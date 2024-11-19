DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Tuesday, Nov. 19th

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The 2024-25 college basketball season rolls on Tuesday, Nov. 19 with ranked teams in action such as UConn, Kentucky, Kansas, Purdue and Marquette, among others.

Alex Karaban, F, UConn

The two-time defending champion UConn Huskies welcome East Texas A&M to Gampel Pavilion on Tuesday night, and tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. The game can be viewed or streamed on FS1.

If you're unfamiliar with East Texas A&M, this institution was previously named Texas A&M-Commerce. In fact, the university was just renamed on Nov. 7, and it played two games under the Commerce banner at Iowa, and at South Dakota, Nov. 4-6.

Anyway, back to UConn. Karaban has scored 17 or more points in each of his three games, averaging 18.0 PPG with 4.7 RPG and 4.3 RPG. He has made three or more 3-pointers in every game to date, too. With the Lions allowing 83.8 PPG, a 46.9% defensive field-goal percentage and 36.3% defensive 3-pointer percentage, it should be another solid stat line for Karaban.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Alex Karaban, Over 15.5 Points

Jordan Longino, G, Villanova

Longino has struggled with his shot for most of the season, misfiring on more field-goal attempts than makes in all five games so far.

While that certainly doesn't scream, "Pick me!", Longino has a short memory, and he has the green light to take shots as he sees sit. He has knocked down six 3-pointers in the past four games, including three triples in his only previous game against an Ivy League team, Columbia.

The Quakers of Penn, the opponent on Tuesday night, has allowed teams to crush them to the tune of 37.1% from behind the 3-point line through four games, and that ranks 311th in the nation.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jordan Longino, Over 1.5 3-Pointers

Dawson Garcia, F, Minnesota

The Golden Gophers host the Cleveland State Vikings on Tuesday night, and Garcia figures to use his size advantage to grab plenty of boards.

Garcia has been very consistent on the glass so far this season, going for seven or more rebounds in the first three games. He has six boards against Yale last time out in a game which was slowed down to a crawl in a 59-56 victory.

The Vikings aren't a very good rebounding team, so Garcia should have his way, and his first double-digit total of the season wouldn't be shocking.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Dawson Garcia, Over 7.5 Rebounds

