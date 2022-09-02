CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 13 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

We have an interesting Week 13 slate on tap, as after the Redblacks-Alouettes opener Friday night, the remaining games are on Sunday and Monday as part of the CFL's Labour Day Weekend celebration. There are some intriguing matchups on tap and some particularly intriguing salaries relative to expected roles that we should be mindful of.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 13:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 13

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 13

Zach Collaros, WPG at SSK ($10,300): Collaros was guilty of multiple interceptions for the third time in the last five games in Week 12, but he still generated 17.8 DK points against the Stampeders in a close win. The veteran signal-caller is averaging 17.2 DK points per game overall, and he's tossed multiple TD passes in six of the last seven contests. The Roughriders make for a good matchup, as Saskatchewan has allowed the second-most passing yards per game (284.4), along with 8.8 average yards per pass and the second-most completions of 30 or more yards (18).

Taylor Cornelius, EDM at CGY ($9,300): Cornelius is unsurprisingly getting more in sync with his pass-catching corps and more settled in as the starter the more he plays, and he's coming off having thrown for a season-high 287 yards and having scored two rushing touchdowns on his way to 28.4 DK points. The tally was Cornelius' third straight over 20 DK points, sending him into a favorable matchup in Week 13 with plenty of momentum. The Stampeders come in allowing the most passing yards per game (300.5), most completions (256) and the second-most passing touchdowns (16), giving Cornelius' plenty of paths to another successful fantasy outing even if he's forced to play without Kenny Lawler (ankle).

Trevor Harris, MTL vs. OTT ($8,400): Harris gets a crack at one of his old squads in the Redblacks, which have allowed 275.1 passing yards per game, the second-highest average yards per game (9.2) and 17 completions of at least 30 yards. Meanwhile, Harris is coming off a bye week and just put together his best fantasy outing of the season in Week 11, posting 32 DK points on the strength of a 382-yard, three-touchdown effort versus the Tiger-Cats. He's also averaged a solid 17.3 DK points in four home games while completing 71.4 percent of his passes, further strengthening his case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Jake Maier, CGY vs. EDM ($7,200)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 13

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY vs EDM ($10,200): Carey worked back to a full practice Friday after participating in limited fashion Thursday due to an ankle injury, ostensibly setting him up for a full workload in Week 13. The versatile veteran still averaged 5.6 yards per carry in Week 12 against the tough Blue Bombers defense despite sustaining the injury, and if he's truly back to full strength Monday afternoon, he should be set up for plenty of success. Carey has already compiled 18.2 and 16.8 DK points in his two prior meetings with Edmonton on the strength of a 31-195-1 line on the ground, and the Elks check in allowing a CFL-high 116.8 rushing yards per game, 5.2 yards per carry and the most rushing touchdowns (20).

Frankie Hickson, SSK vs. WPG ($4,800): Hickson was terrific in the first game of his starting stint in place of Jamal Morrow (hand), rattling off 129 rushing yards on 15 carries and adding a 3-30 line through the air on his way to 23.1 DK points. The speedy back admittedly doesn't have the best matchup on paper, as Winnipeg has yielded just 84.5 rushing yards per game and the fewest rushing TDs (four), although they have given up a middle-of-the-pack 4.9 yards per carry. However, Hickson's ability in space, locked-in primary back role and highly appealing value salary make him an excellent play for cash games or tournaments.

Devonte Williams, OTT at MTL ($3,600): Speaking of eye-catching value plays, Williams qualifies after garnering 15 touches and 71 total yards in Week 12 against the Elks. The Southeastern Louisiana alum is currently serving as the primary back, and if backfield mate Jackson Bennett (ankle) can't overcome his questionable designation, Williams' role should be even more secure. The Alouettes are an appealing target as well, giving up the second-most rushing yards per game (108.7) at a CFL-high 5.3 yards per carry while also allowing the second-most rushing touchdowns (15).

ALSO CONSIDER: Don Jackson, HAM vs. TOR ($10,000); Peyton Logan, CGY vs. EDM ($8,400)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 13

Eugene Lewis, MTL vs. OTT ($11,000): With Kenny Lawler very questionable to play for the Elks in Week 13 due to an ankle injury, Lewis becomes the best candidate to pay up for at the WR/Slotback position. The veteran speedster is already averaging 17.3 DK points per game, including 19.95 DK points per home contest. He's also scored 24.3 to 26.4 DK points in three of the past four games, and he put up a solid 14.8 against the Redblacks back in Week 7. Ottawa is even more vulnerable to the pass, and especially big plays, at this point in the season as already illustrated in Harris' entry. That propensity dovetails perfectly for fantasy purposes with Lewis' profile, as he's second in the CFL in air yards (953).

Nic Demski, WPG at SSK ($7,900): Demski turned out to be a primary beneficiary of Greg Ellingson's (hip) absence in Week 12, racking up a season-high 32.3 DK points against the Stampeders on the strength of an 8-117-1 line and 36 rushing yards on three carries. The veteran should play a big role again in Week 13 with Ellingson still on the injured list, and he'll be facing a Roughriders defense, that, in addition to the metrics cited in Collaros' entry, is also allowing a 67.7 percent completion rate.

Malik Henry, CGY vs. EDM ($7,800): Henry jumped back into action Week 12 after missing multiple games with a quad injury and exploded for 40.2 DK points thanks to a 7-122-3 line. The speedster also has two other tallies of greater than 30 DK points this season, both against this same Edmonton squad. Henry also has an impressive aDOT of 11.8 yards, setting him up well against an Elks defense that's surrendered a CFL-high 72.5 percent completion rate, 9.4 average yards per pass and 18 touchdown passes.

Derel Walker, EDM at CGY ($6,800): As mentioned earlier, Kenny Lawler appears to be trending toward a Week 13 absence after missing both Thursday's and Friday's practices. That would set up well for the veteran Walker, who's already demonstrated good rapport with Cornelius this season and has put together serviceable 34-397-1 line in nine games. The Stampeders are one of the most vulnerable teams in the league against the pass as already outlined in Cornelius' entry, and Walker should certainly see an uptick in the seven targets per game he's already averaging.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kenny Lawler, EDM at CGY ($10,400) *verify health status prior to kickoff*; Dalton Schoen, WPG at SSK ($8,900)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 13

Toronto Argonauts ($4,400) at Hamilton Tiger-Cats: The Argonauts generated 19 DK points in Week 12, which was preceded by a season-high 20 against Hamilton back in Week 9. Toronto's defense has posted five double-digit DK-point tallies overall this season, and although their best performances have come at home, the Argos certainly know the Tiger-Cats very well. Additionally, it seems Toronto will be facing the mistake-prone Dane Evans, who's they've already picked off four times in two games this season, since Matthew Shiltz missed a third straight practice Friday because of his wrist injury. The Argos have already posted the second-most interceptions (14) and forced the fourth-most turnovers overall (23), while Hamilton has committed a CFL-high 37 turnovers and have committed the second-most 2-and-outs.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 13

Zach Collaros, QB

Frankie Hickson, RB

Eugene Lewis, WR/SB

Total salary expenditure: $26.1K

This trio seemingly offers plenty of fantasy floor in Week 13. As already outlined, Collaros has been very consistent despite the occasional turnovers and has a good matchup against the Roughriders. On the other side of that matchup, Hickson should be locked into his lead-back role once again and won't have to do much to pay off on his $4.8K salary, and Lewis is in a premium matchup as well versus a Redblacks team that gives up plenty of chunk plays.

