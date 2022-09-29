CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 17 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

We're back to a full four-game slate in Week 17 as the postseason draws ever closer. No team has yet to be eliminated from postseason contention and neither division title is sewn up either, so there's still plenty of incentive for each squad. Additionally, there are two games with totals of greater than 50 points, further enhancing the overall DFS environment.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 17:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 17

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 17

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, TOR at CGY ($11,000): Bethel-Thompson doesn't come cheap, but relative to salaries of other quarterbacks and recent production, he's a fair value. The veteran has thrown for nine touchdowns in his last four games, and he's exceeded 20 DK points in three of his last four games alone. The Stampeders continue to be the most generous team in the CFL against the pass, allowing a league-high 290.4 passing yards per game and 342 completions, along with 21 passing TDs. Bethel-Thompson has averaged a solid 18.2 DK points per game on the road as well, and on a game with the second-highest projected total on the slate, he's a very viable play.

Jake Maier, CGY vs. TOR ($10,000): Maier delivered yet another strong performance in Week 16, completing 81.8 percent of his passes on his way to 294 passing yards against a normally tough Lions defense. Maier has now thrown for at least 287 yards in four of his first five starts, tossing multiple TDs in three of those games and eclipsing 20 DK points twice. Maier draws an appealing matchup against the Argos as well, considering Toronto has surrendered the second-most passing yards per game (281.5) and second-highest completion rate (68.2 percent), and he's displayed some impressive accuracy on downfield passes with a 12-for-25 tally for 443 yards and a 6:1 TD:INT on throws of 20 yards or more in depth.

Vernon Adams, BC vs. OTT ($8,800): Adams surprisingly turned in a dud in Week 16 against the Stampeders, completing just half his pass attempts on his way to generating only 7.1 DK points. However, that's helped keep his salary reasonable, and the mobile veteran is in a good position to bounce back in Week 17. The Redblacks have surrendered a CFL-high 358.2 net offensive yards per game, including the third-most passing yards per game (278.2) and second-highest average yards per pass (9.2). Ottawa has also conceded 22 completions of 30 yards or greater, and even with Bryan Burnham (wrist) on the injured list, Adams has plenty of explosive weapons in the passing game to exploit that vulnerability with.

ALSO CONSIDER: Taylor Cornelius, EDM vs. MTL ($10,300)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 17

AJ Ouellette, TOR at CGY ($6,700): Ouellette has become the surprising leader of the Argonauts ground attack, posting 15.5 to 20.0 DK points in the last three games thanks to his robust role through both the ground and air. Ouellette has logged double-digit carries in each of those contests while also recording 14 receptions overall in the sample, underscoring how important his role has become. The Stampeders make for good targets as well, because in addition to their vulnerabilities against the pass already detailed in Bethel-Thompson's entry, Calgary has also surrendered 5.1 yards per carry and 12 rushing touchdowns.

Devonte Williams, OTT at BC ($6,300): Williams has a very similar role to Ouellette, as he's developed into quite the dual threat despite the occasional struggles of the Redblacks offense. The Southeastern Louisiana alum has scored double-digit DK points in four straight, including 17.0 and 12.5 DK points in the last two games. Williams has three double-digit carries in three of the past four contests and 10 catches in the last two games alone, making him an interesting mid-salary play versus a Lions defense that's now conceding a CFL-high 5.3 yards per carry, a figure that Williams almost matches with his 5.1 yards per tote on 78 carries.

Kevin Brown, EDM vs. MTL ($6,100): Brown is a third appealing value at running back this week, with the speedster coming off his best game of the season yet in Week 15. Brown rattled off 109 yards on 14 carries against the Roughriders, leading to 15.4 DK points. He hasn't scored under 14.6 in any of his first three games, and Brown also has enjoyed a solid pass-catching role with 11 receptions. The Alouettes make for a great matchup as well, with Montreal giving up the second-most rushing yards per game (104.5), the second-highest average yard per carry (5.2) and the second-most rushing touchdowns (18).

