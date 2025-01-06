Fantasy College Basketball Waiver Wire: Pickups of the Week

This article is part of our College Basketball Waiver Wire series.

Conference play continues to roll along this week and we take another look at the top pickups on the waiver wire who are rising to the occasion.

Power Conferences

Chad Baker-Mazara, G/F, Auburn

Baker-Mazara is arguably Auburn's most important player outside of Johni Broome. Baker-Mazara can contribute in all categories averaging 12.8 points, 3.5 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.2 steals this season. He has now also become a much more efficient player shooting 53 percent from the field. Auburn will face off with Texas and South Carolina this week.

Eddie Lampkin, F/C, Syracuse

Lampkin is already in his fifth season with his third different team in as many years. After a rough stretch for several weeks, Lampkin has come back and logged double digit boards in three of his last four games. He's also averaging a career high at 2.4 APG and has had at least five assists in four games. Lampkin will get to face off against two of the worst defensive teams in the ACC this week in Georgia Tech and Boston College.

AJ Hoggard, G, Vanderbilt

I actually thought Hoggard would be having a better year than what he's had to this point. That being said, Hoggard has been still very serviceable and maintains pretty low ownership. Vandy is off to a surprising 13-1 start and Hoggard's experience he brings from Michigan State deserves a lot of credit for that. The Commodores want to play fast and Hoggard will look to keep building on the 11.5 points, 5.5 assists, 1.8 steals and 1.8 three's over the last four games.

Taylor Bol Bowen, F/C, Florida State

Bol Bowen has found his groove playing the power forward position alongside Malique Ewin. After a slow start, Bol Bowen has a pair of double-doubles over the last three games while averaging 11.7 points, 8.7 boards, 2.3 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers over that stretch. The 6-10 sophomore will get a dream matchup on Wednesday against the worst defensive team in the ACC in Miami.

Jayden Pierre, G, Providence

Pierre is coming off a career-high 24 points in a narrow loss to UConn on Sunday. He has been a very consistent contributor over the last 10 games putting up 14.8 points, 2.9 boards, 2.7 assists, 2.5 three-pointers and 1.1 steals per contest. Bryce Hopkins continues to sit out and Pierre has proven to be the best offensive option for the Friars.

Tobi Lawal, F/C, Virginia Tech

It really hasn't been pretty this season for coach Mike Young, but the one option he's been able to count on has been Lawal. The team's leading scorer is coming off possibly his best performance of the season in which he put up 22 points, six boards and five assists. Lawal's efficiency is also of note as he's shooting nearly 63 percent from the field and 41 percent from deep.

Josh Ojianwuna, F/C, Baylor

The 6-10 junior has been a beast down low of late playing center alongside Norchad Omier. He posted his second double-double in three games last time out against a very good Iowa State team. Ojianwuna is putting up 10.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks while shooting 76 percent from the field over these last six games. We know Baylor is an explosive offense, but Ojianwuna's defensive presence is something the Bears have been missing.

Other Conferences

Tre Carroll, F/C, Florida Atlantic

Carroll made his first start of the season on Sunday and I have a feeling he's not going to be relinquishing that spot for awhile. Carroll has been killing it over the last few weeks averaging 18.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals over the last six games. FAU is one of the highest tempo teams in the country and that is going to lead to a lot more chances for the 6-7 forward to score.

Derek Simpson, G, St. Joseph's

Simpson is not the most dynamic scorer, but he's been putting in solid contributions across the board that make for an interesting option in leagues that include the A-10. The Rutgers transfer is averaging 11.3 points, 5.0 assists, 4.1 rebounds, 2.0 steals and 1.6 three-pointers over the last eight games. Simpson will look to keep things rolling this week against Duquesne and Loyola Chicago.

Lajae Jones, G/F, St. Bonaventure

The Bonnies are rolling this season sitting at 14-1 under coach Mark Schmidt. They have arguably the best starting five in the A-10 and not to be overlooked in that is Jones. The 6-7 swingman is averaging 10.6 points, 6.3 boards, 2.0 steals, 1.4 three-pointers and 0.8 blocks over his last eight games. Jones is coming off his first double-double of the season and has played all 40 minutes in three of the last six contests.

Kam Williams, G/F, Tulane

Williams has been a pleasant surprise for coach Ron Hunter. The freshman from Louisiana has started the last 10 games and shown he can contribute in all categories averaging 11.7 points, 4.5 boards, 2.6 three-pointers, 1.8 steals and 1.1 blocks over that stretch. The 6-8 small forward is also shooting a sizzling 45.6 percent from behind the arc. Tulane will face UAB and South Florida this week who both rank outside the top-200 in defensive efficiency per KenPom.