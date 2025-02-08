DFS College Basketball: Saturday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings offers another full Saturday with three slates and a host of showdown options. The main slate tipping off at 12 p.m. EST comes with a $15,000 total prize pool and $5,000 for first while featuring nine games. Eight of the 18 teams come with an implied scoring total of at least 75 points, including four north of 80. Pair that with some tight spreads, and we've got essentially all the options on the table.

Only two players come with five-figure salaries and eight more at $9,000 or more, so we should be able to build from balance rather than stars-and-scrubs.

Top Players

Norchad Omier, F, Baylor ($9,300)

If we're entering the upper tier, we want stability and potential - and Omier offers plenty of both. He's a double-double monster with 11 so far and three in Baylor's last four. Omier brings a 26.7 percent usage rate across his last five. And even with the Bears favored by double-digits, they're only seven deep - which decreases if VJ Edgecombe (ankle) is unavailable - so Omier should log 30 minutes. UCF ranks 15th in tempo per KenPom, boosting scoring potential along with a 319th rank in offensive rebounds allowed.

Payton Sandfort, F, Iowa ($8,300)

This is far more boom-or-bust than I'd like for a payup option. But at the salary point, this matchup offers 5x potential. Sandfort struggled mightily against the Badgers earlier with only two points on 1-of-9 shooting. And he only averaged 13.5 points in two matchups last year, so perhaps they have his number. But the Hawkeyes have also only gone one game without Owen Freeman, who's out for the season and seem to have a very unsettled frontcourt rotation. And in that outing, Sandfort went 38 minutes and provided 41.5 DKP via a 23-6-5 line with at least a 26.1 percent usage rate in three of four. If the points in this game come as freely as anticipated, Sandfort should benefit.

Jamarii Thomas, G, South Carolina ($7,300)

I expect this to be a pretty popular play, to where I'd probably fade it in single-entry tournaments and in at least some of my lineups in a multi-entry situation. Thomas has returned from injury and come out blazing by averaging 17.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 steals in three with a 28.3 percent usage rate. Kentucky sits 34th in tempo and 108th in defensive efficiency, so Thomas should find some success. We're also paying a premium, though he offers multiple paths to fantasy production in a higher-scoring matchup, so the floor should be decent - but I'm not confident he gives us a lineup advantage.

Middle Tier

John Blackwell, G, Wisconsin ($6,600)

This game comes with a 164.5 point total and 3.5 point spread. And during a previous meeting, Wisconsin won by 31. While we don't want to chase past performances, it's safe to assume ample production will be available from both sides. Wisconsin isn't particularly deep, and we've got a tremendous salary break on Blackwell thanks to poor form over his last four games having previously peaked at $9,000. Prior to this dip, he averaged 21.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists, a 32.5 percent usage rate and 14.2 shot attempts through six appearances. Pair that with expected game flow and a 4x return would be a disappointment, while the ceiling is immense.

Jason Edwards, G, Vanderbilt ($6,200)

We've got a $500 break on Edwards from mid-week, which immediately brings appeal. It's hard to find upside as he's simply a scorer with only 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists from his last five - yet 19.6 points and a 31.5 percent usage rate create a nice floor. This is a game I think could be overlooked, but it comes with a decent enough 148.5 expectancy and 2.5 spread. If it stays close, Edwards will have the ball late. If it isn't, it's likely because Edwards drops 25-plus. Teammate Devin McGlockton ($6,300) is an easy pivot at a minimal extra expense if you need a frontcourt option.

Malik Reneau, F, Indiana ($5,000)

Reneau hasn't been himself since returning from injury having only averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in four games on 15.0 minutes, yet it still comes with a 30.3 percent usage rate. You have to think the Hoosiers ask more from their big man to combat Michigan's two big forwards. He was valued at $7,300 when he came back and as high as $8,400 pre-injury when he was averaging 15.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.4 steals. The salary here comes with minimal risk, and the potential for far more.

Bargain Options

Josh Ojianwuna, F, Baylor ($4,900)

Bargains simply aren't readily available on this slate as we have minimal injuries and next-to-no role changes. We previously noted the Bears' tight rotation, which Ojianwuna is part of while averaging 25.5 minutes. He holds a low usage rate, so scoring doesn't present and creates a bottom-tier floor. But with minutes comes rebounds against a Knights team vulnerable on the glass, and can lead to some stickbacks. We're looking for at least 15 DKP, something he's done in three straight and 12 of the last 15.

Dallan Coleman, G, UCF ($4,700)

This speaks to how few clear salary savers there are. Coleman lists a meager 13.1 percent usage rate on the year and only 7.4 over the Knights' last three, yet he's averaging 32.3 minutes during that stretch while finding ways to chip in multiple categories. And that's only resulted in two single-digit fantasy point outputs overall. Coleman is far from a tournament winner, though we should be able to pencil in a 2.5x return at worst. I wish he were cheaper, but at least the salary has slightly decreased.

Jordan Pope, G, Texas ($4,400)

Vanderbilt, per KenPom, is the fourth-worst defense on this slate. If we pair that with Pope's position in the starting lineup and his fading value based on current form, perhaps we have at least another floor play we can use to gain upside elsewhere. He's only averaging 6.3 points in his last six with under two rebounds and two assists. During seven previous outings, Pope remained ineffective in peripheral stats while averaging a robust 20.7 points and 27.4 percent usage rate. He's a proven scorer and still receives meaningful minutes. And with 10 points, Pope would be in a spot to outproduce his valuation.

