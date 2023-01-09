Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

The early results from conference play are in and there are a number of players that are making strong cases to be added across season-long formats. This week highlights some red-hot shooters and potential double-double threats across a multitude of different conferences.

Guards

Lance Terry (Georgia Tech):

The Gardner-Webb transfer is one to keep an eye on going forward. Terry was recently moved back into the starting lineup and put up 24 points and six rebounds against Miami, then went for 17 points, five boards, and three steals against Florida State. Terry is 7-for-11 from three-point range during this most recent two-game stretch and will look to stay hot this week.

Max Rice (Boise State):

Rice was a role player in his first three seasons with the Broncos, but this year he has really stepped up the production. Since the start of December, Rice is putting up 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 2.0 three-pointers per contest. The 6-5 wing is shooting a solid 39.1 percent from deep over that nine-game stretch.

Braden Norris (Loyola-Chicago):

Norris got off to a slow start to the season, but he has definitely come into his own. Over the last nine games, the fifth-year senior is averaging 13.9 points, 5.0 assists, 2.9 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers, and 1.1 steals per contest. Loyola-Chicago has four players averaging in double figures this season, but coach Drew Valentine can't take the team's leader off the floor, as shown by his 36.9 minutes per contest.

Kobe Johnson (USC):

Johnson is a second-year player who has proven to be a very valuable piece for coach Andy Enfield as of late. At 6-6, he provides plus-size at the shooting guard position and gives fantasy managers nice production across the board. Over the last eight games Johnson is putting up 9.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 2.8 steals, and 1.0 three-pointers per contest while shooting 53 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep.

Mike James (Louisville):

It's been an absolute disaster season to forget for Louisville, but at least someone on the Cardinals besides El Ellis is starting to contribute. James' highest two scoring outputs of the season came last week against Syracuse when he had 19 points and four triples, and then against Wake Forest when he dropped 24 points, eight rebounds, and five triples. Now that the freshman's confidence is there, hopefully he can continue some of that production through the rest of conference play. The opportunity is certainly there for James.

Forwards

Damari Monsanto (Wake Forest):

After being suspended for a Dec. 14 game due to a "violation of team standards," Monsanto has responded extremely well. In his five games back, the junior is averaging 16.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.6 three-pointers, and 1.2 steals. Monsanto is one of the most dangerous shooters in the ACC, and the Demon Deacons will need him to keep firing to make a run towards the NCAA Tournament.

Kalib Boone (Oklahoma State):

Boone is more of a short-term add, but it could certainly pay off in a big way. It's unclear how much more time Moussa Cisse is going to miss with an ankle injury. Boone was able to step up in the last game Cisse missed against Texas when he posted 16 points, 10 rebounds, and six blocks. Boone could have a big week against Kansas State and Baylor if Cisse is unable to suit up again.

Philip Alston (Loyola-Chicago):

Alston is having a terrific season for the Ramblers and has really turned that play up to another level over the last few weeks. The 6-6 forward is averaging 17.8 points, 6.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks, and 1.2 three-pointers over the last six games. During that stretch, Alston is also shooting 52 percent from the field and 41 percent from behind the arc. VCU will likely be a tough game on Tuesday, but after that there is a nice four-game stretch against some weaker defensive teams.

Marco Anthony (Utah):

Anthony is coming off a great week in which he logged two double-doubles. That was his third such game of the season, matching his total from all of last year. Anthony can play both forward positions, and he has logged at least 32 minutes in each of the last seven games -- a stretch in which he is averaging 12.6 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.1 steals per contest on 61 percent shooting.

Centers

Julius Marble (Texas A&M):

Marble is a transfer from Michigan State who posted his best two games in an Aggie uniform last week. The 6-9 big man went for 17 points and six rebounds against Florida, and then 17 points and nine boards against LSU. Marble and Henry Coleman are making one formidable frontcourt duo and get two of the weakest defenses in the conference this week in Missouri and South Carolina.

Neal Quinn (Richmond):

Quinn has a feel for the game that most seven-footers don't have. Last season at Lafayette, Quinn averaged 4.0 assists per contest, which is a part of the game he is starting to show with the Spiders. Over the last eight games, Quinn is putting up 9.6 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 3.5 assists. That kind of assists production is rare for a center-eligible player, and if he can raise his defensive numbers closer to the 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals he averaged last season, Quinn's value is only going to go up.

Warren Washington (Arizona State):

Washington has helped shape Arizona State into one of the better defensive teams in the country this season. This seven-footer averaged 10.5 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game last year with Nevada and has made a strong transition to the Pac-12 putting up 8.4 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks this season. Washington ranks behind only Joshua Morgan and Branden Carlson for most blocks per game in the Pac-12.