DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, December 19

We have plenty of games on the schedule for college hoops on Tuesday. Thankfully, the slate is a little better than Monday, which wasn't terribly exciting.

The good news with PrizePicks is that the action doesn't stop. I was able to play Monday with a couple of picks in the Tennessee-Martin vs. Evansville game, and the Maine vs. UCF game. We have some better games on the slate Tuesday, including some conference openers. Let's pluck some winners and build that bankroll for the holidays with some hits on PrizePicks.

Dontrez Styles, F, Georgetown

The Georgetown Hoyas head to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis for the Big East conference opener against the Butler Bulldogs. Styles and the Hoyas will be facing a Butler team holds teams to just 70.1 points per game (PPG).

Styles had some huge scoring performances in November, including three straight outings with 22 or more points in a stretch against Mount St. Mary's, American and Jackson State. As the quality of opponent has improved, the production has become more erratic. In the past five games, Styles is good for just 12.0 PPG, 5.4 RPG and 1.0 APG. Against a decent Butler defense, Styles should come under the number yet again.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dontrez Styles, Under 21.0 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Riley Kugel, G, Florida

The Gators meet the Michigan Wolverines on a neutral floor at Spectrum Center in Charlotte. Kugel is worth a look for at least two triples for a number of reasons.

Michigan has a 36.2 percent defensive 3-pointer percentage, so it should be bombs away for Florida. Kugel is 0-for-10 in the past two games from downtown, but he had managed four triples each in two games against Baylor and Wake Forest from Nov. 24-29. He is a very good perimeter shooter, and he is due. He'll be facing a team which doesn't offer much resistance from downtown. Look for Kugel to get back on track.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Riley Kugel, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Jahvon Quinerly, G, Memphis

The Tigers face Virginia at the FedEx Forum in the banks of the Mississippi River. Quinerly will be facing a Hoos defense that allows 53.3 PPG, which is secibd in the nation, while holding the opposition to just 35.9 percent from the field and 26.1 percent from behind the 3-point line. The offensive production will be rather minimal, so he'll have to find other ways to contribute in a defensive battle.

Quinerly has posted 3.4 rebounds per game (RPG) across the past four games, and he should be able to get to at least three boards against the Cavaliers in Virginia's first true road game.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jahvon Quinerly, Over 2.5 Rebounds

