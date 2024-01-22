Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

This week's top pickups spotlight a couple of players taking advantage of an opportunity coming by way of injury and a few who have turned things around in a big way after a slow start to the season.

Power Conferences

Kanaan Carlyle, G, Stanford

Carlyle has gotten the opportunity to run the point for Stanford with Jared Bynum nursing a lower-body injury and has certainly taken advantage. Since moving into the starting lineup four games ago, Carlyle is is putting up 20.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 three-pointers per contest. The freshman also had a 28-point outing off the bench with Bynum in the lineup. Expect even when the veteran returns to action Stanford allows Carlyle to continue to cook.

Dylan Addae-Wusu, G, Seton Hall

Addae-Wusu is putting up numbers across all categories and certainly warrants roster consideration. Over the last nine games he is averaging 10.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers per contest. Addae-Wusu has been a big reason for the Pirates' recent resurgence with wins over UConn, Providence, Marquette and St. John's in the last few weeks.

Andersson Garcia, G/F, Texas A&M

Whether he starts or comes off the bench, Garcia is going to play close to 30 minutes a night and help the Aggies in a variety of ways. The undersized power forward is putting up 8.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.6 blocks per game over his last seven. Coach Buzz Williams is even electing to play really small at times with Garcia at the 5 and shooters all around him. With all the great bigs in the SEC, it is Garcia who leads the conference in rebounding.

Brandon Angel, F/C, Stanford

Not often will we feature two players from the same team, but Angel's play of late deserves some recognition as well for helping Stanford to some good recent wins over the likes of Arizona and Utah. Over the last five contests, Angel is putting up 14.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.8 three-pointers. The senior is also shooting an eye-popping 65 percent from the field, 75 percent from downtown and 91 percent from the free-throw line during that stretch.

Deivon Smith, G, Utah

Smith did not know whether or not he would play this season due to eligibility issues, but after the NCAA softened its stance on two-time transfers, Smith was was free to suit up. The former Georgia Tech and Mississippi State guard has made an immediate impact across the board averaging 10.9 points, 6.0 assists, 4.9 rebounds, 1.1 three-pointers and 1.0 steals over the last seven games. Smith even dropped a triple-double in his first start in place of Rollie Worster (lower leg). As long as Worster remains out, Smith needs to be owned in all formats.

Hunter Cattoor, G, Virginia Tech

Cattoor was briefly slowed recently by a head injury, but bounced back with solid showings against Virginia and N.C. State. last week. The fifth-year senior is in the mix of his best season to date averaging 13.7 points and 2.5 three-pointers per contest. Cattoor is shooting career highs from the field (47.2%) and from the free-throw line (89.1%). He is also on pace for his fifth straight season shooting over 40 percent from three-point range. Cattoor is truly one of the best power conference shooters widely available.

Terrance Williams, F/C, Michigan

Williams has stepped up his game as a senior and done a nice job taking over that role as a big-body small forward for Michigan in place of Jett Howard. Over the last nine games the senior is putting up 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.6 three-pointers per contest. Williams is also shooting nearly 47 percent from downtown over that stretch. There's not a lot of positives this season from the Michigan basketball program, but Williams' play of late is certainly one of them.

Malik Hall, F/C, Michigan State

Hall struggled throughout much of the early season, but he is finally hitting his stride with Big Ten play in full swing. The fifth-year senior is averaging 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.8 three-pointers over the last six games. That even includes a nightmare 0/0/0/0/0 performance in 26 minutes against Northwestern. Nevertheless, the Spartans had a horrid start to the season, but have now won seven of their last nine thanks in part to Hall's resurgence.

Other Conferences

Kevin Patton, F/C, San Diego

Patton is emerging as one of the better freshman in the WCC. After coming off the bench in the first 16 games of the season, the 6-8 forward has started the last four and is averaging 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 three-pointers, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 steals. San Diego doesn't really have much to lose at this point and might as well let Patton continue to get a lot of opportunities in preparation for next season.

Dyondre Dominguez, F/C, Arkansas State

After three solid seasons at UMass as a role player, Dominguez made the move to Arkansas State and has turned into a really productive player. That has especially been the case of late with Dominguez putting up 14.9 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.4 three-pointers, 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocks over the last eight games. Dominguez already has five double-doubles and should have plenty more before the season is over.

Rylan Jones, G, Samford

The nation's longest win streak is held by Samford with 17 straight victories after dropping their first two of the year to Purdue and VCU. Jones is the conductor of the offense for the team after starting 75 games in four seasons at both Utah and Utah State. Jones is second in the Southern Conference in assists at 5.4 APG. The veteran has been even better of late, however, averaging 9.0 points, 6.3 assists, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.3 three-pointers over the last seven games.

Tyler Cochran, G, Toledo

Cochran has started the last 12 games for Toledo and is putting up 15.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.8 assists per contest over that span. Cochran is a big-body guard who loves to get physical in the paint with his 6-2, 225-pound frame. The Rockets are awful defensively which leads to a lot of high scoring games, something fantasy managers can capitalize on with a player like Cochran.