VSiN: Brandon's Friday Sweet 16 Preview

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss the remaining games for the NCAA Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 with RotoWire Writer Brandon Kravitz. Brandon is a big fan of the Houston Cougars and Michigan State heading into Friday's games and has a few parlay ideas. He also has some thoughts on Purdue's Braden Smith. Watch for all of Brandon's Sweet 16 betting advice. (Segment aired Friday, 3-28-2025)

