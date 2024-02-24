DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Another massive Saturday awaits hoops fans and DFS players alike with three slates at DraftKings totalling a season-high 35 games.

Unfortunately, we're not seeing the largest prizes of the year, and it looks like the midweek boon was hoping to capture some NBA fans who had a few days off. But we've got more than adequate prizes to chase, so let's get into it.

Main Slate

The main slate starts Saturday at 12 p.m. EST as usual and goes until 3:00 tipoffs. A $5,000 first-place prize is at stake in the largest contest with $15,000 overall, which isn't too shabby with just under 1,200 spots available.

We've got some massive individual and game totals here with Iowa-Illinois coming in at 172.5 points, Washington-Arizona at 168.5 and five others with at least 150. I'm not in favor of just completely ignoring matchups, though Notre Dame-Syracuse at 130.5 is a clear outlier. They'll be some production, but I'd much rather take a shot at similar players in the paced-up spots.

Top Players

Terrence Shannon, G, Illinois ($8,900)

I'm curious to see what roster percentages will look like here. I could see more being interested in other high-end options from the Illini in Coleman Hawkins and/or Marcus Domask at a significant discount, but I'm willing to go all the way up on Shannon as the slate's highest-salaried player. He's simply in elite form right now averaging 30.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and a 33.9 percent usage rate over the last four games while showing a floor of 39.25 DKP. That's still a 4.4x return, and the matchup with Iowa doesn't suggest a slowdown is likely.

Kyle Filipowski, F, Duke ($8,100)

This game has stacking appeal to me and could be a way to combat the lineups that go heavily on the slate's two higher point totals. This one is projected for 152.5, but perhaps more importantly a narrow 1.5 point spread. If we get that type of competition, the stars are going to shine and log plenty of minutes. Filipowski hasn't been consistent, so there's plenty of risk that should keep roster percentages down. He posted a double-double and 43.75 DKP against Wake earlier in the year and got Deacons' big man Efton Reid into foul trouble. I'll bank on this just being a bad matchup for Reid. And Jared McCain and Hunter Sallis are both absolutely in play.

Middle Tier

Mohamed Diarra, F, North Carolina State ($6,100)

I hate the rising salary here, but Diarra is an emerging player I can't imagine many will be on this slate. He's averaging 10.3 points and 9.7 rebounds from three outings while averaging 31 minutes and taking the starting job from Jayden Taylor in the last two. That's after only making one start in his previous nine, where he averaged 4.8 points and 6.8 boards. The rebounds seem like a safe bet, and the increased scoring should be there in a matchup where the Wolfpack carry a 79-point implied total. The only concern for Diarra could be drawing Quinten Post defensively, potentially pulling him from the paint to guard some on the perimeter and that could lead to fouls. But again, he's an emerging player who should come with low roster usage. For tournaments, Diarra offers the required upside.

Micah Handlogten, F, Florida ($5,900)

Handlogten doesn't score much and carries a woeful 3.7 point average and 8.2 percent usage over his last six games, so it's not that useful the Gators are expected to net around 86 points. But Handlogten did earn 29.75 DKP in his last effort without scoring much, so there's upside and a path to success. Vanderbilt has next to no size and rank 230th with 9.8 percent of their shots being blocked while allowing opponents to gather offensive rebounds at a 29.0 percent rate. Handlogten averages nearly four offensive boards and has produced 10 blocks in his last four games. Mix in some offensive stickbacks and defensive boards with a six-point, 10-rebound, two-block line, and that'll get us a 3.8x return.

Bargain Options

D'Marco Dunn, G, Penn State ($4,800)

The minimal upside Dunn comes with is thanks to this being another matchup with shootout potential listing a 151.5 point total and narrow spread. These two played to a combined 156 in their first meeting, where Dunn provided 10 points, three rebounds and four assists. He's started seven straight and does enough at his value with 8.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.9 steals during that stretch, though the 19.0 percent usage isn't great. There simply aren't many sub-$5,000 starters, and most don't actually produce. Dunn is the exception, and will offer fantasy points in addition to salary relief.

