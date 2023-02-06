DFS College Basketball: Tuesday Preview and Picks

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

DraftKings is giving us the normal 12-game main slate, tipping at 6:30 p.m. EST, with six games doubling into their evening contest, tipping at 8:30. But we've got one game postponed in Illinois-Minnesota, which was on both slates. There's a pretty large warning on this, but the site hasn't removed players from this game. Please don't make the mistake of rostering anyone from that matchup.

Three games check in with totals of 150 or more, suggesting massive scoring is possible. And four more are sitting at 140 or higher, so we've got ample games to consider and few to ignore.

Three forwards check in priced in five-figures, and then there's a pretty quick $1,000 drop off. As such, your strategy in builds will be tested. Of those big three, it's impossible to not like Trayce Jackson-Davis ($11,200), but for $1,000 cheaper, I'm on board with Armando Bacot ($10,200). He's been rather poor offensively lately, but remains a double-double lock and the matchup is favorable with Wake Forest's lack of size and poor offensive rebounding numbers.

Top Tier

Johni Broome, F, Auburn ($8,700)

Options like Broome are why it's not necessary to blow our budget at the top of this slate. He went through a down patch mid-January but has bounced back, giving us a 32.75 DKP floor and 48.5 DKP ceiling across the Tigers' last five. One of those outings was a modest 37.75 DKP showing against Texas A&M. The Aggies check in 62nd defensively, per KenPom, and just 222nd in tempo, so there's no clear matchup boost. But it's a double-double spot that comes with blocked shot upside at a discount to the aces mentioned in the intro.

Landers Nolley, G, Cincinnati ($8,400)

I can't tell if Nolley will be overlooked or chalk city Tuesday. He's so safe, having put up at least 32.0 DKP in seven straight, and has scored in double digits in every outing since December 14. There's also a clear pace boost, as Tulane plays at the eighth-fastest tempo, which results in this game having a terrifically targetable 153.5 point total. You can question the upside, with Nolley having just two games north of 40 DKP, but the matchup sets up for a third, as opposed to the bottom falling out.

Middle Tier

Jalen Cook, G, Tulane ($7,600)

Perhaps this price point isn't mid-tier, but by paying down above, Cook is certainly a viable option in a balanced build. I'm intrigued by Sion James ($6,900) at a bit of a discount, as he never leaves the floor, but Cook's upside is worth the additional $700. He's scored 20+ points in six of the Green Wave's last seven, and we just noted the pace this game is expected to come with. That pace should lead to ample assist opportunities as well, raising the ceiling.

Olivier-Maxence Prosper, F, Marquette ($6,000)

This may be a bit of a force for this column, as we absolutely want a piece of this game and its 150 point total. Both sides are deep and balanced, but priced up, making it difficult to find a preferred target. While I'm feeling solid about options elsewhere, a secondary option in this game makes sense. Prosper has gone for 3x in five of his last seven, including a 28.0 DKP showing against UConn in a previous matchup in which the Marquette frontcourt was impressive. There's a low ceiling, but hopefully a nice floor, and when paired with the matchup, that can make for a solid lineup stabilizer.

Bargain Tier

Jordan Walsh, G/F, Arkansas ($5,400)

Walsh presents as volatile, but brings upside at this price point. He's gone for 4x twice in his last five, but also has a dud of a 4.75 DKP outing intertwined. We're going to need to rely on the Hawgs getting some tempo going, as this game is a contrast of styles. Still, Walsh seems to have the length to content with Kentucky, and he's quietly played 60 minutes in the last two games after 43 in the prior two games. It's resulted in 16 points and 17 boards. He's got position flexibility as well.

Isaac McKneely, G, Virginia ($4,700)

For as much as I love the depth of this slate, I'm struggling to find ideal high-floor bargain options. McKneely has led me to some wins this season, so I'll bring that cat out of the bag Tuesday. He's a lights-out shooter and has now collected four rebounds in three straight. This game certainly won't be wide open, but the Wolfpack will at least attempt to force Virginia to play a little faster, creating open shot opportunities. McKneely doesn't have 20 DKP potential, but 15 DKP is the goal while freeing up spending elsewhere. He's a virtual lock to be under five percent rostered and brings a moderate floor that's safer than most in this pricing tier.

