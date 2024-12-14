DFS College Basketball: Saturday Plays for PrizePicks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We have a tremendous slate of college basketball games Saturday, and there are plenty of ranked teams in action. This is the first weekend where hoops are mostly front and center with a smattering of FCS college football matchups, but things have powered down significantly. It's basketball time.

If you're unfamiliar with how to play, you must simply choose at least two players from any sport and pick more or less on their projected statistics to win. We'll obviously be exclusively selecting college hoops players, but you can mix and match from various other sports. You can also go with a flex play, meaning you still can have a winning night even if you have one losing selection. Or, you can go big and choose the power play, which pays out higher. However, you must hit all ends to win. Let's get started.

Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State

Clifford has been an offensive beast this season going for 17.9 points (PPG), 10.7 rebounds (RPG) and 3.1 assists per game (APG). He's coming off a rough matchup at Colorado in a 17-point loss where he posted 10 points on 4-of-15 shooting while adding eight rebounds and one assist.

Clifford has managed at least seven rebounds per outing and is going to pull down plenty of them regardless of the matchup. He's likely to struggle against VCU, a team which has been tremendous defensively only allowing 58.1 PPG while teams are hitting a low 36.2 percent from the field. Go low, and feel confidently doing so.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Nique Clifford, Under 27.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Santiago Trouet, F, San Diego

Trouet and the Toreros head to The Valley to battle the Fresno State Bulldogs at Save Mart Center at 7 p.m. EST.

The Argentine-born sophomore has settled with USD, going for 10 or more points in four of the past five games while averaging 8.7 PPG overall. He added a couple of 3-pointers last time out against Long Beach State in a 76-70 loss, bouncing back from an awful 2-of-8 shooting night at San Diego State in a crosstown rivalry game against the ranked Aztecs.

Trouet and his teammates should find very little resistance from the Bulldogs as their defense has been awful ranking near the worst in the nation with 80.4 PPG allowed while teams are hitting 45.4 percent from the field. He could even hit a triple or two against a team that's conceded 32.7 percent from deep.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Santiago Trouet, Over 10 Points

Elijah Fisher, G, Pacific

In the late window, Pacific hits the road to battle UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas at 10:30 p.m. EST.

The Tigers look to take advantage of a defense which has allowed teams to go for 72.8 PPG, 44.5 percent from the field, and 38.5 percent from behind the 3-point line. Pacific should be able to have tremendous success from behind the arc, and Fisher will be front-and-center of the scoring.

He's posted 12 or more points in four straight, with at least 17 or more from three of those outings. Fisher had also contributed four or more assists over five consecutive matchups and seven of eight. Just playing the points straight up is actually more difficult. Toss in the Pts+Asts for a very solid play.

CBB PrizePicks Selection: Elijah Fisher, Over 17.5 Pts+Asts

Saturday's College Basketball PrizePicks Selections

Here's a recap of my best college basketball selections for Saturday:

Nique Clifford, Colorado State, Under 27.5 Pts+Rebs+Asts

Santiago Trouet, San Diego, Over 10 Points

Elijah Fisher, Pacific, Over 17.5 Pts+Asts

For additional recommendations for PrizePicks and other similar sites, check out our College Basketball Picks page.

For more fantasy college hoops content, be sure to check out features like our college basketball injury report, college basketball depth charts and latest college basketball news.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.