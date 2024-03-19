DFS College Basketball: PrizePicks Selections for Wednesday, March 20

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

The First Four games from the NCAA Tournament, as well as the NIT, continues Wednesday night. We have plenty of solid options to target for PrizePicks, as the appetizer portion of the postseason continues before the Madness tips off full force on Thursday afternoon.

If you're not familiar how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started!

Kintavious Dozier, G, Grambling

The Grambling Tigers won the SWAC Tournament, and they punched their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time ever. The Tigers were one of two SWAC teams to never have been to the Big Dance, but that changes on Tuesday. Sorry, Bethune-Cookman, but you're a Party of One now.

Dozier went for 13.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG and 2.3 APG in three games in the SWAC Tournament, culminating with 10 points, three boards and two dimes on 3-of-6 shooting 31 minutes against Texas Southern in the Final on Saturday. Grambling will have nerves in its game against Montana State, and I expect Dozier and his teammates to get off to a slow start before finding their footing. However, if you were to choose 'Over', rather than 'Under', you'll be chasing all night.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Kintavious Dozier, Under 15.5 Pts+Rebs

Jonathan Mogbo, F, San Francisco

The 6-foot-8 junior from West Palm Beach, Fla. went all the way to San Francisco to matriculate, so he overflew a lot of programs who missed his tremendous rebounding ability. He pulled down 10.2 RPG to rank 14th in the country this season. He was actually held under his season averages with eight boards against Portland in the West Coast Conference Tournament Quarterfinals, and just nine boards against Gonzaga in the Semifinals.

Mogbo will be up against Cincinnati in the NIT on Wednesday night on the road. That's where Mogbo did his best work, going for 11.1 RPG in 14 road games, as opposed to 9.5 RPG in 19 home contests. He'll be facing down Cincinnati's Aziz Bandaogo, fighting for rebounds all night. Mogbo will get his share of boards, but getting to double digits on the road against another premier rebounder might be a tall order.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Jonathan Mogbo, Under 9.5 Rebounds

Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado

The Buffaloes were able to roll up some big-time numbers this season, going for 80.6 PPG, which was 38th in the country. Da Silva was a big part of that offensive success, racking up 15.8 PPG. He was especially hot down the stretch of the regular season, going for 22 or more points in three of his final four games.

However, while CU rolled to the Pac-12 Championship Game in the conference tournament, da Silva struggled, going for just 12.0 PPG while hitting just 14 field goals on 30 attempts, while going 4-of-10 from behind the 3-point line. He is likely to have trouble again, as Boise State allowed just 67.3 PPG to rank 54th in the nation, while holding teams to 31.3 percent from behind the 3-point line, checking in 46th in the country.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Tristan da Silva, Under 14.5 Points

Wednesday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections:

Here's a recap of my best college basketball bets for Wednesday:

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.