DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, January 9

OK, that sport with the oblong brown ball had its championship game, and it is in the rear-view mirror now. It's time to focus solely on college hoops for the next eight weeks, as we ramp up to March -- when a true national championship is earned. Let's build that bankroll with some winning selections on the college hardwood Tuesday with PrizePicks.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Aaron Estrada, G, Alabama

The Crimson Tide welcome the South Carolina Gamecocks to Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for a conference battle. The good news is that the Gamecocks allowed just 63.0 PPG, 19th in the country, but the bad news is that Carolina allows 33.3 percent from behind the 3-point line.

This is a pretty straightforward play. Estrada was 1-for-5 from downtown in Saturday's win at Vanderbilt, and he has managed one or no 3-pointers in six of the past seven games, with the line exception being two 3-pointers in a 111-67 blowout win over Eastern Kentucky.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Aaron Estrada, Under 1.5 3-Pointers

Quinn Slazinski, F, West Virginia

The West Virginia Mountaineers host the Kansas State Wildcats in Big 12 conference action in Morgantown, and the play is to go low with Slazinski on 3-pointers. One thing that concerns me about playing the Under on 3-pointers is the fact K-State ranks 199th in the country, allowing the opposition to hit 33.1 percent from downtown.

However, Slazinski has been in a shooting slump, connecting on just 2-of-20 (10.0 percent) from behind the 3-point line across the past four outings. He has also posted one or no triples in eight of his past nine outings. Will facing the Wildcats be a slump buster? It's unlikely.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Quinn Slazinski, Under 1.5 3-Pointers

Great Osobor, F, Utah State

Osobor has been, well, great lately. He went for 32 points and nine rebounds in win at Air Force last Tuesday, while posting 20 points and 14 rebounds in a victory over a ranked Colorado State side. That's 26.0 PPG in the past two outings.

However, all good things must come to an end. While Wyoming's scoring defense and field-goal percentage D isn't top-notch, the senior has had his projections pumped up after averaging 26.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG and 3.5 APG across the past two contests. However, he is just a few games removed from a six-point stinker against San Francisco, too.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Great Osobor, Under 32.0 Pts-Rebs-Asts

