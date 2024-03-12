DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, March 12

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We're knee-deep in the conference tournament season now, but that doesn't mean things slow down on PrizePicks. There is still time to make plenty of money, and we'll try and focus on some players from smaller schools, giving them a little shine. Plus, it adds to the fun for players being able to watch the games on national television.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Jordan Derkack, G, Merrimack

The Warriors of Merrimack host the Seahawks of Wagner in the Northeast Conference (NEC) championship game. Derkack has had mixed results in the tourney, rolling up 23 points with 10 rebounds and five assists in the quarterfinals win over Long Island. However, he laid an egg, shooting just 2-of-9 with six points, seven assists and six rebounds against Le Moyne in a low-scoring semifinals game.

Wagner has a tremendous defense, allowing just 115 total points in the two regular-season games against Merrimack. Derkack averaged just 13.5 PPG, 7.0 RPG and 4.5 APG in two meetings with the Seahawks. Derkack's total Pts+Rebs+Asts target score is just a tad too high, so go Under.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jordan Derkack, Under 28.5 Pts+Rebs

Tahron Allen, G, Wagner

There are so many games, so I really don't like to play two players from the same contest. However, I am a big fan of selecting players needing just a single 3-pointer, and Allen is one of just two options on the board. The other is Bryan Etumnu of Merrimack, and we obviously used a Warriors player above.

Allen has hit three successfull shots from behind the arc in two NEC tournament games so far, and he has at least one triple in nine of the past 11 games. While he was 0-for-2 on 3-pointers against Merrimack in two regular-season games, he is worth a roll of the dice here.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tahron Allen, Over 0.5 3-Pointers

Wooga Poplar, G, Miami

Poplar needs to get to 20 combined points for Pts+Rebs+Asts, but that might not be doable against a Boston College defense which has been much better lately.

Poplar averaged 9.5 PPG, 4.5 RPG and 4.0 APG in two regular-season meetings against the Eagles, and he has managed two or fewer assists in 11 of the past 13 games, while averaging just 3.7 RPG in the previous six outings. Go Under, and feel confidently in doing so.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Wooga Poplar, Under 19.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Tuesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Tuesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.