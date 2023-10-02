CFB Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 6

This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Here are the college games that have opened up with an over/under around the 70-point mark, which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or have a favorable matchup in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

First, though, here are the guys who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues:

Arkansas State QB Jaylen Raynor (45.8 points)

Wyoming RB Harrison Waylee (28.1 points)

Arizona State RB Cameron Skattebo (26.4 points)

Memphis QB Seth Henigan (25.2 points)

USC WR Brenden Rice (25.1 points)

Texas State RB Ismail Mahdi (24.9 points)

Virginia WR Malik Washington (24.7 points)

Jacksonville State RB Malik Jackson (24.5 points)

UCF QB Timmy McClain (24.1 points)

North Texas WR Ja'Mori Maclin (22.0 points)

Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos (21.1 points)

Illinois WR Isaiah Williams (20.3 points)

Georgia RB Daijun Edwards (19.6 points)

Air Force D/ST (17.5 points)

UMass RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (16.4 points)

Oklahoma D/ST (15.5 points)

72.5 points - Arizona at USC

68.5 points - Oklahoma at Texas

67.0 points - Texas State at Louisiana

66.5 points - USF at UAB

66.5 points - Washington State at UCLA

66.5 points - Colorado State at Utah State

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jacob Zeno, QB, UAB (24 Percent Rostered)

Zeno currently ranks fourth in the AAC at 23.0 fantasy points per game. He'll be available in a ton of leagues as he had just 7.0 fantasy points at Tulane, but I wouldn't read a ton into that performance because the Green Wave are likely the best team in the conference. Prior to that game, he had 25.2 fantasy points at Georgia. Playing South Florida at home this week is going to be a huge relief for the signal caller. The Vegas over/under on this game is 66.5, so enjoy!

Ja'Mori Maclin, WR, North Texas (36 Percent Rostered)

Maclin did see a 32-percent bump in his roster percentage last week, yet that's not nearly enough as he's the top fantasy receiver in the American Conference. He's seen at least five targets in all four games this year and has been tremendous with five scores on 25 targets. At 20.9 fantasy points per game, he's just scratching the surface and could be primed for a huge game if he ever does see double-digit targets in a single game. With Navy and Temple on the schedule the next two weeks, Maclin will continue his strong start to the year.

Week 5 Rewind: Memphis QB Seth Henigan (25.2 points - 18/28, 269 YDS, 2 TD, 13 ATT, 64 YDS) & North Texas WR Ja'Mori Maclin (22.0 points - 2/7 TAR, 110 YDS, 1 TD)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Tyler Van Dyke, QB, Miami (41 Percent Rostered)

Van Dyke is currently playing like he did back in 2021 when he threw for 25 touchdowns versus just six intereceptions. Through four games in 2023, he has 11 touchdowns and just one interception. His five touchdowns against Texas A&M vaulted him to 36.8 fantasy points in Week 2. I can see him having similar success against Georgia Tech and North Carolina the next two weeks. It's time for Van Dyke to start making his case for playing on Sundays.

Jacolby George, WR, Miami (30 Percent Rostered)

I'm all in on the Hurricanes this next week because they have one of the most efficient offenses in the country and Georgia Tech's defense has been bad this year. While Xaiver Restrepo (20 percent rostered) profiles as the team's true No. 1 receiver, George has been hugely consistent while reaching double-digit fantasy points in all four games this year. I like that he's productive even when not scoring a touchdown, which is key to having a balanced fantasy squad.

Week 5 Rewind: Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos (21.1 points - 16/26, 183 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT, 16 ATT, 78 YDS) & Virginia WR Malik Washington (24.7 points - 9/12 TAR, 97 YDS, 1 TD)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Tahj Brooks, RB, Texas Tech (35 Percent Rostered)

The Red Raiders showed that they are willing to pivot from their usual Air-Raid attack and lean on their talented running back. Brooks has over 20 carries in each of the last two games and that's mostly because QB Tyler Shough sustained a broken leg early in the Week 4 game against West Virginia. Brooks has three straight 100-yard games and Texas Tech looked great in its demolition of Houston. It's going to be a fun game at Baylor this week.

Monaray Baldwin, WR, Baylor (10 Percent Rostered)

Baldwin is back and so is QB Blake Shapen (18 percent rostered) as the two connected on seven catches for 150 yards and a touchdown in the comeback win at UCF. Baldwin had an extremely slow start to the season with just five catches (on 16 targets) for 128 yards prior to the breakout game. With Shapen back, Baldwin should be the Bears' top receiver and could be a top asset for fantasy teams moving forward.

Week 5 Rewind: UCF QB Timmy McClain (24.1 points - 13/25, 234 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 6 ATT, 17 YDS, 1 TD) & TCU RB Emani Bailey (12.0 points - 19 ATT, 55 YDS, 4/5 TAR, 25 YDS)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

Isaiah Williams, WR, Illinois (41 Percent Rostered)

No reason to get off Williams now, as he's averaing 21.6 fantasy points over his last two games. We're going to keep recommending him until he's rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues. In the last two games, he has a combined 14 catches (on 21 targets) for 233 yards. With upcoming games against Nebraska, Maryland and Wisconsin, he's likely going to be the top-producing wide receiver in the conference.

