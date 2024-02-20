DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, February 20

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We have less than 10 days remaining in the month of February, as we're hurtling toward conference tournaments and March Madness. There is still plenty of time to build up a bankroll, and that's exactly what we did last Tuesday with a perfect 3-for-3 on plays at PrizePicks. Let's keep things rolling in a positive direction.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse

We've been having some success on these single 3-pointer players lately, and Mintz should keep things going in a positive direction.

Mintz will be facing an NC State Wolfpack defense which allows teams to hit 34.1 percent from behind the 3-point line, ranking 235th in the country. While Mintz is 0-for-5 from the perimeter in the past two games, he certainly isn't afraid to try from downtown. He has jacked up 19 attempts from behind the arc across the past six games. He should be able to drop one in against the Pack.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Judah Mintz, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Posh Alexander, G, Butler

Alexander heads into this game struggling a bit in the scoring department. He has averaged just 8.7 PPG across the past four outings, and he has gone for 5.0 RPG and 5.0 APG in the span. He needs to go for at least 20 combined points, rebounds and assists, and that seems like a tall order with the way he is playing.

Alexander did go for 12 points, eight boards and four dimes in the 88-81 win over Villanova in the first meeting, but that game ended up going to 2OT. Alexander's totals are quite inflated, perhaps because of what did last time against the Wildcats, and perhaps because a bounce-back is expected. However, he has been terribly inconsistent, and he should not be trusted right now.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Posh Alexander, Under 19.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Tibet Gorener, F, San Jose State

Gorener has managed single-digit point totals in each of the past six games, averaging just 7.5 PPG during the span. It's rather curious that his total is set so high. He'll need his first double-digit point performance since Jan. 27 to cash the Over.

He had an abysmal night in the first meeting with Boise State on Jan. 5, hitting just 1-of-8 from the field, a 3-pointer, while misfiring on his only free-throw attempt. He managed just three points in that game, and it's highly unlikely he goes for 10 or more points in this rematch.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tibet Gorener, Under 9.5 Points

Tuesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Tuesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.