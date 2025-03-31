VSiN: Zdroik's Early Final Four Preview

Get RotoWire's custom analysis to choose the best team for you before the season and in-season

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson, hosts of VSiN's Prop Points, provide an early NCAA Basketball Final Four betting preview with RotoWire Writer Adam Zdroik. They start by recapping key Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. Next they preview Florida and big Micah Handlogten versus Auburn. They then move to Houston versus Duke. The fellas close with some quick thoughts on tonight's UConn USC women's basketball battle. (Segment aired Friday, 3-31-2025)

Get your first month of VSiN Pro FREE with promo code "Roto" at checkout and gain access to daily best bets, exclusive betting splits, expert betting guides, and more. Visit vsin.com/subscribe/?tpcc=rotowire to sign up now. Jeff and Nick host VSiN's Prop Points Monday through Friday at 2pm EST / 11am Pacific.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to our already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

