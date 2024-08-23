This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 12

We have another big mid-season CFL slate in Week 12, and our first wagering opportunity comes in a Friday night battle between a pair of teams going in almost completely opposite directions. Then, we focus on a Sunday night matchup involving the defending champion Alouettes, who could benefit from a pair of key returnees on offense.

As customary, we'll break down potentially profitable betting opportunities using FanDuel Sportsbook odds.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs. Winnipeg Blue Bombers Best Bets (Friday, Aug. 23, 8:30 p.m. ET)

The reeling Tiger-Cats come into Week 12 reeling with a 2-8 mark, the CFL's worst. There has been upheaval at the quarterback position, with Bo Levi Mitchell getting a Week 10 benching only to return in Week 11 for emergency duty after Taylor Powell suffered a head injury early that will keep him out for Friday's contest.

The Ti-Cats' defense has also been an issue, as Hamilton has allowed a league-high 334 points and has surrendered a league-high 35 touchdowns as well. Teams have been able to both run and pass against Hamilton with above-average success overall, and the Ti-Cats are now faced with trying to slow down what is a progressively improving and healthier Blue Bombers team.

Winnipeg's veteran, Grey Cup-winning quarterback Zach Collaros has gotten into a nice rhythm after a somewhat inconsistent start to his season. Collaros has thrown for between 266 and 344 yards in five straight games, and he now has explosive downfield asset Kenny Lawler back from an arm injury that he'd suffered in Week 1. Lawler returned to action in Week 11 and should be even better with another week of practice.

With the veteran back in the fold, Collaros now has an impressive top three of Ontaria Wilson, who's been a revelation as a CFL rookie and leveraged Lawler's long absence to establish himself as a key target, Lawler and veteran slot man extraordinaire Nic Demski.

Naturally, the formidable array of pass-catching weapons is complemented by the highly versatile Brady Oliveira, who's now averaging an elite 5.9 yards per carry and is already just three catches away from eclipsing the career-high 36 receptions he recorded last season.

The Blue Bombers do have trouble stopping the run, but they've been the CFL's best against the pass in most metrics. The Ti-Cats are just 1-4 straight up on the road, while Winnipeg boasts a 3-2 mark at home. Oddsmakers have the Bombers as relatively massive double-digit favorites, which makes me a bit uncomfortable. However, alternate spreads are there for our use, and I'm pairing a more reasonable one along with an alternate passing yardage total on the red-hot Collaros to come up with a solid price on a same-game parlay.

CFL Picks for Tiger-Cats vs Blue Bombers

SGP: Blue Bombers Alt Spread -6.5 and Zach Collaros Alt Passing Yards 250+ Yards (-108 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Edmonton Elks vs. Montreal Alouettes (Sunday, Aug. 25, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Elks have found something under interim head coach Jarious Jackson, going 3-2 in his first five games as interim head coach losing by only six in one of their two defeats in that span.

Jackson has shown a refreshing willingness to be creative with the usage of his offensive personnel, initially allowing Tre Ford to take the reins of the offense and giving previously complementary options Javon Leake and Justin Rankin, who both have game-breaking speed, the opportunity to supplant the struggling Kevin Brown in the ground attack.

Ford's brisk ascension was cut short two games ago when he suffered a chest injury, and he's listed as doubtful for a Week 12 return. Veteran McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who Ford had usurped for the starting job, has been solid in his teammate's stead thus far, completing 29 of 41 attempts for 405 yards with three touchdowns and one interception in a game-plus of action.

Bethel-Thompson not only has ample experience, but he works with a talented array of skill-position players. Yet one of those, Leake, will be out this week due to the hip injury he suffered in Week 11. Nevertheless, MBT also has access to a pass-catching corps that has a very appealing mix of veterans and youth.

There's no question each squad has the potential to put up some points, and the return to full health of Alouettes QB Cody Fajardo from a multi-week hamstring injury props up Montreal's passing game a bit, even as backup Davis Alexander was very effective in Fajardo's stead. The Als do have some health concerns on the offensive line, but Fajardo notably gets one of Montreal's top targets from last season, Austin Mack, back from his NFL training camp sojourn this week.

Even with some health concerns on either offense, I don't mind teasing the total of 51.5 points here a good bit and pairing that bet with a solid receiving yardage performance for the Elks' Kurleigh Gittens Jr., who has plenty of chemistry with Bethel-Thompson from their days on the Argonauts and who recorded at least 52 receiving yards in each of the first four games of the season while playing with MBT under center.

CFL Picks for Elks vs Alouettes

SGP: Alt Total Over 45.5 points and Kurleigh Gittens Jr. Over 46.5 receiving yards (+142 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

