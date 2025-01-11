DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

It's a low-key Saturday with prizes at DraftKings as the main slate comes with a $2,000 first-place prize and a $6,000 total pot for a $12 entry, but we only need to beat 587 other entries. The main slate tips off at 12 p.m. EST, though there are some smaller pools for the afternoon and evening.

It's an interesting slate to break down as we've got three players valued in double-figures with 10 more at least $9,000. But just in my prewriting, I love the middle tier here for balance. The game lines and totals are also fascinating. Three of the 12 included matchups list a 150-plus point total - two of which carry narrow spreads - while Illinois' 84.5 point expected output in a blowout against USC represents the team-high mark. We've also got some minuscule spreads within the pseudo lower-scoring games, which will offer some upside to stars and vastly different lineup constructions.

Top Players

Ryan Kalkbrenner, F, Creighton ($9,200)

As noted in the intro, I love the middle tier and don't believe we have to pay up for elite upside, though it's fine to build multiple lineups with different strategies if you're doing more than one entry. Kalkbrenner is somewhat buried among the high-end options and offers tremendous stability going for at least 29.75 DKP in 11 of 14 outings. Butler is undersized, and Kalkbrenner went for 20.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.5 blocks against them last season. His blocks are down, though 2.5 per still offers upside potential. There's no reason to expect less than 30 DKP here, which isn't an elite return but still sound enough to anchor.

Ian Schieffelin, F, Clemson ($7,800)

Schieffelin seems to be a mix of potential and stability, yet also comes with more paths to fantasy scoring than teammate Chase Hunter ($8,200) at a lower salary to give me greater interest. Hunter is only a scorer while Schieffelin represents a double-double threat. Florida State plays fast enough to back the Tigers expected 77-plus point total ranking 67th in tempo, per KenPom. And they allow offensive boards at will at 203rd. If Schieffelin can convert second chances, it's fantasy gold.

Middle Tier

Desmond Claude, G, USC ($6,700)

Claude just seems like a value at a sub-7k salary, as he's seen a 27.5 percent usage rate over the Trojans' last seven games while averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.7 assists and nearly a steal. Illinois is sound defensively and USC is a heavy underdog, but they also rank 17th in tempo and the opportunities should be there. With 30-plus minutes virtually guaranteed, Claude shouldn't struggle for a better than a 4x return given his multiple paths to fantasy scoring.

Ishmael Leggett, G, Pittsburgh ($6,600)

Easy spot to buy the dip as Leggett has been as high as $9,100 this season, displaying how high his ceiling can be. He went 2-for-15 Tuesday against Duke, who's playing elite defense. The important part is the 15 shots and he's combined for 28 across the last two following a one-game absence. Pitt should flirt with 80 points, it's a narrow spread and Leggett is guaranteed huge minutes. He offers similar potential to Jaland Lowe ($9,800) at two-thirds the salary.

J.J. Starling, G, Syracuse ($6,400)

Starling's value is rising now that he's healthy, though he's still at a discount from his $7,100 peak. He averaged 19.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.0 assists before being sidelined and has taken 32 shots during in two outings since returning. If Starling only scores, we'll get a 3x return at worst with the potential for far more. Boston College ranks 198th in defensive efficiency, and there's a narrow one-point spread. Starling will have the ball in his hands early, late and often.

Chad Venning, F, Boston College ($5,900)

See above, as we've got a tight expected matchups and it's fair to target both sides. I worry about fouls with Venning battling 'Cuse bruiser Eddie Lampkin, but the potential appears worth it at this salary. Venning is averaging 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 blocks and a 28.9 percent usage rate over his last three while Syracuse sits 237th defensively,

Bargain Options

Trent Pierce, G/F, Missouri ($4,900)

Pierce holds an uncertain role having started two of the Tigers' last three, but he's played double-digit minutes in six straight while averaging 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds and earning a 21.1 percent usage rate. He's provided less than 10 DKP only once in that stretch and carries positional flexibility, so he merits consideration in a matchup with a 156.5 point total and the Tigers favored.

Dishon Jackson, F, Iowa State ($4,800)

Jackson has seen his minutes dwindle since the start of conference play at only 14.7 per game over the last three while bringing an 18.9 percent usage rate. It's also seen his salary slide from a high of $6,500, so we're fine accepting the lesser production. If the middle tier overperforms, Jackson only requires a 2x return to help us. He also has 50-plus pounds on any opponents, so he should earn a handful of easy buckets to pair with steady boards.

Shakeel Moore, G, Kansas ($4,000)

Moore has started two straight and averaged 17.75 DKP, which is all we need to consider at this salary. We just need confirmation he'll be starting again and logging 20-plus minutes. The popular paydown will likely be UConn's Jaylin Stewart ($4,600), yet Moore is viable with the start despite a lower-scoring expectation given his rotational position while averaging 7.0 points, 2.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals as a starter.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Chris Bennett plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: k30kittles, DraftKings: k30kittles.