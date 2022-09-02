College Football Betting: Finding The Edge, Week 1

This article is part of our College Football Picks series.

College Football Betting Picks: Jeff Edgerton's Week 1 Best Bets

We're looking to rebound in Week 1 after a slow start. The curse of the road underdog rewarded and thwarted us at the same time, and it's always difficult to hit the right tone in these lopsided matchups, as the massive point spreads can sometimes confound you. We hit a couple of them last week (Connecticut and the points), but we misjudged a few teams (UNC ATS). Week 1 Thursday was a bit of the same, as the road dog bit us a few times. Here are the results so far:

Week 0 Results (4-7-0)

Week 0 Featured Bets (1-1-0)

Week 1 Thursday Results (6-9-0)

Week 1 Thursday Top 25 Results (0-1-0)

Overall Results (10-16-0)

Overall Top 25 Results (0-1-0) 38.4%

Overall Featured Bet Results (1-1-0) 50%

Overall Top 25 Results (0-1-0) 0.0%

Below are my 1U simulated bets for Friday and Saturday Some games had no spreads reported yet, so they were not included.

MSU -22, ODU +7, EMU +3.5, CHAR -6.5, DUKE -7, ILL +2, KAN -29, TCU -13.5

MICH -30.5, IOWA -14, MD-24, BC -7.5, NCST -11.5, UNC +1.5, TA&M -30.5, UCONN -17, UVA -21, OKLA -30.5, ISU -33, UCLA -23, NEB -23, MIA -52.5, MARSH -37.5,

Wyo +6.5, ARI +6.5, HOU -4, ARK -6.5, UGA -16.5, CAL -17.5, BYU -11.5, MISS -21.5, USA -10, NEV +1, , USC -32, MORST +37, MTSU +5, FAU -4.5, MASS +28, UTA -2.5, ARMY +2, UK -15, VAN -18.5, USM +3.5, OSU -17, SMU -10, USU +41.5, SC -12.5, MSST -16.5, TEX -37, LOU -4.5, ORST -2.5, WAS -23, WKU -16, LSU -3, GT +23.5

College Football Week 1 Featured Bets

WASHINGTON (-23) vs. Kent State

Although the Huskies have a new staff and quarterback, I would venture to say that Michael Penix is a good upgrade for the team. This game is one of those classic Week 1 mismatches, but the spread isn't so massive that we can't take the favorite. Kent State is simply outclassed in almost every category, and they're also beginning the season without a clear-cut replacement for Dustin Crum, who was the centerpiece of the offense in previous seasons. They also don't do well against Power 5 opponents, losing by an average of over 30 points to these teams over the past few years.

UNDER 51 Florida vs. Utah

The major questions for both of these teams highlight the reason why I think this game will hit the Under. While I do think the Utes will prevail here, Utah's offensive line has some gaps of inexperience, and Florida's front seven are much improved. Additionally, both teams have good to excellent pass coverage, which will limit the number of breakaway plays that often inflate a score quickly. Anthony Richardson is much-hyped but injury-prone and unproven, and it'll be a challenge to get the ball out to playmakers against a smothering defense.

LSU -3 vs. Florida State

The Brian Kelly era begins with a sort-of-home game in the Superdome. Kelly has stayed mum on whether he'll begin the season with Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier, and he may very well have packages prepared for both to play. Daniels displayed true dual-threat capability during his tenure at Arizona State, but Nussmeier is a four-star prospect who is more of a pocket passer with a stronger arm. Although the QB situation is more fluid, the greater concern is at running back where the Tigers will have to contend with John Emery's suspension. Despite these concerns, FSU's defense will face a massively talented squad that's nothing close to its Week 0 opponent, and they will immediately be tested on the ground and through the air. The experts are split on this game but I'm solid on the Tigers.

For new users in Louisiana, be sure to look at RotoWire's Louisiana Sports Betting page for the latest information, FAQ and welcome offers.

USC -32 vs. Rice

It's going to be a whole new look for the Trojans in Memorial Coliseum, and the Lincoln Riley era should begin with a bang. The offense is a virtual NFL preview with Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, Travis Dye and Mario Williams ready to make a statement early. Although there are some questions on defense, Rice should be completely outmatched and USC won't hesitate to run up the score.

For users in Kansas, using the DraftKings Kansas Promo Code gives users a $200 bonus and other exclusive offers.

OHIO STATE -17 vs. Notre Dame

I might not take this bet in South Bend, but I am fairly confident in the Buckeyes despite a bit of sticker shock at -17. Without question, the Buckeyes have one of the best offenses in the country, and they have multiple ways to burn you. Notre Dame has a strong running game and a fierce pass rush, but coach Marcus Freeman will have his hands full at the Horseshoe. It's a harsh environment, and this is a heck of a game for youngster Tyler Buchner to make a debut. I don't doubt Notre Dame's defensive capability, but I just don't think they'll score enough points to keep this close.

Betting in Indiana? Check out RotoWire's Indiana Sports Betting page for the latest offers and FAQ.

If you're looking to wager on college football this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest college football odds to weekly college football picks along with updated college football futures and Heisman odds. Be sure to use our college football betting sites page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses. RotoWire has the best sports betting sites all in one place with the latest offers and more.