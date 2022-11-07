This article is part of our CFB Waiver Wire series.

70+ Club in Upcoming Slate: Instead of going over the full slate this week, I'm going to point out which college games have opened up with an over/under around the 70 point mark which means a plethora of fantasy points. Enjoy these barnburners and roster some players in these games if you can.

First though, here are the players who came through last week and may still be available in your leagues;

Welcome back to the waiver wire watch. Throughout the college football season, I'll pick two guys from every conference who either caught my eye in the previous week or who have a favorable match-up in the near future. As always, I'll get to any questions or comments you have in the comments section below.

College Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Players to Pick Up Week 11

Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke (39.2 points)

USF WR Xavier Weaver (32.9 points)

Ball State WR Jayshon Jackson (29.1 points)

Duke QB Riley Leonard (25.9 points)

Appalachian State QB Chase Brice (25.4 points)

Houston RB Stacy Sneed (22.3 points)

San Jose State RB Kairee Robinson (22.2 points)

Liberty QB Johnathan Bennett (21.8 points)

Oregon RB Mar'Keise Irving (20.7 points)

Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood (16.4 points)

Florida State RB Lawrance Toafili (15.7 points)

San Diego State D/ST (15.5 points)

Connecticut D/ST (12.5 points)

Penn State D/ST (11.0 points)

76.5 - Arizona at UCLA

75.0 - SMU at USF

74.5 - North Carolina at Wake Forest

67.5 - Charlotte at Middle Tennessee

67.5 - Louisiana Tech at UTSA

65.0 - Texas Tech at Kansas

64.5 - TCU at Texas

64.5 - Oklahoma at West Virginia

*Fantasy Points referenced in article are DK format.

**To qualify for recommendations, players must be rostered in less than 50 percent of Fantrax Leagues

AAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Xavier Weaver, WR, USF (12 percent rostered)

Weaver came through in the clutch this past week with 32.9 fantasy points on six catches (on 11 targets) for 119 yards and two touchdowns. In conference play, he's averaging 5.8 catches (on 9.8 targets) for 81.2 yards and 1.0 touchdowns per game. The lowly rostered receiver has logged double-digit targets in five of eight games. Doesn't get better than that considering he's going into a game with SMU where the over/under is at 75.0 points.

RJ Maryland, TE, SMU (2 percent rostered)

On the other side of that game between the Bulls and Mustangs, I'm going with SMU's Maryland who has three touchdowns over the past three weeks, including two against Houston this past week. His performance could have been even crazier against Houston if not for the back-up tight end, Ben Redding (0 percent rostered), grabbing three touchdowns himself. SMU put up 77 points on Houston, so who knows how high they will go against a really bad US defense.



Week 10 Rewind; Houston RB Stacy Sneed (22.3 points - 4 ATT, 71 YDS, 1 TD, 4/6 TAR, 52 YDS) & USF WR Xavier Weaver (32.9 points - 6/11 TAR, 119 YDS, 2 TD)

ACC Waiver Wire Pickups

Riley Leonard, QB, Duke (25 percent rostered)

How many rushing scores does Leonard need to rack up before he's rostered in more than 50 percent of leagues? Although he has just one passing score in seven different games, he does have nine rushing scores, including five over the last three weeks. The dynamic signal caller is averaging 10.1 attempts for 64.1 rushing yards per game which is plenty. It's not like he's not throwing the ball either with 27.4 passing attempts and 205.7 passing yards per game. Leonard is a top-tier fantasy option at quarterback each and every week.

Jahmal Banks, WR, Wake Forest (22 percent rostered)

Because A.T. Perry (100 percent rostered) is not available, get the next best thing in Banks as Wake Forest is going to need to air the ball out nonstop to keep up with North Carolina next week. Banks has been solid over his last three games with at least six targets in all three games and three touchdowns over that span. This upcoming game is going to be back and forth nonstop, so get a piece of it for a fantasy win.