ALSO CONSIDER: James Butler, BC vs. OTT ($11,200)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 17

Dominique Rhymes, BC vs. OTT ($11,400): As mentioned in Adams' entry, the Lions are down Bryan Burnham (wrist) for the time being, and Rhymes, who already typically enjoys a solid target share, could be a primary beneficiary. The downfield threat is averaging 18.8 DK points per game, including an elite 21.3 per home game across seven contests. Rhymes has eight of his 10 touchdowns at BC Place as well, and the Redblacks' vulnerabilities against limiting downfield plays were already detailed in Adams' entry. Rhymes is leading the CFL in air yards (1,171) and enjoys a solid 13.5-yard aDOT, making him a great fit for this matchup.

Malik Henry, CGY vs. TOR ($9,900): Speaking of downfield threats, there may be no more dangerous one in the league at the moment than Henry, whose elite speed gives him a chance to find the end zone with every touch and who's averaging 17.2 yards per catch thanks in large part to having tallied seven catches of 30 yards or greater. The Argos' weaknesses against the pass were enumerated in Maier's entry, and it's worth noting the quarterback's strong numbers on deep throws are thanks in no small part to Henry's capable work downfield, which has helped lead to an average of 18.6 DK points per game.

DaVaris Daniels, TOR at CGY ($8,400): As mentioned earlier, it's not a bad idea to pick on the Stampeders' secondary, despite its impressive performance against Adams and the Lions in Week 16. Daniels represents a good pairing with Bethel-Thompson in that regard, as the veteran receiver is coming off a season-best 100-yard effort against the Redblacks in Week 16 that netted 20 DK points. Toronto's offense typically features pretty extensive target distribution, but Daniels is a steady performer with at least four receptions in all but one game this season. Daniels posted a solid 5-70 line against Calgary back in Week 11 as well, and he's logged a solid 9.1-yard aDOT, making him a candidate to benefit from the Stamps' weaknesses.

Rasheed Bailey, WPG vs. SSK ($7,000): The Bombers' passing game will be down Greg Ellingson (hip) again in Week 17, and Drew Wolitarsky (knee) is likely to sit out as well. That makes Bailey an intriguing cost-effective option to deploy versus a Roughriders defense that's allowed 275.9 passing yards per game, 8.9 average yards per game, the second most completions of at least 30 yards (23) and the third-most passing touchdowns (21). Bailey is the type of mid-range target that could certainly absorb some of Wolitarsky's targets, and the veteran has flashed his upside with back-to-back 19-plus DK-point tallies in the last two games, his fifth and sixth double-digit point total in that category. He also three touchdowns in the last four contests, furthering his case.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dalton Schoen, WPG vs. SSK ($9,700); Dillon Mitchell, EDM vs. MTL ($5,200)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 17

B.C. Lions ($4,800) vs. Ottawa Redblacks: The Lions has not been in good form over the last two game, netting -1.0 and zero DK points in the two-game series against the Stampeders. However, B.C. has an excellent opportunity to rediscover its form in Week 17 with a home date against a Redblacks team that will be without Nate Behar (ankle) and William Powell (knee). B.C.'s defense got off to a hot start this season with 13 and 19 DK points in the first two games, and it also generated 12-17 DK points in three games between Weeks 8-11. Ottawa ranks last in the league in net offensive points scored per game (19.5) and offensive TDs (21), while also committing the second-most 2-and-outs (69). The Redblacks also have some quarterback questions after both Nick Arbuckle and Caleb Evans played poorly in Week 16, while the Lions rank third in sacks (35) and have allowed a CFL-low 6.0 yards per play and 314.2 net offensive yards per game.

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 17

McLeod Bethel-Thompson, QB

Devonte Williams, RB

Dominique Rhymes, WR/SB

Total salary expenditure: $27.2 K

As explained earlier, all three of these players have very secure week-to-week production and roles. Bethel-Thompson is in a very good matchup against the Stamps' pass defense, while Williams should be a safe bet for his usual 10-15 touches at minimum, giving him a solid floor at his salary. Then, Rhymes could have a particularly high-volume game against the vulnerable Redblacks secondary with Burnham out of action.

