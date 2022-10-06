CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 18 on DraftKings

This article is part of our DraftKings CFL series.

We're back to a three-game slate in Week 18 since the Redblacks-Alouettes clash on Thanksgiving Monday afternoon in Canada isn't included. However, we still have plenty of matchups and players to target, with solid choices at each position as the playoff race heats up.

Without further ado, let's jump right into some of the best plays at each position for Week 18:

CFL DFS Picks and Plays- Week 18

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 18

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. EDM ($11,300): Collaros put together another stellar performance in Week 17, posting a season-high 27.8 DK points against the Roughriders on the strength of a four-touchdown effort. The veteran signal-caller appears to be hitting on all cylinders as the postseason approaches, as he's now eclipsed 20 DK points in three straight games while producing a 10:2 TD:INT.

Cody Fajardo, SSK at HAM ($9,900): The Roughriders are struggling as a whole, but Fajardo has managed to continue delivering solid individual returns on his typically reasonable salaries. The veteran has eclipsed 20 DK points in two straight games, and he's now facing a Tiger-Cats squad that he posted a season-high 31.6 DK points against back in Week 1 on the strength of 353 total yards.

Vernon Adams, BC at TOR ($9,000): Adams was able to bounce back nicely from his Week 16 clunker against the Stampeders, tallying 27 DK points against the Redblacks while completing 77.3 percent of his passes and accumulating 343 total yards along with a couple of passing touchdowns. The mobile veteran now tangles with an Argonauts squad that's yielded 273.9 passing yards per game, along with the second-highest completion percentage (68.3).

ALSO CONSIDER: Dane Evans, HAM vs. SSK ($8,900)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 18

James Butler, BC at TOR ($11,400): Butler has looked back to his old self in a couple of recent games after a prolonged mid-season slump, scoring over 20 DK points against the Stampeders and Redblacks in Weeks 15 and 17, respectively. The versatile back is in a good spot again in Week 18 against the Argos, which have allowed 5.0 yards per carry and have also displayed vulnerability to the pass, as just highlighted in Adams' entry.

Brady Oliveira, WPG vs. EDM ($8,800): Oliveira could turn out to be one of the best fantasy-point-per-dollar values on the slate in Week 18, considering both his recent body of work and the matchup. The first-year starter is coming off a season-high 101-yard rushing effort versus the Roughriders in Week 17, which led to his sixth double-digit DK-point tally of the season. Oliveira has a trio of efforts between 17.6 and 19.7 DK points this season, offering a glimpse of the upside he offers at his reasonable salary.

Shaq Cooper, SSK at HAM ($2,500): Cooper is in line for a Week 18 start at minimum salary, making him one of the more obvious value plays on the three-game ledger. The CFL veteran has proven highly capable with his past limited opportunities, averaging over 5.0 yards per carry during his first two CFL seasons with the Elks. Cooper hasn't logged a regular-season carry this season, but he certainly doesn't have to do a whole lot to justify his minimum salary.

ALSO CONSIDER: Kevin Brown, EDM at WPG ($7,500); Wes Hills, HAM vs. SSK ($5,400)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 18

Tim White, HAM vs. SSK ($10,900): Steven Dunbar is projected to sit out Friday night's game due to non-football reasons, and Papi White (head) and Bralon Addison (Achilles) remain on the injured list. White has already been enjoying a prolific season, and he could be even more involved against a Roughriders squad that's allowing 277.3 passing yards per game, along with the most completions of 30 yards or more (26) and the most passing touchdowns (25).

Dalton Schoen, WPG vs. EDM ($10,200): Schoen is an odds-on favorite for the Rookie of the Year award thanks to a stellar 57-1,113-11 line across 15 games. The Kansas State product is averaging 16.4 DK points per game, and he now faces an Elks team he eviscerated for 27.6 DK points on the strength of a 4-146-1 line.

Kyran Moore, SSK at HAM ($7,000): Moore was extremely busy in Week 17 against the Blue Bombers, recording 10 receptions for 76 yards on his way to 19 DK points. The veteran is still being used in much more of a short-area role as he finishes rounding back into shape after last season's ACL tear. Moore's salary and workload makes him a very appealing option Friday night against a Ti-Cats squad that's given up 276.2 passing yards per game, 25 completions of at least 30 yards and 22 passing touchdowns.

Dillon Mitchell, EDM at WPG ($6,800): Mitchell has been quite the find for the Elks' air attack, which was recently missing Kenny Lawler for multiple games due to an ankle injury and will now be without the star receiver the rest of the way due to a shoulder issue. The speedy Mitchell thus makes for an intriguing reasonably salaried play against the Blue Bombers, which have conceded the second-most completions (338) and 23 of them of at least 30 yards.

ALSO CONSIDER: Dominique Rhymes, BC at TOR ($11,200); Nic Demski, WPG vs. EDM ($9,700)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 18

Winnipeg Blue Bombers ($5,300) vs. Edmonton Elks: Despite the upside of Mitchell and some of the other solid offensive pieces for Edmonton such as Taylor Cornelius and Kevin Brown, this is still a good week to pay up for the highest-salaried defense on the slate. The Bombers are averaging 7.8 DK points per game overall, including 11 in their one previous meeting with the Elks back in Week 7. Winnipeg has an impressive +14 turnover ratio, while Edmonton is second last in the league with a -16 figure. Additionally, the Elks have allowed the second-most sacks (48) and checks in last in net offensive yards per game (309.7) while barely edging the Redblacks for last in offensive points per game (19.8).

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 18

Cody Fajardo, QB

Brady Oliveira, RB

Tim White, WR/SB

Total salary expenditure: $29.6 K

This trio is about as dependable as they come this week. Fajardo's matchup and recent production make him very appealing, while the same holds true for Oliveira, who draws the best defense in the league to target with the running game. Then, White has averaged 18.7 DK points per home game and should be even more important to Hamilton's air attack than usual in a critical game, as already explained.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Juan Carlos Blanco plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: jcblanco22, FanDuel: jc_blanco22, DraftPot: jc_blanco22, FantasyDraft: jc_blanco22, OwnThePlay: jcblanco22.