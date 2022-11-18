CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Grey Cup on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

We've reached the final game of the 2022 CFL season, with the Argonauts and Blue Bombers set to fight it out in the 109th edition of the Grey Cup. Winnipeg, which will be gunning for its third straight CFL championship, edged Toronto back in Week 4 by a 23-22 margin.

The two squads, which had semi-final round byes after winning their respective divisions, notched hard-fought wins to get to Sunday's title clash. The Argos were able to get past the Alouettes by a 34-27 score, while the Blue Bombers toppled the Lions, 28-20.

With the available DFS contests for this week being rolled out in Showdown format, there are no positional requirements to worry about, as each slot carries a Utility designation.

With that said, let's dive in one final time this season and see what some of the top options for your cash games and GPPs are!

DraftKings CFL Plays- Grey Cup Showdown

Zach Collaros, WPG ($13,400): Collaros is the highest-salaried player on the slate, but he's worth your while if he's as close to 100 percent as he appears to be following the ankle injury he suffered in Sunday's Western Final win over the Lions. Collaros sat out Wednesday's and Thursday's practices but was a full participant in Friday's session, and he comes in having averaged 17.9 DK points per game including last Sunday's injury-shortened appearance. The veteran signal-caller naturally has the immense advantage of being a two-time Grey Cup champ as well, and the Argonauts finished the campaign allowing the second-most passing yards per game (274.8), the most completions (423) and second-highest completion percentage (68.3).

Dalton Schoen, WPG ($12,800): Schoen was Collaros' most prolific target all season, so it only makes sense to try and pair the duo in a game with the highest stakes. Even when it was a modest day for the Winnipeg air attack against the Lions last Sunday, Schoen still found his way into the end zone after recording a whopping 16 touchdowns during the regular season. Schoen scored over 20 DK points on an impressive six occasions during the season, and his 13.3-yard aDOT dovetails well with the fact Toronto surrendered 25 passes of at least 30 yards during the season.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, TOR ($12,400): In a game that should have a good chance of unfolding as a wire-to-wire battle, Bethel-Thompson is certainly worth trying to jam into a roster alongside Collaros. The veteran signal-caller stepped up with his best season yet in 2022, throwing for 5,030 yards and 25 touchdowns and even adding 166 rushing yards on 35 attempts. Factoring in the Eastern Final win over the Alouettes, MBT averaged a rock-solid 17.8 DK points per game, and he generated 21.7 DK points against the Blue Bombers back in the Week 4 clash on the strength of a 314-yard, two-touchdown effort.

Nic Demski, WPG ($11,700): Demski showed an amazing knack for the end zone throughout the regular season, going on to record a career-high 10 touchdowns. The veteran slotback also posted a career-best 64 receptions and 772 receiving yards, and he was a consistent force on the ground with a 20-151 line. His dependable role and veteran savvy should give him an ultra-safe floor, and he flashed some significant upside by scoring 20.6 to 32.3 DK points in six games.

Kurleigh Gittens, TOR ($11,700): Gittens enjoyed a major role expansion down the stretch and in Sunday's Eastern Final win over the Alouettes, so he'll come into the championship clash with plenty of momentum. The talented receiver posted a 9-97-1 line in Toronto's victory on his way to 25 DK points, and he'd also generated 27.7 against Montreal in Week 20. Zooming further out, Gittens posted a pair of tallies of greater than 30 DK points in Weeks 7 and 14, and despite the tough matchup on paper, he should see plenty of volume in what could turn into a relatively high-scoring game.

Andrew Harris, TOR ($6,800): Harris makes for an intriguing value option and could certainly enjoy a bigger role than in his Eastern Final return from an extended absence due to a pectoral injury. The veteran running back was at least able to get some valuable rest for his legs during his two-month-plus absence, and he's certainly had his moments in the past two Grey Cups for the Bombers by recording 18 carries for 134 yards and two total TDs back in 2019 and then posting a solid 18-80 line in last year's title win. Harris tallied 14.2 DK points in last Sunday's win over Montreal despite garnering just 10 touches, and he notably posted 16.4 DK points against the Bombers back in Week 4 with a 22-111 showing on the ground.

ALSO CONSIDER: A.J. Ouellette, TOR ($9,400); Blue Bombers Defense ($5,800)