Richie Saunders, G, BYU ($4,600)

Saunders has been a consistent producer all season save for a recent three-game stretch that included a 6.75 DKP outing against Kansas State - who just happen to be the opponent on Saturday. He's broken out of that with at least 16.0 DKP in consecutive appearances while earning double-digit fantasy points in 22 of 26. In a matchup with a solid 147.5 point total and two-point spread, Saunders should receive ample work. And that all assumes he doesn't receive a spot start, with Spencer Johnson possibly unavailable.

Afternoon Slate

12 more games tip on this slate between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m EST. The scoring here is far less obvious. We've got a huge total in Alabama-Kentucky at 178.5 points, where it's fair to expect both sides to reach into the 90s. But no other matchup projects a total over 149.5.

The largest tournament here comes with a $1,000 first-place prize and $5,000 overall, all for just a $10 entry with 588 slots available.

Top Players

Norchad Omier, F, Miami ($8,400)

If budget isn't a concern, by all means deploy Hunter Dickinson at will. But for $600 less, we seem to have almost the same type of matchup advantage for Omier. Simply put, Georgia Tech doesn't have a regular within 20 pounds of him. Miami's big has produced inconsistent ceilings of late, but he's averaging 18.1 points, 10.3 rebounds, at least an assist, steal and block, and a 27.7 percent usage rate through his last nine games. Omier offers a consistent floor and a smash matchup, even if I think the Hurricanes' have quit on the season.

Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky ($8,000)

We know we're going to want pieces of this game, it's seemingly unavoidable. Sheppard hasn't had a recent blow-up spot, and dare I bank on that being my reasoning for singling him out? No, that's not the only appeal. Sheppard offers 30-plus minutes and a diverse path to fantasy points by averaging 4.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.7 steals. The pace here is going to be out of control, which somewhat boosts his scoring and facilitating, yet I like the upside in his steals. Frantic pace can lead to mistakes, and Alabama has produced a decent 16.4 percent turnover percentage. Furthermore, they list a sterling 6.3 non-steal turnover percentage at 30th in the country. If the Tide cough it up, it will be steals and Sheppard can collect them in bunches with five in three straight and four of five.

Middle Tier

Chad Baker-Mazara, G/F, Auburn ($6,400)

Baker-Mazara is coming off a 29.5 DKP effort where he only took three shots. He's adept at getting to the foul line, where he converts at an 87.5 percent clip. Baker-Mazara also offers positional flexibility, has scored in double-digits in six of eight, and the Tigers are expected to post 78.5 points. And while we know Auburn is deep and plays a bunch of players, we also know that's being trimmed down with Jaylin Williams out. Baker-Mazara's starting spot and 24-plus minutes will be divided, but there's a clear path to a 30-point fantasy return if he starts and gains at least five minutes.

Da'Sean Nelson, F, DePaul ($5,500)

This game isn't pretty. Georgetown has lost 11 straight and ranks 315th in defensive efficiency while DePaul has dropped 14 in a row and ranks 313th in efficiency. I don't think we can trust anything here other than Jayden Epps volume and efficiency. But Nelson is intriguing at this salary as he's moved back into the starting lineup the last two games, and I'm not putting any stock into his last outing against Marquette as the team wasn't remotely competitive. He's averaged a usable 11.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 17 early-season starts with a 27.7 percent usage rate. Nelson also posted a decent 19-7-3 line against the Hoyas last time out.

Nijel Pack is an automatic play if healthy and starts given his sub-$6,000 value. And to that point, I love Miles Kelly for Georgia Tech, but the salary point is slightly uncomfortable.

Bargain Options

Nick Pringle, F, Alabama ($4,800)

We'll need to confirm Latrell Wrightsell's absence before fully backing Pringle, but the former hasn't returned to practice after missing the Tide's last outing with a head injury, so I'm personally deeming him on the wrong side of questionable. Jarin Stevenson started in his place, but only received 16 minutes. Pringle remained in a reserve role, but saw 27 minutes and provided 13 points and eight rebounds. He's averaging 9.0 points and 5.8 rebounds in four games since being suspended. Pringle's size is likely needed against Kentucky, and we know points will come freely to hopefully boost his floor.