Week 10 Rewind; Florida State RB Lawrance Toafili (15.7 points - 14 ATT, 52 YDS, 3/3 TAR, 75 YDS) & Duke QB Riley Leonard (25.9 points -16/24, 158 YDS, 1 TD, 13 ATT, 96 YDS, 1 TD)

BIG 12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Cartevious Norton, RB, Iowa State (19 percent rostered)

Norton is coming off back-to-back performances with double-digit touches. Iowa State is excited about their young true freshman which is perfect timing as Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and TCU are upcoming on the schedule. None of those teams have been good at stopping the run and the Cyclones would be smart to slow down the game with the youngster. He just scored his first two touchdowns on his way to 24.7 fantasy points against West Virginia in Week 10.

Luke Grimm, WR, Kansas (2 percent rostered)

Grimm appears to be fully back from a leg injury as he pulled in all seven of his targets in a rout of Oklahoma State on Saturday. The Jayhawks' offense is explosive and they have a fun match-up at Texas Tech this week which could light up the scoreboard. Since Devin Neal (55 percent rostered) is not available, Grimm is the next best thing as I expect Kansas to have a bunch of success on the offensive end in what should be a competitive match-up.

Week 10 Rewind; Texas Tech RB Tahj Brooks (7.6 points - 10 ATT, 59 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 7 YDS) & Kansas TE Mason Fairchild (0 points - 0/1 TAR)

Big Ten Waiver Wire Pickups

J.J. McCarthy, QB, Michigan (32 percent rostered)

Michigan could be the best team in the Big Ten, but I think it really hinges on the play of McCarthy. The Wolverines would be smart to see what they have with their signal caller against Nebraska and Illinois before they play at Ohio State in Week 13. I think this could be the week he breaks out and shows his ceiling as his maximum has been an okay 28.8 fantasy points at Indiana in Week 6. Michigan can't wait until the Ohio State game to see if they are more than just an elite running team, can they?

Kaytron Allen, RB, Penn State (16 percent rostered)

Allen has been Penn State's best running back over the last three weeks with 70.7 total fantasy points. The true freshman has at least one touchdown in five of his last seven games. Meanwhile, Nicholas Singleton (91 percent rostered) has accumulated 44.1 fantasy points in that same three-game span. There's no doubt that both Allen and Singleton are stud running backs, but it appears that both should also be rostered for fantasy purposes. Especially considering that Penn State does not have a ton of trust in the QB position right now.

Week 10 Rewind; Penn State QB Sean Clifford (8.0 points - 15/23, 229 YDS, 1 INT *Benched) & Maryland WR/TE Corey Dyches (1.2 points - 1/2 TAR, 2 YDS)

C-USA Waiver Wire Pickups

Chase Cunningham, QB, Middle Tennessee (10 percent rostered)

Cunningham is coming off a three-interception game at Louisiana Tech where he was benched, so he's likely not going to be on the radar of most fantasy managers. If he does come back to start this week which is expected, Charlotte is the cure for any struggling offense. Vegas agrees with an over/under at 67.5 for this game. Cunningham also gives you rushing upside as he has a touchdown with his legs in four of his last seven games.

Bradley Rozner, WR, Rice (11 percent rostered)

Rozner should be rostered in many more leagues as he's been money all season long. He has 100-yard receiving games in five of nine games and eight touchdowns on the year. He's averaging 18.7 fantasy points per game on 6.8 targets per game, including at least seven targets in each of his last four games. He'll need to have a big game once again if Rice wants to stick around with Western Kentucky's high-flying offense this week.

Week 10 Rewind; FIU QB Grayson James (6.9 points - 19/35, 130 YDS, 2 INT, 4 ATT, 37 YDS) & Charlotte WR Elijah Spencer (11.9 points - 3/5 TAR, 29 YDS, 1 TD)

MAC Waiver Wire Pickups

Jayshon Jackson, WR, Ball State (49 percent rostered)

Jackson is not only one of the best in the MAC, he's one of the best in the country at 12.1 targets per game. He does a lot with those targets too with an average of 19.1 fantasy points per game. When you consider that he has just three touchdowns on the season, he's due for even bigger performances if he can accumulate multiple scores in a game. A huge game is coming down the stretch and it could come as early this week at Toledo.

