CFL DFS Picks and Cheat Sheet for Week 9 on DraftKings

We're set for a big CFL Week 9 slate that kicks off with an interesting Lions-Blue Bombers Thursday night clash and also features the defending champion Alouettes trying to slow down a Tiger-Cats team that finally seems to be playing up to its level of talent, along with two other contests. As customary, we break down multiple options at each position for cash games and tournaments, focusing on several favorable individual matchups across the salary scale.

Quarterback Plays for CFL Week 9

Vernon Adams, B.C. at WPG ($12,500): Adams struggled in his last game before the Week 8 bye, surprisingly recording just 15.1 DK points against the Stampeders. However, that was actually a season-low figure by far for Adams, who'd scored at least 25.5 DK points in every other contest. Adams has now had a bye week to decompress physically and mentally, and he returns to a matchup against a Blue Bombers defense that's given up a co-league-high 13 completions of 30+ yards and surrendered 398 passing yards and two touchdowns to Adams back in a Week 3 loss, a performance that netted 29.3 DK points. Finally, consider Adams will get star wideout Keon Hatcher on the field for the first time this season following the latter's recovery from last year's Achilles tear, making the QB all the more appealing.

Bo Levi Mitchell, HAM vs. MTL ($11,000): Mitchell exploded for another stellar performance in Week 8, posting 35.1 DK points on the strength of a memorable five-touchdown effort. Mitchell has now eclipsed 29 DK points on three occasions this season, making him worthy of the five-figure salary he's sporting. The matchup does get tougher this week, as the Alouettes have essentially been the league's best pass defense. Nevertheless, the Ti-Cats have been a virtual lock to be aggressive through the air this season due to their deep pass-catching corps, so I still see a path to a useful fantasy night for Mitchell even if it relies heavily on volume.

Zach Collaros, WPG vs. B.C. ($8,500): Collaros and the Blue Bombers are still underachieving overall this season, but the veteran signal-caller is showing some signs of coming around despite still being short-handed at receiver. The most recent evidence of the quarterback's resurgence came in Week 8, when Collaros tallied 18.7 DK points against the Argonauts two games after racking up a season-high 24.8 DK points in Week 6. Collaros now faces a Lions defense that's surrendering 292.3 passing yards per game and the second-highest completion percentage (72.1), while also conceding the second-highest passer efficiency rating (110.2). It's also worth noting Collaros gets some firepower to work with this week, as veteran Lucky Whitehead will be on the active roster after three weeks on the practice squad.

ALSO CONSIDER: Tre Ford, EDM at SSK ($8,300)

Running Back Plays for CFL Week 9

Ka'Deem Carey, TOR at CGY ($9,800): Carey underwhelmed somewhat in a favorable matchup against the Stampeders in Week 8, but he still totaled a rock-solid 15.7 DK points on the strength of 96 total yards. That was Carey's seventh double-digit DK-point tally in as many games this season, a campaign he began with two efforts of more than 20 DK points. Carey now has multiple receptions on four occasions as well, and he's now facing his old Stampeders squad in a matchup that should give him plenty of motivation. Calgary has also yielded a league-high 6.2 rushing yards per carry, furthering Carey's case.

William Stanback, B.C. at WPG ($8,200): Stanback has one true blow-up game this season (32.6 DK points, Week 5) and another performance of 18.3 DK points, so the upside is definitely there and makes the veteran back's current salary all the more enticing. Stanback, who's recorded multiple receptions in four consecutive games, now faces a Blue Bombers team that surrendered 83 rushing yards to him back in Week 3 and which is still having trouble slowing down the run. Winnipeg enters Week 9 surrendering a league-high 116.9 rushing yards per contest and 5.1 yards per carry, which bodes well for another successful night for B.C.'s lead runner.

ALSO CONSIDER: Frankie Hickson, SSK vs. EDM ($6,000); Javon Leake, EDM at SSK ($4,500)

Wide Receiver/Slotback Plays for CFL Week 9

Tyson Philpot, MTL at HAM ($11,500): The high end of the wide receiver/slotback pool has several interesting but risky options in Week 9, but there's a case to be made for Philpot against a leaky Tiger-Cats pass defense. The talented receiver is averaging an outstanding 22.6 DK points per contest this season, scoring at least 20 DK points on four occasions and exceeding 30 in two instances overall. Philpot could have Cody Fajardo (hamstring) under center this week after the latter's removal from the injured list, and he's facing a Ti-Cats defense that's allowed 287.4 passing yards per game and a co-league-high 15 touchdowns.

Shawn Bane, SSK vs. EDM ($8,300): Bane's production has admittedly been a bit hard to trust after Week 1, when he was the talk of the league after a three-touchdown effort against the Elks on his way to 38.5 DK points. Bane has topped out at 10.4 DK points since that contest, but with a dwindling salary and a matchup against that same Edmonton squad in Week 9, he's in play for me as a tournament option in particular. The Elks have given up the second-most passing yards per game (310.3) and a 70.0 percent completion rate, along with a co-league-high 15 touchdown passes and 13 completions of 30+ yards.

Ontaria Wilson, WPG vs. B.C. ($5,500): Wilson has been one of the pass catchers that taken advantage of some of the absences in the Blue Bombers air attack, with the CFL rookie scoring 42.1 and 28.9 DK points in the two aforementioned games that Collaros looked like himself in (Weeks 6 and 8). Considering those totals and the fact the latter just transpired last week, it's shocking Wilson's salary remains as low as it does. As already detailed in Collaros' entry, the Lions have shown some vulnerability to the pass and 12 touchdowns through the air as well, furthering Wilson's already strong case.

Luther Hakunavanhu, HAM vs. MTL ($3,100): Hakunavanhu is another receiver whose Week 9 salary appears to be undeservingly low. The veteran has displayed a penchant for the end zone early this season, already taking half his six catches for touchdowns. Hakunvanhu is coming off having recorded a season-high 83 yards in Week 8, a performance that netted 16.3 DK points. Although the Als have been a stingy defense against the pass as already noted in Mitchell's entry, Hakunavanhu's salary is so reasonable it essentially carries no risk.

ALSO CONSIDER: Alexander Hollins, B.C. at WPG ($11,300); Clark Barnes, CGY vs. TOR ($3,000)

Team Defense Plays for CFL Week 9

Saskatchewan Roughriders ($4,500) vs. Edmonton Elks: The Roughriders defense came through nicely as a value recommendation last week, posting 8.0 DK points on the strength of a five-sack tally. The Riders have moved up to the top end of the salary pool for defenses this week, yet their home matchup against the winless Elks is hard to bypass. Edmonton now has a QB controversy on its hands after Tre Ford threw three fourth-quarter touchdowns after replacing McLeod Bethel-Thompson in Week 8. Ford has been named the Week 9 starter, but his success may largely have been due to the Tiger-Cats playing prevent defense for the entirety of his time in the game due to the massive lead they already enjoyed. The Riders check in with a league-high 21 forced turnovers, a figure that's largely the result of their CFL-best 12 interceptions and eight fumble recoveries. Saskatchewan has also now crept up to third in sacks (16), arguably making them the most disruptive all-round defense in the league.

This trio checks in with a combined salary that's markedly lower than those we feature as core plays most weeks, and they could all well deliver strong returns. The matchup and potential game script for the Collaros-Wilson battery is a very positive one as already noted, and the duo has already demonstrated the ability to put together some explosive performances in which both thrive. Then, Carey is about as dependable a runner as there is in the CFL, and his dual role and matchup could lead to one of his top-end efforts this week.

