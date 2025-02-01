DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Prizes remain on the rise Saturday at DraftKings with $5,000 for first place and $15,000 overall on the main slate's biggest tournament. 10 games are featured tipping off between 12 and 2:00 p.m. EST.

Only three players in five-figures, led by elite forwards Johni Broome ($10,600) and Ryan Kalkbrenner ($10,400) who are almost always worth paying up for. Auburn-Ole Miss (149.5) and Missouri-Mississippi State (149.5) project the highest implied totals, yet it's Iowa State (80) with the highest single-team number (80) in what's predicted as a blowout of Kansas State.

Rotations are tightening as we begin February, and it's making value plays far harder to come by. And that suggests a more balanced lineup will work on Saturday.

Top Players

Coleman Hawkins, G/F, Kansas State ($9,500)

I loathe this salary point as I'd simply just shell out more for Broome. The matchup is terrible with Iowa State ranking sixth defensively, per KenPom, but Hawkins is essentially all Kansas State has. Over his last five games, he carries a 25.1 percent usage rate averaging 12.2 points, 7.4 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.4 blocks and 1.4 steals while taking 11.3 shots. Hawkins is foul-prone and doesn't hit his free throws well, so there will be missed opportunities. But the volume and diverse stat potential gives him a ceiling north of 40 fantasy points out of necessity.

Zuby Ejiofor, F, St. John's ($8,000)

If we're building for balance, Ejiofor could be a nice overlooked option. He erupted for 55.25 DKP on Dec. 7 against Kansas State, though has only produced two games coming close to 40 DKP, so the ceiling isn't really there. But the floor absolutely is having averaged 15.2 points and 8.8 rebounds over the last 12 outings, including a 19-point, 10-rebound performance against a Providence side that doesn't have enough talented bigs to contend with him.

Hunter Sallis, G, Wake Forest ($7,900)

Sallis has been as high as $9,600 this season, so we've immediately got a nice discount to target. And that lower salary suggests he doesn't need much more than 30 fantasy points for a fair return. Sallis faced Pitt three times last year and averaged 35.0 DKP. It's an anticipated close matchup, and he won't leave the floor if that happens. Prior to their blowout loss to Louisville, Sallis averaged 37.9 minutes and a 27.8 percent usage rate across nine appearances. That should provide an elite floor at minimum.

Middle Tier

Chaz Lanier, G, Tennessee ($6,900)

Slipping just below the 7k mark, Lanier feels like an obvious play. You aren't often going to get the minutes and volume shots at this value, even if he can't throw it in the ocean of late having shot 31.3 percent from his last seven games. Tennessee only scored 43 points in an earlier meeting with Florida, and Lanier was worth 23.75 DKP despite going 3-for-16. If that's his floor, we'll take it as that's a 3.4x return. The upside quickly comes with a better offensive gameplan and a few extra shots falling in the rematch.

Jaemyn Brakefield, F, Ole Miss ($5,900)

As inconsistent as Brakefield has been throughout the year as the games have tightened, he appears to be stabilizing as an offensive focal point for the Rebels averaging 15.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals with a 27.6 percent usage rate over the last six. Prior to that, he'd posted no more than four points in three of four. Brakefield is coming off a 32.75 DKP effort, and the salary only increased by $100. If Ole Miss are to be competitive against Auburn, he has to be a factor.

Efton Reid, F, Wake Forest ($5,700)

Staking Reid and Sallis may not make sense for a team with an implied total of 70 points, yet I like this matchup for Reid. Fouls are always a concern, though Pitt is a guard-dominant lineup that shouldn't challenge him on the block unless he's cheating over on slashers. Reid surprisingly just claimed his first double-double of the season, but has averaged 30.5 minutes across his last six. Never an offensive focal point that limits hits floor, but Pitt gives up offensive rebounds at a 30.6 percent clip so block opportunities should be available.

Arizona's Tobe Awaka ($5,100) is averaging 12 rebounds during his last four appearances. He's an obvious option, though the scoring and minutes are sporadic.

Bargain Options

Ty Berry, G, Northwestern ($4,800)

Berry was removed from the starting lineup five games ago and has since thrived by averaging 31.6 minutes as a reserve while posting 13.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 1.4 steals and 1.2 assists and earning at least 22.75 DKP in four of those outings. Wisconsin checks in at 155th in tempo, and that's not a terrific setting for Berry. But that's up from 304th a year ago, so they aren't a matchup to immediately avoid. 15.0 fantasy points is the bare minimum we need, and Berry could offer that from scoring alone.

Riley Kugel, G, Mississippi State ($4,600)

The Bulldogs' higher end options should draw plenty of eyes Saturday given their high implied total, so perhaps we can get bigger production from a bargain in Kugel. Since a one-game absence, he's averaged 28.0 minutes from the last four while providing 12.5 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.0 steals along with an 18.25 DKP floor. This is only the fourth road game this season for Missouri, and they've allowed 83 or more points in two of those. A seemingly nice spot for Kugel to again see extended court time and provide across-the-board.

Shawn Phillips, F, Arizona State ($4,400)

The Sun Devils are one spot where injuries could open us up for some bargains, as both BJ Freeman and Jayden Quaintance aren't certain to be available. Phillips becomes an option only if that manifests as he drew his first start of the season last time out and responded with 13 points, nine rebounds and two blocks while doubling his minutes. Joson Sanon ($4,200) fits the bill as well as he was elite in non-conference play before dealing with an ankle injury and not being fully unleashed since returning. Unfortunately, it's something you'll have to track pre-game. But if either are plugged into a utility spot, there are ample pivots with the curious early start out West. And these two teams rank 27th and 32nd in tempo to offer a nice pace boost.