DJ Irons, QB, Akron (15 percent rostered)

The Zips' leader is back from a bye week for some MACtion this week against Eastern Michigan. During the conference season, the volume has been immense with 43.4 passing attempts and 16.4 rushing attempts per game. For Irons, it not just volume either as he's converted that to 27.9 fantasy points per game including 10 total touchdowns, six through the air and four on the ground. Irons should be picked up in all leagues.

Week 10 Rewind; Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke (39.2 points - 20/29, 317 YDS, 5 TD, 1 INT, 6 ATT, 45 YDS) & Ball State WR Jayshon Jackson (29.1 points - 10/17 TAR, 102 YDS, 1 TD)

Mountain West Waiver Wire Pickups

Dominick Mazotti, TE, San Jose State (1 percent rostered)

Mazotti has been on a bit of a roll in his last four games with three touchdowns. He's averaging 15.0 fantasy points per game over that span including 24 targets which is really nice at the tight end position. The Spartans go up against a tough San Diego State defense this week which makes me like Mazotti even more as the team is likely going to need to throw the ball to find success.

Avery Morrow, RB, Colorado State (11 percent rostered)

Morrow is quietly putting together a solid season for a bad Colorado State team. The junior transfer from Nevada has four 100-yard rushing performances in his last five games. He was particularly impressive at San Jose State this past week while racking up 24.9 fantasy points and averaging 7.3 yards per carry on 17 totes. If you're looking ahead to the fantasy playoffs, he has New Mexico in Week 13 which is a bonus.

Week 10 Rewind; Boise State QB Taylen Green (17.2 points - 17/23, 220 YDS, 2 TD, 5 ATT, 14 YDS, 1 FL) & San Jose State RB Kairee Robinson (22.2 points - 12 ATT, 64 YDS, 2 TD, 2/2 TAR, 18 YDS)

PAC-12 Waiver Wire Pickups

Mar'Keise Irving, RB, Oregon (31 percent rostered)

Oregon has a stacked roster, so it can be hard to rely on any of their playmakers outside of QB Bo Nix (100 percent rostered), but those passing on Irving are missing out. He's averaging 21.5 fantasy points in his last four games and even had a passing score to Nix at Colorado. Irving has received double-digit touches in seven straight games, so I think you can feel safe with him in your line-up no matter who the opponent is.

Dorian Singer, WR, Arizona (36 percent rostered)

An over/under at 76.5 is insane, but I trust it can happen with Arizona and UCLA. With Jacob Cowing (100 percent rostered) nursing a knee injury that could be serious, Singer becomes a must start against the Bruins. Prior to the Wildcats being shut down by Utah, Singer was averaging 20.1 fantasy points per game with 6.0 catches on 9.0 targets per game. QB Jayden de Laura (51 percent) is also in play if still available in your league. A Week 13 match-up with Arizona State will also have an insane over/under if you make it to your championship game.

Week 10 Rewind; Arizona QB Jayden de Laura (11.7 points - 10/20, 159 YDS, 10 ATT, 13 YDS, 1 TD, 2 FL) & Oregon RB Mar'Keise Irving (20.7 points - 11 ATT, 120 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 0 YDS, 1 PASSING TD)

SEC Waiver Wire Pickups

Matt Landers, WR, Arkansas (7 percent rostered)

Landers is making a case to pass up Jadon Haselwood (48 percent rostered) for the number one spot on the depth chart as he has been on fire in his last three games. He's averaged 25.1 fantasy points while totaling 18 catches (on 22 targets) for 333 yards and three touchdowns. I see Arkansas needing to pass the ball versus LSU, Ole Miss and Missouri to end the season as their defense is not very good.

