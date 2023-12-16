DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, December 16

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's a full slate of college hoops on Saturday, even as bowl season gets going with that oblong brown ball. Let's focus on the college hardwood, trying to build that bankroll for the holidays with some winners on PrizePicks.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. But like a parlay, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Vladislav Goldin, C, FAU

The FAU Owls hook up with the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Mass. in the Hall of Fame Classic. The Bonnies are solid defensively allowing just 64.7 PPG, ranking 45th nationally in scoring defense. Only three players are 6'10" or taller on the Bonnies roster, and C Chad Venning will be tasked with trying to slow Vladislav Goldin.

Goldin should be able to have his way against the smallish Bonnies, and at just Over 22.5 for combined points, rebounds and assists represents a slam-dunk play, pun totally intended. He's averaging 15.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 0.7 APG this season, but went for 23 points in only 19 minutes against Illinois in his most recent neutral-floor matchup. Look for Goldin to exceed expectations Saturday.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Vladislav Goldin, Over 22.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

DaRon Holmes, F, Dayton

The Flyers tangle with rival Cincinnati at the Heritage Bank Center in the 'Nati. UC will have its hands full trying to slow Holmes, as he's brimming with confidence after dropping 23 points last Saturday in an 82-70 win over Troy. He also chipped in with 17 rebounds and four assists. Holmes has been on an offensive tear lately by going for 16 or more points in five of the past six games.

The Bearcats are pretty solid defensively as they only allow 65.8 PPG overall, though they like to get out and run and have produced 86.1 PPG. This will likely be a very fast-paced game, which should help Holmes inch over the finish line as long as he can stay out of foul trouble.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: DaRon Holmes, Over 28.0 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Zach Edey, C, Purdue

We'll keep this one simple, and to the point. Edey is averaging 10.8 rebounds per game this season, yet managed just seven last time out against Alabama. He's "only" averaging 9.7 RPG across the past four outings and 13.0 in three games against ranked opponents.

However, he'll be facing the bigs of Arizona as Oumar Ballo, Keshad Johnson and Motiejus Krivas should be able to keep Edey from rolling up giant rebounding totals.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Zach Edey, Under 12.5 Rebounds

