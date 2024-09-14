Oregon vs. Oregon State Picks Today

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Picks for Oregon vs. Oregon State

They don't call it the Civil War anymore. It's not even a conference game now either. Still, we're getting the Beavers vs. the Ducks, and both teams are intriguing. Not necessarily in ways these programs dreamed of, but intriguing nonetheless.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Odds

Spread: Oregon State +16.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Oregon -16 (BetRivers Sportsbook)

Total: 49.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook), 50.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Moneyline: Oregon -800 (DraftKings Sportsbook), Oregon State +580 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

That -16 from BetRivers is the outlier among the spreads I saw. By and large that extra half-point is in the mix. Of course, some will be wondering about the Ducks' chances of beating their one-time conference rival by that much.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Betting Picks

Coming into the season, many college football prognosticators and talking heads had Oregon comfortably in the playoffs. In fact, some had the Ducks, not the Buckeyes, winning the Big Ten. Dillon Gabriel was the name I saw predicted to win the Heisman more than any other player. Oregon has opened the season by struggling with FCS team Idaho 24-14 and then barely squeezing by Boise State 37-34. Maybe the Ducks just need to avoid teams from the Gem State?

The handwringing in Oregon was expected to be happening in Corvallis, not Eugene. Oregon State is a program without a country, so to speak. The Pac-12 disbanded and Oregon State and Washington State were the two teams left without a conference. Naturally, that did not bode well for the Beavers. Jonathan Smith left Oregon State for Michigan State, replaced by his defensive coordinator Trent Bray. Transfers out of Oregon State were numerous. Losing Damien Martinez was tough, though losing DJ Uiagalelei was maybe a blessing in disguise. And yet, Oregon State is 2-0 with a 38-15 win over Idaho State and a road win at San Diego State that saw the program blank its opponent 21-0.

Of course, the oddsmakers aren't flinching too much, given that the Ducks are favored by over two touchdowns. Oregon is still ninth in SP+ as well, while Oregon State is 47th. You have to assume the Beavers are geared up to host the Ducks. I am a little wary of that spread, but Oregon State's shutout in Week 2 is driving my pick.

Oregon vs. Oregon State Best Bet: Under 50.5 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Oregon vs. Oregon State Predictions

Maybe Gabriel is going to get things in gear. After all, he was great with Oklahoma. There's seemingly a real road test coming for the Ducks, though. Oregon State's new quarterback played for Idaho last season, so maybe some Vandals magic will be in the mix.

The Beavers' defensive coordinator has kept continuity on his side of the ball, though, and shutting out a Sean Lewis offense is notable. Do the Ducks win? Yeah, probably. I have to see them clicking until I believe they are going to click, though. This could be another 24-14 type win for Oregon, which would mean it doesn't cover, but I think it's more likely this game is low-scoring than it is Oregon is challenged once more.

