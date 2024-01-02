DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, January 2

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

After the holidays, and an abbreviated schedule at times, we're back to a full slate Tuesday. We have plenty of ranked foes, and some major performers on the floor. Let's pluck some winners and build that bankroll after the holidays with some hits on PrizePicks.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Steven Ashworth, G, Creighton

The Creighton Bluejays head to the nation's capital to battle the Georgetown Hoyas for a Big East conference battle at Capital One Arena.

Ashworth is a solid Under play in the Pts+Rebs+Asts department, as he is averaging just 3.3 APG in 13 games. He posted five dimes at Marquette in his most recent game Saturday, but that was because he was looking to contribute in other ways since his shot wasn't falling again. However, he has averaged just 5.2 PPG, 3.0 APG and 1.6 RPG in the past five games, or 9.6 Pts+Rebs+Asts per game. He is having trouble, and it isn't just a game or two. Keep fading him until Ashworth gets back on track.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Steven Ashworth, Under 15.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Akuel Kot, G, Wyoming

The 6-foot-2 senior from Amarillo, Texas has been on a scoring binge lately. We'll see what January brings after flipping the calendar from December.

In December, Kot was good for 14 or more points in six of his seven games, averaging 17.3 PPG. He has been on fire from behind the 3-point line, going for at least two triples in six consecutive outings, and 10 of the past 11 outings. Look for Kot to keep up the good work in the scoring department, and playing the Over on points in your best bet Tuesday night.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Akuel Kot, Over 13.5 Points

Jamal Mashburn Jr., G, New Mexico

The Lobos of New Mexico do battle with the 13th-ranked Colorado State Rams in a Mountain West Conference tilt on FS1 at 10:30 p.m. ET from Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colo.

Mashburn missed five weeks due to a torn ligament in his thumb. He bounced back with 17 points on 6-of-18 shooting in 26 minutes against Eastern New Mexico on Friday, including a pair of triples from behind the 3-point line. He has connected for at least one 3-pointer in all six of his games this season, while going for at least two triples in four of those outings. Colorado State allows opponents to hit 31.4 percent from behind the arc, so JMJ should get loose for at least a pair of triple and an Over here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jamal Mashburn Jr., Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Saturday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.