Gavin Wimsatt, QB, Rutgers (4 Percent Rostered)

Wimsett has been alternating games with a rushing score and he had a pair of them against Wagner this past week. I think this is where he changes it up and has a rushing score in consecutive weeks, as he's averaging 8.2 rushing attempts per game. Moreover, he'll likely be available in your league as not everyone has adjusted to the new era of Wisconsin defense. It's now a defense that allows fantasy production to opposing quarterbacks. For that reason, I think most people will avoid Wimsatt on the waiver wire this week. He then has Michigan State and Indiana, which are also viable matchups.

Week 5 Rewind: Illinois WR Isaiah Williams (20.3 points - 6/8 TAR, 113 YDS) & Penn State QB Drew Allar (18.0 points - 18/33, 189 YDS, 1 TD, 8 ATT, 4 YDS, 1 TD)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Diego Pavia, QB, New Mexico State (19 Percent Rostered)

Pavia is coming off a bye and for that reason is available in 81 percent of leagues. Prior to that the dual-threat quarterback was on a roll with a combined 49.6 fantasy points at New Mexico and at Hawaii. He threw a combined four touchdowns with no interceptions and had 193 rushing yards. He's set up to return home and have a huge performance against FIU.

Bentley Hanshaw, TE, Liberty (6 Percent Rostered)

Hanshaw is coming off his best game of the season in Week 4, when he had 15.3 fantasy points at FIU. With Liberty's offense on fire to start the season (Offensive YPP of 7.3), he has a touchdown in three of the first four games. While he did have a bagel in Week 3 at Buffalo, this had more to do with the blowout nature of the game with the Flames winning, 55-27. The senior tight end is available in a ton of leagues and likely can be added right away since the team was on a bye last week.

Week 5 Rewind: Middle Tennessee State QB Nicholas Vattiato (8.7 points - 27/45, 252 YDS, 2 INT, 7 ATT, 6 YDS) & Jacksonville State RB Malik Jackson (24.5 points - 13 ATT, 129 YDS, 1 TD, 2/2 TAR, 6 YDS)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jerjuan Newton, WR, Toledo (48 Percent Rostered)

The Rockets have by far the best offense in the MAC. Newton already has seven touchdowns on the season and they've only played five games. He's been ultra efficient with 18 catches (on 27 targets) for 260 yards and the seven scores. Toledo is going to continue to hang 40-50 points each week, so you might as well go out and get this guy if he's available.

Terion Stewart, RB, Bowling Green (6 Percent Rostered)

Stewart is one of my favorite recommendations because MAC teams always migrate towards their running backs once the Fall comes around. It's already happening with Stewart as he's posted back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. That was against Ohio and Georgia Tech, too, which are more formidable opponents than what the Falcons are going to see most weeks. Stewart is a top play versus Miami (Ohio), Buffalo and Akron over the next three weeks.

Week 5 Rewind: Toledo RB Peny Boone (13.3 points - 16 ATT, 113 YDS, 1 FL) & Ball State TE Tanner Koziol (2.3 points - 1/3 TAR, 13 YDS)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, QB, Colorado State (11 Percent Rostered)

In his last three games, Fowler-Nicolosi has amassed an astounding 1,150 yards and nine touchdowns. Sure, he's also had six interceptions, but what isn't there to like about a true gunslinger when it comes to fantasy football. Even with the turnovers, he's averaging 26.9 fantasy points per game, which is plenty to keep him in a starting lineup. The Mountain West hasn't shown much defense early in the year, so it could be a historic season for Fowler-Nicolosi. Go out and get him in this wide-open offense with super-talented pass catchers.

Kairee Robinson, RB, San Jose State (38 Percent Rostered)

Robinson has been a touchdown magnet in 2023 with six touchdowns in four games. He missed the Week 1 game against Oregon State with an undisclosed injury, but has been back and busy since then. He'll have fresh legs since the Spartans were on a bye this past week. I can see Robinson having at least one score on the blue turf at Boise State as the Broncos defense has really struggled this year. Boise State has given up an average of 144 rushing yards per game, including 258 rushing yards when it lost to UCF in Week 2.

Week 5 Rewind: Fresno State QB Mikey Keene (14.8 points - 26/34, 269 YDS, 2 TD, 2 INT) & Wyoming RB Harrison Waylee (28.1 points - 18 ATT, 191 YDS, 1 TD, 0/1 TAR)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Cameron Skattebo, RB, Arizona State (46 Percent Rostered)

The best part about Skattebo is that he can be just as dangerous as a receiver as he is as a runner. In the last two weeks, he has a combined eight catches (on nine targets) for 170 yards and a touchdown. That's while commanding 44 carries for 170 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. This back can really do it all and that's going to be needed all season long in a tough Pac-12 conference. He'll feast against Colorado this week.

