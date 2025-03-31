College Basketball Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
VSiN: Zdroik's Early Final Four Preview

VSiN: Zdroik's Early Final Four Preview

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Nick Whalen 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on March 31, 2025
Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, provide an early NCAA Basketball Final Four betting preview with RotoWire Writer Adam Zdroik.  They start by recapping key Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. Next they preview Florida and big Micah Handlogten versus Auburn. They then move to Houston versus Duke. The fellas close with some quick thoughts on tonight's UConn USC women's basketball battle. (Segment aired Friday, 3-31-2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.  

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.
 

Sync Your League 

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

  • Sync unlimited leagues
  • Custom reports based on your team
  • Access premium tools specific to your league
Baseball
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only College Basketball Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire College Basketball fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
Best College Basketball Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, March 31
Best College Basketball Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Monday, March 31
Best College Basketball Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 30
Best College Basketball Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Sunday, March 30
College Basketball DFS: Picks & Preview for Sunday's NCAA Tournament Elite 8
College Basketball DFS: Picks & Preview for Sunday's NCAA Tournament Elite 8
College Basketball Elite 8 Pick'em: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, March 30
College Basketball Elite 8 Pick'em: PrizePicks Plays for Sunday, March 30
College Basketball Elite 8 Pick'em: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, March 29
College Basketball Elite 8 Pick'em: PrizePicks Plays for Saturday, March 29
Best College Basketball Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, March 29
Best College Basketball Bets Today: Picks, Odds & Predictions for Saturday, March 29