CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 14 on DraftKings

Week 14 features a pair of Week 13 rematches, as well as the intrigue of a Lions team that will be looking to try out their second option under center following the injury to MOP candidate Nathan Rourke (foot). There are some favorable matchups for players across the salary scale and plenty of value plays to consider at the running back position in particular.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 14:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 14

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 14

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, TOR at OTT ($10,500): Bethel-Thompson continued his string of impressive performances in Week 13, posting 17.9 DK points against the Tiger-Cats on the strength of a 298-yard, two-touchdown effort. The veteran signal-caller has now scored 15.5 to 24.1 DK points in eight of his last nine games, giving him one of the safest floors at the position in the league. The Week 14 matchup bodes well for MBT as well, as the Redblacks have allowed 273.4 passing yards per game, the second-highest average yards per pass (9.2) and second highest passer efficiency rating (101.3).

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. SSK ($10,400): Collaros turned in another solid effort in Week 13 against this same Roughriders squad, throwing for 214 yards and two touchdowns on his way to 15.6 DK points. The veteran is averaging 17.0 DK points per contest overall this season, and he's averaged 270 passing yards per game at home over five contests. Collaros could have a good shot of eclipsing last week's production as well, as Saskatchewan has allowed the second-most passing yards per game (278.5), the third-highest average yards per pass (8.8) and the second-most completions of at least 30 yards (19).

Jake Maier, CGY at EDM ($8,600): Maier's salary makes him one of the best potential fantasy-point-per-dollar plays of the slate, as the second-year pro has recorded 23.8 and 19.1 DK points in his first two starts. That second total came against the same Elks squad he'll face again Saturday night, and Edmonton is now surrendering a CFL-high 72.3 percent completion rate, along with the highest passer efficiency (111.5). Maier has already demonstrated solid chemistry with multiple pass catchers, and he therefore has a good chance of delivering a strong return at his salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Cody Fajardo, SSK at WPG ($10,100); Taylor Cornelius, EDM vs. CGY ($9,500)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 14

Ka'Deem Carey, CGY at EDM ($11,000): Carey's salary bump isn't ideal, but his is the going rate for an elite option at a position that can be pretty scarce with respect to CFL DFS. The versatile backfield threat appears to be completely back from the hamstring injury that cost him time earlier in the season, as Carey has accrued 123 rushing yards and a touchdown on 24 carries and added a 5-51 line through the air in his first two games back. The Elks facilitated 18.8 DK points to him in the Week 13 clash, and Edmonton continues to be an excellent target considering it's allowing a CFL-high 112.7 rushing yards per game, 5.1 yards per carry and the most rushing TDs (20) thus far this season. Moreover, the Elks' vulnerability to the pass that was just enumerated in Maier's entry also bodes well for Carey's potential production through the air.

Frankie Hickson, SSK at WPG ($5,700): Hickson is the first of multiple sub-$6K backs that could offer strong returns in Week 14. The speedy Liberty alum has been outstanding in his first two starts in place of Jamal Morrow (hand), posting 23.1 and 13.5 DK points on the strength of a 30-214 line on the ground and 6-50 tally as a receiver. Hickson's explosiveness and ability to quickly separate once in space make him a home-run threat every time he touches the ball, and even the Blue Bombers' normally tough road defense couldn't slow him down in a Week 13 performance where he gained 85 yards on 15 carries. As long as the game remains competitive, Hickson should see plenty of work again in Week 14 and potentially deliver another strong return relative to salary.

Devonte Williams, OTT vs. TOR ($4,100): Williams may not be as spectacular as Hickson, but the Redblacks' lead back has put together a rock-solid body of work over the last two games while also serving in a dual role. Williams has rushed 17 times for 130 yards and added five catches for another 37 yards against the Elks and Alouettes in those contests, posting 10.1 and 11.6 DK points in the process. While the fantasy-point totals aren't earth-shattering by any stretch, they're certainly solid returns on his modest salary, which is only $500 higher than last week. Williams also enjoys a good matchup on paper against the Argos, which 349.5 yards of net offense per game and 6.3 yards per play.

