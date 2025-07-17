The CFL is back to a four-game slate in Week 7, and the Blue Bombers' Zach Collaros is one of several quarterbacks in good position to thrive.

CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 7 on DraftKings

We're back to a four-game late in Week 7, one that features the return of one starting quarterback and a Week 6 rematch that serves as the platform for several of this week's selections.

As customary, we'll break down multiple options for each roster spot and also offer a trio of core plays to consider making the centerpiece of your lineups.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 7

Nathan Rourke, BC vs. SSK ($10,700): Outside of his injury issues, Rourke has had a near-perfect season from an individual standpoint. Following a stellar showing against the Elks in Week 6 where only four of his 30 pass attempts fell incomplete, Rourke is now completing 67.4 percent of his passes and averaging 22.6 DK points per contest. The mobile signal-caller has eclipsed 300 passing yards in three of his four games, and he has nine total TDs (seven passing, two rushing) as well.

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM at OTT ($10,400): Mitchell fell a bit short of his very lofty expectations in Week 6 against these same Redblacks, but in a testament to how high a standard he's already set this season, he still netted 20 DK points on the strength of 266 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes to Kenny Lawler. He's now eclipsed 20 DK points in three of five games, putting him at an average of 22.9 going into his rematch with Ottawa.

Davis Alexander, MTL vs. TOR ($9,100): Alexander used the Alouettes' Week 6 bye to complete his recovery from his hamstring injury, leaving him poised for his first start since Week 3. The first-year full-time starter was rolling along before his two-game absence, and he eclipsed the 20 DK points in the last two contests before his absence. Now well-rested and ready to roll, Alexander should be in position to pick up where he left off.

The opposing Argonauts have allowed 261.4 passing yards per game and done so at a completion rate of 71.5 percent, the latter qualifying as the league's third-highest figure. Toronto is also surrendering the CFL's second-highest passer efficiency rating (117.5) and has surrendered a co-league-high 13 completions of 30+ yards, affording Alexander no shortage of upside in his return.

ALSO CONSIDER: Zach Collaros, WPG vs. CGY ($10,300)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 7

A.J. Ouellette, SSK at BC ($9,200): Ouellette came up short of expectations in Week 6 despite an appealing matchup, as game script conspired to limit him to six carries. However, those same circumstances also afforded him an expanded opportunity in the passing game, as Ouellette finished with a 6-58 receiving line. While he still netted 12.7 DK points, Ouellette should be in a very good spot to bounce back in Week 7 against the most generous run defense in the league.

James Butler, B.C. vs. SSK ($8,300): Butler put together a Derrick Henry-like performance in Week 6 against the Elks, logging a whopping 29 carries for 172 yards and adding three receptions for 35 yards on his way to 32.7 DK points. He also has tallies of 18.0 and 28.9 DK points on his resume this season, affording him plenty of upside at his current salary despite having to face a solid Roughriders run defense.

ALSO CONSIDER: Davis Mills, CGY at WPG ($9,100)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 7

Eugene Lewis, OTT vs. HAM ($8,700): Lewis is the epitome of a professional receiver, producing with impressive consistency season after season and as of this season, with three different teams. The veteran is coming off a season-best effort, as he generated a 7-128 line on 14 targets, netting 22.8 DK points against the Tiger-Cats. That was Lewis' second straight 20-plus DK-point tally, and he now he gets another crack at Hamilton's secondary.

Stanley Berryhill III, B.C. vs. SSK ($8,000): Berryhill looks firmly on his way to a career-best season, as he'll enter Week 7's favorable matchup with an 18-290-4 receiving line across four games. The second-year pro has scored 18.5 to 31.5 DK points in three of those contests, which keeps him as a very appealing option for both cash games and tournaments despite another slight bump in salary this week.

Kalil Pimpleton, OTT vs. HAM ($6,600): Pimpleton has the explosiveness to blow away his current salary comfortably, as he just demonstrated two games ago against the Elks when he posted 24.8 DK points with the help of a punt-return TD. Pimpleton also contributed 12.2 DK points against the Ti-Cats in Week 6, and at an investment of just $6.6K, he could turn out to be one of the better fantasy-point-per-dollar plays on the slate in Week 7.

Joe Robustelli, SSK at B.C. ($4,000): Robustelli put forth the surprise performance of Week 6, exploding for 11 catches and 191 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets to net 39.1 DK points. Robustelli had also posted a 2-40 receiving line against the Lions in Week 4, and he'll have another chance to face off with B.C.'s secondary Saturday night.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tyler Snead, MTL vs. TOR ($7,600); Damien Alford, CGY at WPG ($3,200)

Team Defense Plays for Week 7

Hamilton Tiger-Cats ($4,500) at Ottawa Redblacks: Defense is once again a tricky proposition this week, but ultimately, I'm running it back with a Ti-Cats defense that paid off with a solid 10 DK points against these same Redblacks in Week 6. Hamilton recorded a pair of interceptions and sacks apiece of Dru Brown and also recorded a fumble. It was the third double-digit DK-point performance for the Tiger-Cats' defense this season, and there's reason to believe they can reprise their strong performance in the rematch.

Following last week's loss, Ottawa now has 13 turnovers and maintains a CFL-worst 14.1 TD drive percentage, along with the second-highest 2-and-out percentage (40.0). The Redblacks have now conceded a league-high 14 sacks as well, and after their Week 6 effort, the Ti-Cats' defense is tied with multiple teams for fewest TD passes allowed (five) and rank No. 1 in both opponent passer efficiency (79.6) completions of 30+ yards (three).

CFL DFS Cheat Sheet for Week 7

Nathan Rourke, QB

A.J. Ouellette, RB

Stanley Berryhill III, WR

Total salary expenditure: $27.9K

This trio is all from the same game and carries a robust collective price tag, but it has the potential to deliver handsomely if the game environment is as good as expected. Rourke and Berryhill make for a very high-upside stack , as their matchup against the very generous Roughriders secondary gives them a chance to pay great dividends. Then, even if Rourke and Berryhill are thriving, Ouellette, with his secure dual role and matchup against the Lions' porous run defense, can also enjoy a standout performance and deliver strong returns.