Brennan Rigsby, G, Oregon ($4,600)

These bargain options are always fun and challenging. Are we looking for a random breakout, or just some stability that doesn't crater you? If the latter is the choice, then Rigsby is the play. He's been in double-digit fantasy points over six straight while putting up modest averages of 4.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists over 23.2 minutes. There's no ceiling, but the 2x floor is solid enough to toss Rigsby in and get your points elsewhere.

Late Slate

11 games wrap up Saturday's extravaganza, tipping between 7:45 and 10:00 p.m. EST. $4,000 in total prizes with another $1,000 winner to end the day and less than 500 opponents to beat.

The books think this will be low scoring, with only three games having a total north of 150 while five sit no higher than 140.5.

Top Players

Anton Watson, F, Gonzaga ($7,900)

At sub-$8,000, Watson could be my favorite play across all slates. He's in a bit of a funk from his last two, but I'd point out it's come with Gonzaga winning both by a combined 47 points. That likely won't be the case here despite the Zags being 12.5-point favorites. They're looking to avenge a one-point upset loss to Santa Clara earlier in the year, a game where Watson went off for 32 points, nine rebounds and six steals. The last stat is repeatable and the first two lines can be, but he doesn't need to be that solid at this salary.

Jonas Aidoo, F, Tennessee ($7,200)

If we're accepting a floor and ceiling on Watson at a semi-bargain value, we can shoot for higher potential with our second top play. Even while I still subscribe to playing it safe with pay-ups, take your safe points and move on. Aidoo wasn't a factor in an earlier meeting the the Aggies as he finished with six points and five rebounds in 20 minutes despite not picking up a foul. They lost that game by 16, so I believe his lack of involvement was a big mistake. Henry Coleman seems to have fallen out of favor for A&M, and Wildens Leveque is their only other big who's only logged around 10 minutes a game. This seems like a matchup the Vols can exploit.

Middle Tier

Dedan Thomas, G, UNLV ($6,500)

I jump around a lot while penning this Saturday column, so I apologize if it's sometimes not cohesive. Thomas is the last player I landed on for this slate, and it's set a lineup full of upside with no stability. Not my preference, but perhaps wild enough for a GPP as you'll still have ample funds to possibly chase another high-end option if you roll with all six listed here. Thomas posted 27.0 DKP against Colorado State last time out, which included 11 points, four rebounds and eight assists. Since then, he's averaged 13.3 points, 4.4 assists and 2.0 rebounds. The Rams play solid defense ranking 30th in efficiency, yet they allow assists on 48.3 percent of their opponents' field goals. As such, I like Thomas to give us some scoring with dime upside. He's also been at 3x or less return in four of eight and 4.6x or greater in the other four.

Eddie Lampkin, F, Colorado ($5,700)

Lampkin posted a double-double against Utah earlier this season while the salary has fallen $700 from its peak. As such, I'm willing to chase 25-plus DKP in this spot. We've got a tight enough spread where both sides can flirt with 75 points, and Colorado carries ample size to create mismatches directly or by screens/pick-and-rolls.

Bargain Options

Chandler Jackson, G, Florida State ($4,600)

Cameron Corhen should be here, but he's valued himself out of this tier. Both moved into the starting lineup for the 'Noles last time out and provided a spark to help snap a six-game losing streak. Jackson finished his start with 19 points, three steals, two rebounds and an assist while playing 34 minutes. He had only previously topped 20 minutes twice this year, so it's difficult to place much stock on his outbreak as he could've simply found early success and was allowed to run with it. We've seen the ceiling now, and Jackson has recorded double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five, so perhaps we've got a 2x floor at worst, which we can live with at this salary. FSU should get into the 70s here, which can only help.

Brenton Knapper, G, Santa Clara ($4,300)

Everything noted about Rigsby in the bargain section for the afternoon slate doesn't apply to Knapper or Jackson as they are high-risk, high-reward options. Knapper logged 27 minutes in his first game back from a two-game absence and returned 29.5 DKP. Pair that with 32.75 against Gonzaga earlier on, and we've set a pretty high ceiling. The problem is I expect Gonzaga to be highly motivated and clamp down overall. And when you consider Knapper has averaged 4.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists in five appearances between these two blowouts, the floor is a complete bust.