Josh Kelly, WR, Washington State (39 Percent Rostered)

College fantasy players should be jumping at the chance to get the No. 1 receiver for Washington State. They have been one of my favorite teams to watch this year and it was kind of sad they were off this past week. In his last two games, Kelly has 63.6 fantasy points from 13 catches (on 20 targets) for 233 yards and four touchdowns. There's a great chance the Fresno State transfer goes for his first 1,000-yard receiving season, so jump on the train while you can.

Week 5 Rewind: Arizona State RB Cameron Skattebo (26.4 points - 24 ATT, 59 YDS, 1 TD, 4/5 TAR, 98 YDS) & USC WR Brenden Rice (25.1 points - 5/7 TAR, 81 YDS, 2 TD)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Brady Cook, QB, Missouri (20 Percent Rostered)

If you watched Ole Miss and LSU this past week, it's clear that the Tigers have a big problem in their secondary. Cook is playing his best football at the perfect time, coming off 35.4 fantasy points at Vanderbilt. He completed 80.5 percent of his passes for a career-high 395 yards and four touchdowns. Who knew Missouri would be one of the last undefeated SEC teams. I don't think they can necessarily beat LSU, but I do think they can put up a ton of offense.

Amari Niblack, TE, Alabama (49 Percent Rostered)

It's kind of crazy how much people overreacted on the supposed downfall of the Crimson Tide. After a weird weather game against USF in Week 3, they have beaten a decent Ole Miss team at home and Mississippi State on the road. Niblack caught three passes (on four targets) for 61 yards for 9.1 fantasy points this past weekend. With Alabama getting no respect these days, I expect them to go all-out in their assault of Texas A&M, which means Niblack is in play for your fantasy squad.

Week 5 Rewind: Georgia RB Daijun Edwards (19.6 points - 19 ATT, 76 YDS, 2 TD) & Arkansas TE Luke Hasz (2.4 points - 1/1 TAR, 14 YDS *Left game w/ injury)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Jaylen Raynor, QB, Arkansas State (23 Percent Rostered)

Where did this true freshman come from? He has back-to-back performances with over 40 fantasy points and it's possible he'll be the Sun Belt's newcomer of the year. He threw for 383 yards and six touchdowns at UMass this past weekend. He won't leave this list until he's rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues. Most of the defenses in the conference are not going to be able to stop his dual-threat ability.

Ismail Mahdi, RB, Texas State (46 Percent Rostered)

I love when I get to leave my conference recommendations exactly the same as the week before because that means I'm doing something right! Mahdi accumulated another four touchdowns at Southern Miss, including a kickoff return touchdown. The sophomore already has nine total touchdowns in just five games. Keep riding the hot hand in fantasy lineups.

Week 5 Rewind: Arkansas State QB Jaylen Raynor (45.8 points - 20/25, 383 YDS, 6 TD, 10 ATT, 35 YDS) & Texas State RB Ismail Mahdi (24.9 points - 14 ATT, 89 YDS, 3 TD, Kickoff TD, 2 FL)

INDEPENDENTS

Bryson Daily, QB, Army (4 Percent Rostered)

Utilizing Daily is like having another high-volume running back on your team, as he's averaging 19.0 rushing attempts per game. Through four games, he's racked up 279 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the ground. That's in addition to the five touchdown passes. He'll be able to have success with his legs and arm against Boston College this week.

Week 5 Rewind: UMass RB Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams (16.4 points - 13 ATT, 41 YDS, 1 TD, 4/6 TAR, 23 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

Florida Atlantic (vs. Tulsa) - FAU is coming off tough games at Illinois and at Clemson, so they are ready to take a step down in competition. Playing a struggling Tulsa offense will be nice for this squad. Available in 98 percent of leagues.

Mississippi State (vs. Western Michigan) - It's not often that you can get an SEC defense against a MAC squad in Week 6. Back the Bulldogs, who are available in 96 percent of leagues.

Virginia (vs. William & Mary) - This one scares me a little bit because William & Mary is 4-0, but the Cavs really should have the edge here. Available in 99 percent of leagues.

Week 4 Rewind: Oklahoma vs. Iowa State (15.5 points - 20 PA, 1 SK, 2 TA, 1 Safety, 1 TD), Jacksonville State at Sam Houston (1.0 points - 28 PA, 0 SK, 1 TA) & Air Force vs. San Diego State (17.5 points - 10 PA, 1 SK, 1 TA, 1 TD)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: Arkansas State Jaylen Raynor, Colorado State Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi, Missouri Brady Cook

RB: Arizona State Cameron Skattebo, Texas State Ismail Mahdi, Texas Tech Tahj Brooks

WR: North Texas Ja'Mori Maclin, Washington State Josh Kelly, Toledo Jerjuan Newton

TE: Liberty Bentley Hanshaw, Alabama Amari Niblack

D/ST: Mississippi State (vs. Western Michigan), FAU (vs. Tulsa), Virginia (vs. William & Mary)

