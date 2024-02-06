DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, February 6

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's the first Tuesday in February, and time to make some extra lettuce to build that bankroll the next few big betting events on the sports calendar, Super Bowl LVIII, the NBA All-Star Game and March Madness. There are some solid plays on the PrizePicks board, and we'll try and pluck a trio winners to get you into the black.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Meechie Johnson, G, South Carolina

I normally like to be upbeat and positive, looking to more Overs than Unders. It's fun to cheer for a player to have a good game, rather than hope a kid misses and underachieves. But lately, I've been going to the dark side -- a lot -- and it's working.

Johnson is a perfect Under target. While the Gamecocks have scored some nice wins lately, it's no thanks to Johnson. He has totaled just 14 points across the past three games, hitting only 5-of-25 (20.0%) from the field. Johnson is a good player, averaging 14.9 PPG and 4.2 RPG this season, but he is in a nosedive lately. Until he pulls up, keep playing against him.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Meechie Johnson, Under 16.5 Pts+Rebs

Pop Isaacs, G, Texas Tech

Isaacs should show out against Baylor on Tuesday. He heads into the game looking to bounce back after an ugly 5-of-19 shooting performance against Cincinnati in a setback at home last Saturday. He was able to roll up 22 points still, doing most of his good work from the free-throw line, hitting 9-of-12.

Isaacs is good for 18 or more points in each of the past four outings, and he is averaging 24.3 PPG with 4.8 APG in the solid span. Baylor has a so-so defense, allowing 70.8 PPG while teams are hitting 44.8 percent against them, which ranks 259th in the nation. Look for Isaacs and his Red Raiders teammates to have solid nights.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Pop Isaacs, Over 22.5 Pts+Asts

Malik Hall, F, Michigan State

Last Tuesday we missed a 3-for-3 night by just a half of a 3-pointer. Ugh. This week, we're looking for just one triple. That's it. That's all we need.

Michigan State's Hall has hit at one 3-pointer in five of the past six games, so let's roll on the dice that he is able to connect for at least one triple against the Golden Gophers, a team that allows 33.7 percent from behind the arc.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Malik Hall, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