ALSO CONSIDER: AJ Ouellette, TOR at OTT ($5,600); Kevin Brown, EDM vs. CGY ($2,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 14

Jaelon Acklin, OTT vs. TOR ($9,700): Acklin continued to flash his considerable big-play upside in Week 13, a 7-159 line that included a 64-yard grab and that netted 25.9 DK points. The sure-handed target had put up a 7-144-1 tally against the Argonauts in a Week 8 win as well, which generated a season-high 30.4 DK points. Acklin is averaging an impressive 79 air yards per game and could be poised to do damage against Toronto once again, as the Argos are yielding 272.9 passing yards per game and have conceded the third-most completions (262) and second-highest completion percentage (69.5).

Malik Henry, CGY at EDM ($8,300): Henry found a way to make meaningful contributions in the Week 13 win over the Elks despite not getting into the end zone, as he posted 12.7 DK points on a 4-67 line that also included a two-point conversion grab. The speedster is capable of a big play any time he gets his hands on the ball, and his 274 yards after the catch thus far on 38 receptions attest to his play-making ability. Henry could well exploit the Elks' tendencies to give up big plays through the air that were already detailed in Maier's entry, and in addition to the figures already cited in that entry, it's also worth noting Edmonton has allowed a CFL-high 9.4 average yards per pass, particularly relevant when considering a player of Henry's speed.

Nic Demski, WPG vs. SSK ($8,200): Demski delivered nicely in the Week 13 matchup against this same Roughriders squad, gaining 96 total yards and a touchdown on eight touches to post a total of 20.6 DK points. A week prior against the Stampeders, Demski had been even better with a season-high 32.3 DK points, a game in which he also garnered three carries in addition to an 8-117 line. The veteran's versatility could certainly come into play again in the Week 14 rematch with Saskatchewan, and the Riders' questionable metrics against the pass already detailed in Collaros' entry help support that notion.

Dillon Mitchell, EDM vs. CGY ($2,700): Mitchell was productive as the Elks' main downfield threat in Week 13 against this same Stampeders defense, posting a 6-79-1 line that was largely built on a 48-yard scoring grab. The Oregon product is averaging an impressive 17.0 yards per catch on his first eight CFL receptions, and a salary just $200 away from minimum, he's essentially a no-brainer option that offers you excellent flexibility elsewhere. Calgary makes for a great defense to target as well, as the Stamps allow a CFL-high 296.5 passing yards per game and are tied for second-most touchdown receptions allowed (18).

ALSO CONSIDER: Shaq Evans, SSK at WPG ($8,100); Tyson Philpot, MTL vs. BC ($3,700)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 14

Calgary Stampeders ($4,800) at Edmonton Elks: Despite just having talked up Mitchell and the Stampeders' weaknesses against the pass, Calgary's defense remains in play as an appealing Week 14 option. The Stamps racked up 14.0 DK points in Week 13 at Edmonton's expense, sacking Taylor Cornelius on six occasions and recovering three fumbles, two which stemmed from those quarterback takedowns. The double-digit DK-point tally was the sixth of the season for Calgary's unit, which has averaged an elite 16.3 DK points per six road contests. Edmonton is an appealing target on paper as well, as the Elks have yielded the second-most sacks (38) and committed the second-most turnovers (34). What's more, no team has allowed more big plays on special teams than the Elks' 10 – including a CFL-high three kickoff-return touchdowns – which could also lead to additional scoring for the Stamps defense if return man extraordinaire Peyton Logan can find a seam.

ALSO CONSIDER: Toronto Argonauts ($4,400) at Ottawa Redblacks

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 14

Jake Maier, QB

Ka'Deem Carey, RB

Nic Demski, WR/SB

Total salary expenditure: $27.8 K

Maier and Carey make for a very strong start to a core group for your lineups, and pairing them doesn't take away from each other's upside, especially considering Carey's role as a receiver out of the backfield. Then, Demski has a very dependable floor (between five and nine targets in six of eight games), often has a role in the ground attack and should continue to play an especially important role with Greg Ellingson (hip) still on the injured list.

