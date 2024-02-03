DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Three slates, 34 games, and plenty of cash to be won throughout Saturday with some marquee matchups. It's a football-less weekend, so there's no better time to gorge yourself on college hoops!

Main Slate

Tip-off here at 12 p.m. EST with our biggest prize pool of the day at DraftKings featuring a total of $15,000 up for grabs in the largest tournament and $5,000 going to first place. It's an elongated slate with game starts lasting until 3:30, thus requiring some patience before a hopeful celebration.

There are a handful of injuries to monitor before we lock our lineups, particularly as the Hoosiers have starters listed as game-time decisions. Xavier Johnson has been a nice value of late, while the potential absence of Malik Reneau would open up even more usage for Kel'el Ware than he already gets to make him an outstanding choice as Penn State offers a pace boost. On the other side, Kanye Clary is valued down if eligible. And in Miami, keep an eye on Matt Cleveland with a low salary - if healthy.

Top Players

Emanuel Miller, F, TCU ($7,300)

The Horned Frogs list a team total of 79, which means we should have some interest. Miller doesn't rebound enough to carry an immense ceiling, but he's going to get some points if the team produces and the salary tells us we don't need him to explode. He's scored double-digits in nine straight and has only gone under twice this season. This current stretch has Miller averaging 16.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across a massive 36.7 minutes. All trends we should consider for a player that's been valued as much as $1,300 higher earlier this season.

Jalen Cook, G, LSU ($7,100)

There are stars on this slate without question, so I don't fault anyone for wanting to pay up. But we seem to have a few safe floor plays who aren't overvalued that can still provide some upside. Cook fits that mold simply based on usage, which sits at a massive 31.1 percent over his last four where he's averaged 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals. It would be preferable if he offered more peripheral numbers, though we know he's going to shoot and score. We don't know what we'll get from Arkansas, but they struggle to defend the 3-point line (249th), where Cook takes over seven attempts. The Tigers are expected to flirt with 80 points here. If you're looking for higher-valued upside, I like Northwestern's duo of Boo Buie and/or Brooks Barnhizer for ceiling and low-roster percentages.

Middle Tier

Lynn Kidd, F, Virginia Tech ($6,300)

The middle-tier of the frontcourt is littered with higher-ceiling, low-floor options that don't interest me much. If I need the upside, I'd consider Dillon Mitchell at Texas thanks to the game's implied total. But Kidd seems to offer the greatest stability to build around. It's a plus matchup with the game projecting a 151.5 point total and narrow 2.5 spread. Miami also looks by not playing much defense of late, dropping them to 119th in efficiency. Kidd has provided 21.75 DKP or more in four straight and five of six, including 26.0 in a previous matchup with the Hurricanes.

John-Michael Wright, G, Oklahoma State ($5,300)

I've been able to ride Wright of late and the salary is catching up to his ceiling, yet the opportunity doesn't appear to be slowing down. He's started four in a row, three times returning at least a 3.5x on this rising valuation and is coming off a game where he logged a season-high 34 minutes. That isn't likely to change here with Bryce Thompson out for a while. It's not an ideal matchup since Kansas State ranks 25th defensively and 237th in tempo and the Cowboys similarly play slow. But minutes at this salary are rare, making Wright a decent player to plug in and forget about.

D'Marco Dunn is in play for Penn State if Kanye Clary isn't available, earning a 25.6 percent usage rate in his first start.

Bargain Options

Keyon Menifield, F, Arkansas ($4,300)

Have I mentioned we have no idea what to expect from Arkansas yet? I have? Okay, I'll say it again as it's a routine theme. The bargain options are drying up in DFS at this point of the season as rotations are tighter and the games mean more, while even new players entering the starting lineup appear to be doing so for show and not seeing steady minutes. Menifield was a "DNP - coach's decision" two games ago, but followed it up with 32 productive minutes at Missouri mid-week. It's a huge risk here with the potential for zero fantasy points. But the matchup/total is enticing as is the upside. There are many options you can take a dart throw at if you're looking for 10 fantasy points. Or swing big with Menifield and don't be afraid to strike out.

Chase Ross, G, Marquette ($4,100)

To be honest, I like Marquette's two high-end options a lot here if you're willing to spend a lot. But Ross's value appears too great to pass up even if using either Tyler Kolek or Osasere Ighodaro. He returned from a five-game absence last time out and logged 31 minutes while earning 21.5 DKP. There's no guarantee Ross returns to the starting unit, though he's a vital cog in what the Eagles do. And Georgetown's defense remains unimpressive, ranking 298th in efficiency. He should get ample scoring chances to return at least a 3x at this low number.

Afternoon Slate

While we can argue this slate features more marquee games than the main one with UNC-Duke and Houston-Kansas, the fact remains the tournaments are smaller. We've got $4,000 in total prizes at DraftKings featured tournament, with $1,000 to the winner. This slate tips at 4:00 p.m. EST and goes until 6:30's starts.

Availability watch here starts with Texas A&Ms Tyrece Radford, who was arrested early Friday morning. Personal opinion only, but I'd expect him to be available at least in some capacity. But if he couldn't go, it's Wade Taylor to the moon. We also need to track Kansas' Kevin McCullar, who I'm in favor of using given the shrinking salary even in a difficult matchup.

Top Players

Zyon Pullin, G, Florida ($7,700)

Pullin is playing at too high a level for me to not consider at sub-8k. He's averaged 20.5 points, 7.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals across his last two outings and has only produced two efforts under a 3.3x return since moving into the starting lineup 10 games ago. Florida ranks 24th in tempo while A&M counters at 313th, though we've seen them get up and go in multiple earlier matchups. Pullin offers high-floor, high-ceiling potential at this salary.

Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado ($7,000)

This appears to be a favorable spot for da Silva for multiple reasons. We've got a nice 75 point total for the Buffaloes where they're 2.5-point underdogs, so it should stay competitive throughout and give us ample minutes. And with Eddie Lampkin likely absorbing the matchup with Utes' center Branden Carlson, da Silva should face some plus, undersized defenders. He's been under a 3.96x return of this number only once in his last seven games. Anything under 30 DKP would be a major disappointment.

Middle Tier

Dug McDaniel, G, Michigan ($6,800)

This is such a weird situation, but not one we need to overanalyze. McDaniel will start with the Wolverines back at home, which seemingly assures him of 35-plus minutes and a quality return on this sub-7k salary. He's an incredibly obvious target who I assume many will roster and Rutgers ranks seventh in defensive efficiency, so there's something to be said about fading him. At the same time, McDaniel has largely been matchup-proof all year.

DJ Burns, F, North Carolina State ($6,000)

This is the Wolfpack portion of this column, as I find interest in all of their starters except DJ Horne, strictly based on value. Casey Morsell is likely the safest bet, while Michael O'Connell is the cheapest and likely the lowest rostered with some upside. But so does Burns, whose usage is high, but his minutes inconsistent due to his size and foul issues. Georgia Tech is incredibly undersized, and that's with Baye Ndongo, who's uncertain to play after getting injured Tuesday against North Carolina. And even if he can go, he's giving up 100-plus pounds to Burns (per the eye test). The Wolfpack list an expected 77-point total, and Burns is overdue for a big effort.

Bargain Options

Logan Imes, G, Notre Dame ($3,600)

At no point in time do I envision readers taking the six players listed here in their entirety and fill in around. But let's say you play the four listed above, which means you're left with an average of over $5,600 to build. That gives plenty of flexibility, and that number then rises to $6,300 for your final three selections if you have any faith in Imes. In order to make that work, we need confidence in 10 DKP. Imes has produced 9.0 in four of his last five, so we're almost there. He also started the Irish's last game and played 30 minutes. Notre Dame doesn't score and aren't expected to get 60 here, so we have to hope in a one-game start and significant court time.

Sam Godwin, F, Oklahoma ($4,800)

Godwin has recorded two big stinkers from his last four, but he's also been above a 4x return in two others where he's averaged 12.0 points and 7.5 rebounds. He's valued a bit too high for my liking as a role player, but he's also $900 less than his season-high and current form suggests there's a decent floor of 3x in a matchup that won't be paced up while offering him some size advantages and rebounding potential.

Evening Slate

10 games for our nightcap, tipping at at 7:00 p.m. EST all the way to 10:30. Another $1,000 first-place prize is at stake, with $3,000 overall. DraftKings' big tournament only has 352 slots available, so it's a decent opportunity to capitalize on with bigger numbers than during the week.

Kentucky is our injury spot to monitor as D.J. Wagner and Justin Edwards are uncertain to suit up, which would open opportunity within the Wildcats' normally deep rotation. That matchup with Tennessee comes with a massive 160.0 point total, so we know we have interest. Four others come with totals of at least 150.0, so we've got clear games to target.

Top Players

Judah Mintz, G, Syracuse ($8,500)

Everyone should be interested in Dalton Knecht as he's on fire and the game script is ideal. But for $700 less, can we get enough of a similar output and build a better lineup? Let's hope so. Mintz is averaging 18.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 2.0 steals over his last five with a 28.1 percent usage rate and 37.6 DKP. The Orange are relatively heavy underdogs, but should still easily top 70 points. Syracuse plays fast and doesn't really defend, so Mintz will be asked to answer.

Desmond Claude, G, Xavier ($7,800)

DePaul is 286th in defensive efficiency, so we know we want a piece of the Musketeers' offense - though they're tightly valued at the top and guard-heavy, which isn't my preference. Claude still looks ideal at sub-8k averaging 19.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.4 steals across his last seven with a 28.5 percent usage rate and only one performance under 30.5 DKP. I always prefer to pay up for frontcourt options, yet these two guards aren't overvalued and in great spots to overperform.

Middle Tier

Robert Dillingham, G, Kentucky ($6,900)

Dillingham doesn't start, but he came back from a one-game absence to play 39 minutes and post 33.5 DKP. Sign me up. He's managed at least 23.5 across six of eight, which sets a reasonable floor though not elite for this salary. That rises with the game's expected 160-point total where the Wildcats are slight home underdogs. If Kentucky pushes pace, Dillingham will shine.

Andrej Jakimovski, F, Washington State ($6,300)

I'm not sure what to make of Jakimovski's recent scoring surge, but it's worth a shot for a GPP tournament at this value. He's averaging 15.0 points over his last three outings against 10.4 on the season. It's led to two of those last three with 30-plus DKP while receiving a whopping 38 minutes per night. Jakimovski's a player who's never shown this form during his career, but it's impossible to argue with the minutes as the matchups increase in importance. And none are much bigger than an in-state rival matchup with Washington, which comes with a 148.5 total and a pick 'em spread.

Bargain Options

Robert Jones, F, Iowa State ($4,900)

With value becoming harder and harder to come by, Jones is just an every-time play. He hasn't had a game in single-digit fantasy points all year and topped 19 DKP nine times. Perhaps the matchup is irrelevant here as there's no upside and a stable lineup paydown in a game where both should score at least 70 points.

Arrinten Page, F, USC ($3,300)

A complete punt play here. The Trojans have lost six straight and only two players have started nine of their last 10 games, so we have no idea what the rotation will look like. Page got the nod in their last outing and logged 19 minutes with a decent eight points, three boards and four blocks, his third effort in the last five with 14.75 DKP or more. There's no risk at this salary, and there appears to be a potential reward.

