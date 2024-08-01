This article is part of our CFL Picks series.

CFL Betting: CFL Bets and Props for Week 9

The two Week 9 games we're shining the CFL betting spotlight on this week have some intrigue attached, beginning with the defending champs' battle with the Tiger-Cats, which have been better than their 2-5 record suggests. Meanwhile, two of the most inconsistent teams in the league in the Argonauts and Stampeders face off to close out the slate Sunday night.

As customary, we break down potentially profitable betting opportunities on DraftKings and FanDuel Sportsbook for each contest.

Montreal Alouettes vs Hamilton Tiger-Cats Best Bets (Friday, Aug. 2, 7:30 p.m. ET)

This Friday night battle already has seen some noteworthy line movement, and it's one that works in the favor of the direction I was already prepared to go in anyhow. The Alouettes were five-point favorites earlier in the week, but as indicated below, that line has narrowed to 3.5 points on DK.

Davis Alexander will draw the start for Montreal despite the fact Cody Fajardo was able to practice on a limited basis this week, but the former proved capable in spot duty in Week 8 by completing 15 of 18 passes for 178 yards and two touchdowns against the Roughriders to lead a 20-16 comeback win. Alexander has had some extra time to work with his pass catchers, considering Montreal played on Thursday night in Week 8.

That dovetails into another pertinent reason for my main pick of an Alouettes cover. There will be a significant rest disparity between the two teams, as the Tiger-Cats played Sunday night in Week 8 and recorded their second straight victory against the Elks. That's a particularly short turnaround, and at the halfway point of the campaign, it's one that can already result in some tired legs and fatigue.

As such, despite the fact the Tiger-Cats' offense has been very impressive at times this season – particularly in their 44-point outburst in Week 8 – I also like the Under on their team total for my secondary wager. Not only is there the aforementioned rest disadvantage at play, but additionally, the Alouettes' defense has arguably been the CFL's best, allowing a league-low 18.9 offensive points and 317.3 offensive yards per game, along with a league-low 11 offensive touchdowns.

CFL Picks for Alouettes vs Tiger-Cats

Alouettes -3.5 (-110 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Tiger-Cats Under 23.5 total points (-116 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Toronto Argonauts vs Calgary Stampeders Best Bets (Sunday, Aug. 4, 7:00 p.m. ET)

The Argonauts continue to wait for the eventual conclusion of Chad Kelly's suspension, which does not yet have a definitive date. In the meantime, Toronto has started to see some cracks in the foundation of its interim plan at quarterback, with Cameron Dukes potentially having lost his grip on the starting job after several lackluster showings.

Nick Arbuckle was fairly effective in relief of Dukes back in Week 7 against the Ti-Cats, but he was then pulled for Dukes in Week 8 versus the Blue Bombers. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie has yet to officially name a starter for Sunday night's game, but neither player strikes fear into the heart of opposing defenses.

On the other side, the Stampeders' Jake Maier is certainly capable of putting together some prolific performances, but it becomes difficult to pinpoint when exactly those will come. One need to look no further than the last four games, a span in which Maier has sandwiched two sub-140-yard performances around a pair of 300+ yard efforts.

The Argonauts' defense is about the middle of the pack or just below average in many statistical categories, but they have forced 15 turnovers and recorded a league-high 18 sacks. Those two numbers are not only strongly correlated, but they also support the notion that Toronto could force Maier into one of his more ragged performances.

Given the inconsistencies of the quarterbacks on either side, I do like the Under on a fairly elevated 49.5 points as my main bet. However, I also like the idea of a same-game parlay that combines that bet with one on the Argos' Ka'Deem Carey, who's recorded 61 or more yards in six of seven games and faces a Stamps defense surrendering a CFL-high 6.2 yards per carry, getting to at least 50 rush yards.

CFL Picks for Argonauts vs Stampeders

Under 49.5 points (-110 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

SGP: Under 49.5 points and Ka'Deem Carey 50+ Rushing Yards (+151 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

