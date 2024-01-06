DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, January 6

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's a busy day on the college hardwood in the first full weekend of 2024. We'll focus on the late-afternoon and evening games. There are a lot of players to sift through, so we're here to help.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke

Looking to the Duke-Notre Dame game at 6 p.m. EST, the Blue Devils are favored by 14.5 points. As such, it's expected they'll handle their opponent quite handily. After all, this is a Fighting Irish side that has lost at home against The Citadel and Western Carolina.

Filipowski should have his way early on against an Irish defense which has been so-so by allowing the opposition to hit 44.2 percent from the field. And if the game gets out of hand, he could get an extended rest in the second half - similar to his lines against Syracuse and Queens (NC) in the past two outings. Filipowski has only averaged 24.5 minutes from his last two while averaging 15.5 PPG, 5.5 RPG and 2.5 APG. If he simply hits those averages or even slightly exceeds that production, he'll still be Under in Pts+Rebs+Asts.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kyle Filipowski, Under 28.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Jaelen House, G, New Mexico

House has been crushing it from the perimeter of late by hitting four 3-pointers in each of the last two games. The guard racked up 14 points with four triples at Colorado State on Tuesday, and posted 22 points with four threes against Eastern New Mexico in the final outing to close 2023.

The good news for House and the Lobos at "The Pit" in Albuquerque is that Wyoming isn't terribly impressive defensively. In fact, the Cowboys allow 73.0 PPG and 32.2 percent from deep, which is middle-of-the-road in Division I. All House needs is a pair of triples to go Over.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jaelen House, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Augustas Marciulionis, G, Saint Mary's

Marciulionis has recently been on a roll. In the last four games, the Lithuanian sharpshooter has picked up the pace by going for 14.8 PPG with 2.3 3-pointers per game. More importantly, he's also been sharing the ball extensively with 17 assists from two appearances and at least five in four straight.

Marciulionis is averaging 7.5 APG across the last four, so it should be a slam-dunk he helps out at least four times on Saturday against Loyola Marymount in this WCC tilt.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Augustas Marciulionis, Over 3.5 Assists

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Saturday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.