is averaging 19.5 PPG in two NCAA Tournament games and has hit 17-of-27 (62.9%) from the field.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tyler Kolek, Over 16.5 Points

Ryan Nembhard, G, Gonzaga

While the Gonzaga Bulldogs have had a very nice NCAA Tournament so far, it's no thanks to Nembhard, who has struggled offensively. He has been a great facilitator, dishing out 21 assists in the two victories over McNeese and Kansas. However, he has made just three total field goals on 13 attempts and has hit 33% (2-of-6) from behind the 3-point line, too.

In fact, he has totaled just 13 points, or 6.5 PPG, in the two NCAA Tournament games while turning the ball over eight times with just seven rebounds. Now, he'll have to contend with trying to get shots to fall over Zach Edey, the sequoia-like center for Purdue, while also having the tenacious Fletcher Loyer and Braden Smith chasing him around. Purdue allows just 70.2 PPG, and it is solid defending the three at just 32.0%. Look for Nembhard's shooting woes to continue.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Ryan Nembhard, Under 16.5 Pts+Rebs

Steven Ashworth, G, Creighton

Ashworth rained in five triples in the epic double-overtime win against Oregon last time out, finishing with 21 points. When his shot is falling, he can get into a zone and pile up points. He shoots over 90% from the free-throw line, too, so if he gets himself to the line or teams foul him in a close game late, it's usually good news for points, too.

Ashworth has averaged 15.5 PPG in two NCAA Tournament games. He is a streaky shooter, though. However, I expect Creighton and Tennessee to be bombs away from the perimeter, as both teams can rack up big totals from the third level. Ashworth will be front and center in a track meet, jacking up plenty of threes, with several likely to fall, giving him a nice point total.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Steven Ashworth, Over 11.5 Points

Friday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Friday:

