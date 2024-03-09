DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Saturday, March 9

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We're deep into March, and the madness is starting to ramp up. Some conferences are wrapping up their regular seasons while other leagues are already into their respective tournaments, looking for a winner to claim an automatic bid. The NCAA Tournament field is about to start filling up. Time is running out for the opportunity to build up your bankroll for the Big Dance.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Dalton Knecht, G, Tennessee

Knecht gets his second shot at the Wildcats in a marquee battle at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville on Saturday afternoon. He's coming off a 26-point performance with five 3-pointers last time out at South Carolina on Wednesday.

The Volunteers are expected to be locked in a high-scoring SEC battle, and Knecht should be front and center as he's hit four or more triples in three of the last four outings. He's looking for better results than he had in the first meeting with Kentucky when he went for 16 points on 5-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-5 from behind the arc. Knecht has been on fire from downtown of late, so look for much better results.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dalton Knecht, Over 2.5 3-Pointers

Matthew Cleveland, G, Miami

This comes up quite frequently, but players needing just a single 3-pointer remains quite attractive. And once they hit that first triple, it's Over. It's such a simple thing, and we've enjoyed playing those all season long.

Cleveland heads into this matchup with at least one three in five of the last six matchups. He was blanked on 0-for-4 shooting from deep against Georgia Tech on Feb. 24, but has managed seven successful makes in six games. Like Knecht above, Cleveland is looking to get redemption after struggling against Florida State in their first meeting where he only posted two points on 1-of-8 shooting, including 0-of-3 from downtown. Look for Cleveland, who's recently been performing much better, to get at least one triple.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Matthew Cleveland, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Nick Honor, G, Missouri

Honor will be facing LSU at 8:30 p.m. EST in this SEC battle. It's been a tough go for both himself and the Tigers of late as he's averaged 11.5 PPG over two games with no rebounds and only a single assist.

Honor is averaging 11.1 PPG, 1.2 RPG and 1.7 APG on the year while only shooting 36.9 percent from the field. LSU allows 74.7 PPG, so there's plenty of opportunity for Missouri to score. But LSU is also solid in defensive field-goal percentage at 42.5 percentage, so Honor and his teammates will likely struggle offensively. His threshold number is quite high. Go low.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nick Honor, Under 15.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Saturday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.