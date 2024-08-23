2024 College Football Betting: SEC Win Totals for Florida, Tennessee + More

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Bets: 2024 College Football Win Totals Wagers for SEC

The 2024 NCAA Football regular season is heading into a new era. The Southeastern Conference (SEC) has long been the gold standard, with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs dominating the scene in the past decade and a half.

However, times, they are a changin'! Nick Saban is gone from Alabama, and some wonder if the days of dominance in Tuscaloosa are following him out the door. Kalen DeBoer comes over after leading Washington to the national title game, but he has gigantic shoes to fill. Georgia is still Georgia, and there are some other big-time SEC teams ready to make a return to the top.

Oh, and we didn't forget Oklahoma and Texas, who will be folded in, as the ever-changing conference picture continues to change.

We've highlighted a handful of the best win total futures from the SEC. Let's make some money together!

Florida Gators Win Totals (4.5 at ESPNBet)

Gators head coach Billy Napier was plucked from Louisiana to turn things around. He was one of the biggest up-and-coming coaches in the country, and going from Lafayette to Gainesville looked like a giant win for the University of Florida. However, the $7.1M AAV the Gators are paying Napier has returned just 11 victories in 25 games, and his coaching seat is as hot as the pavement outside of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Two bits, four bits, six bits, a dollar...if Billy Napier doesn't start winning some games, Gator fans are gonna holler. Dan Mullen and Ron Zook are starting to look pretty good right about now.

The schedule is brutal for the Gators. That's the bad news. Florida has eight opponents in The Associated Press' Top 25 on the schedule.

QB Graham Mertz was surprisingly good last season, filling the shoes of the departed Anthony Richardson in a big way. However, it was still good for just five victories. Mertz has RB Montrell Johnson and WR Eugene Wilson III, while Mertz works behind three returning offensive linemen.

If Florida is going to negotiate these rough waters, the Gators defense is going to have to improve dramatically. Florida allowed 33.6 points per game in SEC play, while getting gouged for 155.6 rushing yards per game. Napier has to hope he hit the jackpot in the portal, or he could be out of a job.

Florida Win Totals Best Bet

OVER 4.5 WINS (-150 at ESPNBet)

Mississippi State Bulldogs Win Totals (4.5 at BetMGM, DraftKings)

The Bulldogs racked up seven victories last season while going 4-4 in the ultra-competitive SEC. It was an amazing season, especially with Zach Arnett taking over for the late Mike Leach in a terrible situation. He steered the Mississippi State ship through some difficult waters, culminating in a Liberty Bowl appearance.

Jeff Lebby takes the reigns in a new era in Stark Vegas. He has just two returning starters, but all hope is not lost. Former Baylor QB Blake Shapen looks to resurrect his career with Mississippi State. He has some potential dangerous weapons in WR Kelly Akharaiyi, RB Davon Booth and TE Seydou Traore. But, the biggest question is whether the O-line, which has five brand new starters, can jell together to keep Shapen in shape.

Those two starters we mentioned come in the form of S Corey Ellington and DL De'Monte Russell. The fact so few starters are back might be a good thing. The Bulldogs conceded 26.6 PPG last season.

If Mississippi State is going to get to five wins, it needs to happen before the leaves start to change colors. The non-conference schedule features FCS Eastern Kentucky, UMass and Toledo, as well as a trip to Arizona State. It also has winnable conference games against Arkansas and Florida, both at home. The path is there for an Over, but if MSU suffers a loss to Toledo on Sept. 14, it is going to be an uphill battle.

Mississippi State Win Totals Best Bet

OVER 4.5 WINS (-120 at BetMGM, DraftKings)

Tennessee Volunteers Win Totals (8.5 at ESPNBet)

The Volunteers are set up for success. As far as the SEC goes, this is a rather favorable schedule, as Tennessee has just three conference opponents ranked in the preseason Top 25, as well as a neutral-field battle against NC State, a team barely included in the rankings.

Tennessee has an extremely favorable non-conference schedule featuring Chattanooga, Kent State and UTEP, while also facing NC State. The Vols should run the table, or least by a shoe-in for three victories. That means the Vols need to find five or six wins inside the SEC. Is that possible?

Trips to Georgia and Oklahoma will certainly be exciting, and daunting. But home conference games against Florida, Kentucky and Mississippi State are very winnable, and the Vols miss the likes of LSU, Missouri and Ole Miss. This has the looks of a team with a basement of nine wins, with the potential of 10 wins very easily within reach.

If the Vols are going to reach those lofty heights, QB Nico Iamaleava needs to take another step forward, and he should be able to do so with a high-octane offense featuring WRs Chris Brazzell II, Bru McCoy and Squirrel White. Iamaleava should have plenty of time behind what will arguably be the best offensive line in the conference.

Defensively, that's where the concern will be. There are more questions than answers, and the jury is still out if this is a unit that can be championship caliber, or anything close to it.

Tennessee Win Totals Best Bet

OVER 8.5 WINS (-165 at ESPNBet)

Vanderbilt Commodores Win Totals (2.5 at FanDuel)

While I certainly don't love laying twice as much as my potential return, I see a Vanderbilt Over play on 2.5 wins as a near-certainty. It's hard to believe, but a futures bet could come down to the result of a Vanderbilt-Georgia State non-conference game in September in the old Turner Field in Atlanta, but it's true.

The Commodores could go winless in the SEC, and this Over bet will still come through. Vandy likely has an impossible task against Virginia Tech in the opener. However, non-conference games against FCS Alcorn State and Ball State should be victories for the 'Dores. Therefore, it all comes down to a road trip to Georgia State, or an upset in a conference game, to get the job done. With five of those SEC games against teams ranked 15th or higher in the preseason polls, Vandy will need to get the job done outside of the league.

Head coach Clark Lea has gone winless inside the conference in two of the past three seasons, going 2-22 inside the SEC during the span. Therefore, the wins for Lea and company have come out of the league.

There is hope for optimism in Nashville, however. QB Diego Pavia, who led lowly New Mexico State to a Conference USA title game appearance and a bowl appearance, joins his former head coach Jerry Kill, who is now an off-field assistant on Lea's staff.

Don't expect Vanderbilt to see much in the way of success inside the SEC, but it should be able to scratch out at least three wins.

Vanderbilt Win Totals Best Bet

OVER 2.5 WINS (-200 at FanDuel)

SEC Win Totals Recap