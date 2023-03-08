DFS College Basketball: Wednesday Preview & Picks (Late)

This article is part of our DFS College Basketball series.

We've got 11 more games coming at us Wednesday evening as the bulk of the power conferences get their tournaments underway. Tipping at 6:30 p.m., there's a $5,000 first-place prize available at DraftKings. It's a lower scoring slate than usual, with just four games having anticipated scores north of 140 points. That could lead to some lower scoring winning totals, and also not have us fully chasing 4x or better returns. It's a late evening as well, with the last game not tipping until 11:30.

North Carolina's Armando Bacot ($10,300) is the only player priced in five-figures. He decimated Boston College earlier for 49.0 DKP and is well worth this price, potentially even more-so if the Eagles are again without Quinten Post ($8,700)

Top Tier

KJ Williams, F, LSU ($9,600)

Full disclosure, I don't love this price tag. Williams is becoming quite the column mainstay for me, so it's not exactly an original thought. He's just so steady, almost as much as Bacot above, and he's priced down from that heftier number. He's averaging 23.2 points and 8.8 rebounds across the Tigers' last six games, four times bettering those numbers, creating a nice floor and ceiling. That includes a 32.25 DKP showing against Georgia. LSU is, somewhat surprisngly, expected to score 72 points here. Georgia ranks a modest 119th in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, but seem to have mailed it in, losing five straight to close the season, allowing 85.6 points in those losses.

Jarkel Joiner, G, North Carolina State ($9,100)

With the highest expected game total, nearly the highest expected team total and narrow spread in this contest, the Wolfpack should be popular options for all, so I'll take a stud and move on. Joiner is in an absolutely wonderful groove, averaging 23.5 points 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 2.0 steals across his last six outings, posting a 30.25 DKP floor, four times topping 40 points and twice topping 50 points. He went for 33.5 DKP against the Hokies previously, a nice stable total in a game where he didn't have an assist, so there's room to grow.

Middle Tier

Caleb Daniels, G, Villanova ($6,500)

Hopefully Daniels poor form results in low roster percentages here and can give us a leg up. We should assume Wildcats will be popular targets against Georgetown's 236th ranked defense , and I don't hate stacking this lineup due to balanced and affordable prices, the expectation is they'll be popular to build around. Daniels hasn't scored in double-figures in his last four outings, and hasn't topped 30 DKP since January 7, so there's some risk. He likes playing the Hoyas, however, averaging 18 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 2.5 steals against them in two regular-season meetings, resulting in a 33.5 DKP average.

Kedrian Johnson, G, West Virginia ($6,400)

Johnson is a GPP dream given his current form. He's averaging 15.6 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 3.0 steals across the Mountaineers last five games, erupting for 48.25 DKP in his last outing. There's ample risk, as he's three times been good for 24.0 DKP or less in that stretch, but faired well against the Red Raiders previously, posting 20 points, four assists, two boards and two steals. He gets to the line often, which should give us some scoring stability. The Mountaineers are expected to score nearly 75 points, further lending confidence he won't bottom out. We'll have to ignore Johnson's first meeting with Texas Tech however, where he played just 15 minutes.

Bargain Tier

Robert Allen, F, Mississippi ($4,400)

Allen has started 10 straight games and returned 4x or better in five of those, three other times giving us a 3.5x return. He's statistically diverse, averaging a reasonable 2.5 assists to go with 4.6 rebounds and 6.4 points, giving multiple paths to fantasy scoring. South Carolina offers no pace boost, playing at a slow 323rd-ranked tempo but are only 216th defensively, giving Ole Miss an anticipated 70 points. Allen went for 10 points and seven boards previously against the Gamecocks.

Rodney Rice, G, Virginia Tech ($4,200)

If it's not broken, we'll keep beating this well. Rice is in this column for his third straight game, and the price has risen to where he isn't a must-use at this point. He's still been good for a 3x return in the previous two games and in three of four, however. It gives us a cheap in to the Hokies in a game that could shoot out above the 142 points the two sides put up in their regular-season meeting, and if that happens, Rice surely takes more than the three shots he hoisted last night.

