The Sweet 16 of the 2023 March Madness tournament is set to begin on Thursday. With eight games in this round, there are 16 teams still alive chasing a National Championship. You can bet on National Championship odds at all of the best college basketball betting apps by signing up with the top March Madness betting promos today.

When it comes to Thursday's March Madness slate, there are four games to bet on. You can bet on this action any way you like at the best sports betting sites including traditional moneyline odds, totals, and player props, depending on your state's college sports betting restrictions.

However, if you want to make a splash and put the best CBB betting promos to good use, you can also bet on Thursday's Sweet 16 odds by building parlays. Parlay bets are tougher to hit, but when they win, you cash in. The payouts are exceptionally fruitful.

Where Can I Bet On March Madness Parlay Picks For Thursday's Sweet 16 Action?

Bankroll Builder Parlay Picks For Thursday's Sweet 16 Action

Here is a bankroll builder parlay for Thursday's March Madness games courtesy of BetMGM:

Tennessee -250

Connecticut -185

Parlay Odds: +115

This bankroll builder parlay is only two legs stuffed with the two biggest betting favorites of this four-game slate. Bet on this 2-leg parlay with the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 first bet offer.

The best part of this offer is that if this builder parlay loses, the bonus code kicks in and gives you the full amount of your losing first bet's stake credited back to your account in bet credits for up to $1,000.

Therefore, if you bet $500 on this parlay and it wins, you get a $1,078.08 payout. But if it loses, you get five bonus bets worth $100 each.

Moonshot Parlay Picks For Thursday's Sweet 16 Action

If you want to try to bust the book and maximize a welcome offer, then a moonshot parlay is the way to go. This parlay's odds are featured in Caesars Sportsbook.

FAU +195

Gonzaga +100

Kansas State +118

Connecticut -3.5 (-110)

Parlay Odds: 2355

When you bet on this parlay with the Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code ROTOFULL, new users get a first bet on Caesars for up to $1,250. If you maximize this bonus with a $1,250 first bet and it wins, you get a $30,693.41 payout.

If it loses, the promo code kicks in and gives you the full stake of your losing first bet back in bonus bets, up to $1,250.

Winning a straight moneyline wager is difficult enough. Therefore, moonshot parlays are that much harder, which is why the odds are as long as they are. So bet responsibly. But if you are going to take a risk, then why not do it with the best March Madness betting promos?