Brady Cook, QB, Missouri (16 percent rostered)

Cook doesn't have a ton of upside, but his floor is higher than other remaining quarterbacks because of his ability to run the ball around the end-zone. Despite throwing seven interceptions versus six touchdowns, he has saved his fantasy numbers by racking up five rushing scores, including three in his last two games. If he can have a decent game against Tennessee, he has some fantastic match-ups in the fantasy playoffs against New Mexico State and Arkansas.

Week 10 Rewind; Georgia RB Daijun Edwards (5.0 points - 16 ATT, 46 YDS, 1/1 TAR, 4 YDS, 1 FL) & Arkansas WR Jadon Haselwood (16.4 points - 8/10 TAR, 86 YDS)

Sun Belt Waiver Wire Pickups

Tyrone Howell, WR, UL-Monroe (5 percent rostered)

Howell busted out once again this past week with 44.6 fantasy points against Texas State. He corralled 12-of-16 targets for 176 yards and two touchdowns. This comes three weeks after he posted 54.4 fantasy points at South Alabama. Over the last four weeks, Howell has been the fifth highest scoring performer in all of the Sun Belt Conference behind four quarterbacks. He should have another huge game at Georgia State this week.

Darren Grainger, QB, Georgia State (23 percent rostered)

Speaking of Georgia State, Grainger has been a fantasy sensation for the Panthers with three straight 100-yard rushing performances. If he can figure out how to pair one of those high-volume rushing games with a nice day through the air, it could be a monster performance. Even if he doesn't, you can anticipate the 24.0 fantasy points per game that he is averaging. It's worth noting that he does have tougher match-ups with James Madison and Marshall to round out the year.

Week 10 Rewind; Appalachian State QB Chase Brice (25.4 points - 19/28, 279 YDS, 2 TD, 1 INT, 8 ATT, 22 YDS, 1 TD, 1 FL) & South Alabama WR Caullin Lacy (5.3 points - 3/4 TAR, 33 YDS, 1 FL)

INDEPENDENTS

Audric Estime, RB, Notre Dame (23 percent rostered)

The Fighting Irish are cooking now with back-to-back wins over Syracuse and Clemson. A big reason for their success has been Estime who has back-to-back 100-yard rushing games. He's also scored a touchdown in seven of nine games this year. I don't love the match-up at Navy this week, but I do like Boston College in Week 12, so snatch him up while you can.

Week 10 Rewind; Liberty QB Johnathan Bennett (21.8 points - 15/25, 224 YDS, 3 TD, 1 INT, 9 ATT, 18 YDS)

DEFENSE RECOMMENDATIONS

Utah (vs. Stanford) - The best defense in the Pac-12 is rostered in just 27 percent of leagues and goes up against a bad Stanford squad this week.

Air Force (vs. New Mexico) - The Falcons D/ST is averaging 8.56 fantasy points per game and is an excellent play against New Mexico who rank near last in scoring per game. Rostered in just 22 percent of leagues.

Kentucky (vs. Vanderbilt) - Available in 51 percent of leagues and have been able to shut down much better SEC squad than Vanderbilt.

Week 10 Rewind; San Diego State vs. UNLV (15.5 points - 10 PA, 3 SK, 4 TA), Penn State at Indiana (11.0 points - 14 PA, 6 SK, 3 TA) & Connecticut vs. UMass (12.5 points - 10 PA, 1 SK, 2 TA)

SUMMARY & TOP RECOMMENDATIONS

Utilizing the two players for each conference above, here are my top recommendations for the week by position:

QB: Duke Riley Leonard, Akron DJ Irons, Georgia State Darren Grainger

RB: Iowa State Cartevious Norton, Notre Dame Audric Estime, Colorado State Avery Morrow

WR: Ball State Jayshon Jackson, USF Xavier Weaver, Arizona Dorian Singer

TE: San Jose State Dominick Mazotti, SMU RJ Maryland

D/ST: Air Force (vs. New Mexico), Utah (vs. Stanford), Kentucky (vs. Vanderbilt)