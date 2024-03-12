DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview and Picks (Early)

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

Buckle up folks! Championship Week shifts into high gear Wednesday, where DraftKings has three different slates of DFS action, though the late slate games double over from the early evening competition. As of Tuesday evening, we're still waiting on lines and pricing for the evening main slate, so we'll touch on that separately.

Seven games get us underway, tipping at noon eastern and spanning all the way until 5:15 p.m. $10,000 in total prizes are up for grabs, including $2,000 to the overall winner.

No player is priced higher than $8,700, and we're seemingly getting some price breaks across the slate compared to the last weekend of the regular season. UCLA - Oregon State is our low-paced game with a total of just 127.5, but three games sit with totals north of 150, led by the first game of the day, where Florida State - Virginia Tech checks in at 153.5 points.

Top Targets

Keion Brooks, F, Washington ($8,600)

Other players on this slate have more upside, but if you're looking for someone to anchor your lineup, or perhaps are a cash game player and just need safety, Brooks is your guy. He's scored at least 15 points in 14 straight games, 11 times returning at least a 3.4x return. Overall, he's averaging 22.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and a 28.6 percent usage rate in that span, and just last week earned 35.75 DKP against the Trojans. I do question the Huskies' want here knowing their coach is finished, and despite the two-point spread, USC did better them by seven previously. But Brooks has shown no signs he won't be a consistent producer virtually all season.

Markus Burton, G, Notre Dame ($7,800)

If we accept we want to build around or have shares of FSU-VT, going with top dogs in Jamir Watkins and/or Sean Pedulla makes plenty of sense, and both feasted in this matchup during the regular season. But we can save some money on Burton and hopefully get lower roster percentages due to the fact that the Irish don't play fast, though the floor/ceiling combo looks equally appealing. Burton is locked in, with just two games under 30 DKP in his last 12 outings. He's a lock for minutes and volume shots, averaging 34.2 and 15.6, respectively, during this stretch. While the Irish don't get out and go, Wake Forest does, and Burton was happy to match that during the regular season, posting a whopping 49.75 DKP against the Deacons, thanks to a 31-3-3-4 stat line.

Middle Tier

Pierre Brooks, G/F, Butler ($6,400)

We've got a solid 150.5 point total and a narrow one-point spread in this game, so we should see big minutes from the starting fives. The Bulldogs were consistent against Xavier during the regular season, scoring 72 and 71 points in their two matchups, and Brooks was front and center there, averaing 18.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists across 33.0 minutes, which is exactly what we're looking for at this price. His recent form isn't great, with two single-digit fantasy performances in his last six games, so there is risk here. Xavier isn't elite at defending the 3-point line, ranking 154th in percentage allowed, so I'll bank on Brooks knocking down a few from range. Position flexibility is an added bonus.

Abou Ousmane, F, Xavier ($5,100)

The price has risen here above the bargain threshold, so that creates risk in a player who is averaging just 6.8 points on the year. Still, he's priced where he can return a 4x value with a few stick-backs and window work. Ousmane averaged 10.5 rebounds in two matchups with Butler, while taking 15 total shots, slightly above his 6.4 season average. Fouls can lead to inconsistent minutes, but Ousmane managed that well against the Bulldogs too, averaging 27.5 mpg. It seems like a plus matchup that helps combat the low floor.

Bargain Options

Tyler Nickel, G/F, Virginia Tech ($4,900)

Nickel offers the appeal of position flexibility and a cheap "in" to the slate's highest-scoring game. He's not much more than a scorer, so the risk comes from shots not falling early and minutes being limited as a result, but if the game gets up and down as expected, Nickel should factor in the scoring column. He earned 23.75 DKP against the 'Noles in season, and while that's likely the ceiling here, the floor should be higher than his recent game logs have shown thanks to the anticipated pace.

C.J. Walker, F, UCF ($4,900)

Walker is a player I often find myself looking at when seeking value, but being unable to make a good case for his inclusion. His current three-game stretch has me finally optimistic he's viable Wednesday. Over his last three outings, Walker has a 26.4 percent usage rate, averaging 11.3 points and 3.3 rebounds, resulting in 20.0 DKP. He's failed to reach double-digit fantasy points just once in his last 10, so if we set the floor at a 2x return, Walker gives us another frontcourt option to pick and choose from on this slate, allowing you plenty of flexibility to grab whatever guards you prefer.

