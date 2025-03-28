College Basketball Betting
VSiN: Brandon's Friday Sweet 16 Preview

Jeff Erickson 
Brandon Kravitz 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on March 28, 2025 4:35PM EST
Baseball

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, discuss the remaining games for the NCAA Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 with RotoWire Writer Brandon Kravitz. Brandon is a big fan of the Houston Cougars and Michigan State heading into Friday's games and has a few parlay ideas. He also has some thoughts on Purdue's Braden Smith.  Watch for all of Brandon's Sweet 16 betting advice. (Segment aired Friday, 3-28-2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

