DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks

After a massive Tuesday slate, the schedule dials back some Wednesday evening. But DraftKings still has a $2,000 first-place prize out there for winning, so we'll keep grinding. We had some success last night, with some nice blow-up performances and only one of the seven recommendations failing to reach a 3x return. Lets try to stay hot!

We've only got two games with single-digit spreads as of Wednesday morning. Three games have totals under 140 as well, so scoring figures to be down across the board. The blowout expectations will make using smaller school players a risk, as well as high-end starters on the favored side.

Top Players

Rienk Mast, F, Nebraska ($8,600)

Mast is off consecutive double-doubles and has a terrific 27.0 percent usage rate. Stony Brook starts four guards, and Mast will have 20+ pounds on their lone big man, putting him in a terrific spot for a third-straight 30+ DKP outing. Not much additional analysis is required, it's a terrific matchup at a less-than-top price.

Quinten Post, F, Boston College ($8,000 DK)

Post has been feast or famine in the Eagles' first two games, with fouls limiting him against the Citadel. That's always a concern, but hopefully less so against an undersized Richmond squad, against which Post looks like a matchup nightmare. Neal Quinn is all the Spiders have on the interior, and he doesn't get much more than 20 minutes. Post can also take him away from the basket, where Quinn doesn't have the foot speed to match up. Post has a nice 27.3 percent usage rate, and Richmond is just 111th in defensive efficiency. He comes with more upside and a lower price than Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi, and thus is my preference.

Middle Tier

Aundre Hyatt, F, Rutgers ($6,600)

The price is a tad hefty for my liking, but we'll roll with it. Hyatt is off a monster 40.0 DKP showing and has now taken 25 shots in his last two games, resulting in a team-high 27.1 percent usage rate. Georgetown is playing six guys at their core, and while they have length in the frontcourt, they don't have bulk. Hyatt and his 235 pound frame should be able to bully his way into production Wednesday. Georgetown also ranks 250th in defensive efficiency, further lending confidence.

Ithiel Horton, G, Texas ($6,000 DK)

Texas has three solid options at this middle tier of pricing. Horton has the highest usage rate among them at 23.7, and is conveniently also the cheapest. I'm a tad worried his peripheral stats aren't sustainable, as he's never been much more than a scorer at his prior stops, but the current form is solid, and the matchup is as well. Texas has an implied total of nearly 90 points, and Horton has gotten 26 and 28 minutes in the Longhorns' first two blowouts, where they flirted with that total. Scoring and a few rebounds should have Horton with a 3x floor with the potential for better.

Bargain Options

Dylan Andrews, G, UCLA ($4,400 DK)

The Bruins are a massive 34-point favorite Wednesday, and even though they have four rotational options playing 29+ minutes thus far, I'm not fully willing to pay up for their stars. Andrews, however, I'll take a shot on to get some bigger pieces in more competitive games. He's one of those seeing ample run, and this appears to be a nice spot for him to facilitate and rack up some assists in addition to a handful of buckets. His 19.4 percent usage rate isn't massive, but works for this price with the Bruins likely flirting with 90 points.

Nik Graves, G, Charlotte ($3,400 DK)

Pricing here seems to have not adjusted to opportunity, or our knowledge/exposure to Charlotte. Graves has played 26.0 minutes in his first two games, piling up a decent 19.9 percent usage rate, leading to at least 20.25 DKP. The total in this game isn't great (137.5), but the 49ers are slight favorites and should tick up to 70+ points overall. And the number makes this essentially risk free.

